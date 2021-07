Faces at the Races | Canadian MX Nationals Round 5 at Sand Del Lee

By Billy Rainford

Let’s have a look under the helmets and around the pits from Round 5 of the Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals at Sand Del Lee.

A classic Canadian start to the morning at Sand Del Lee.

It was great to see #327 Brandon Gourlay back on the track in the FXR PreMix class. I also heard his dad, James Gourlay, was on the track, too, but I didn’t get to see it.

Sam Gaynor making sure the boss’s bike is spic and span.

Steve Beattie was busy on Saturday helping the amateur riders.

It was also great to see #114 Mikael Savard back at the races and in his first-ever Pro National.

#141 Sylvain Brodeur dominated one of his motos on Saturday and was also busy prepping gates.

If #613 Cole Pranger doesn’t look like a classic motocrosser, then neither did Ron Lechien.

Ty Shemko was hobbling around the track all weekend. But don’t lean on those crutches when you’re standing around, Ty! (Private joke.)

Kenzie Hennessy showing Payton Morningstar his reverse walk like an Egyptian.

We’ll post some photos from the PreMix races later, but you know we’re in for some action when both Wrozyna brothers are on the track!

This rock has seen its fair share of past, current, and future champions.

Young #130 Merrick Maguire doesn’t need a rock.

And Jeremy McKie doesn’t need any help setting the holeshot device on #27 Alek Guadagno’s bike.

A preposition is anything Colton Egli can do on a rock. I guess visualization counts?

You can add #92 Bella Morgan’s name to the rock list.

Mitch Amyotte had some fun on the track on Saturday.

Tim Lee was extremely busy on Saturday. If you had to talk with him, you were probably in trouble for something.

Josh Bryan and Ayrton Pomeroy scoping lines for their motos.

If Sunday was any indication, Sebastien Racine is sitting in the right spot.

Greg Poisson helped out Taylor Ciampichini with the Amateur Day live broadcast. Doesn’t look like he minded.

After a chaotic start to an Open Beginner moto that got red flagged, Ryan Gauld took the opportunity to make it a teaching moment. It was a good speech about not swerving all over the place off the starts.

It was hot but that didn’t stop this person from rocking their favourite….hooded cloak?

I’m not sure what exactly is going on here, but Oriana Fraser is on a YZ250 2-stroke, so they’re in here.

#818 Cindy Trudel keeping cool before a moto.

#22 Tyler Gibbs getting hooked up.

Eve Brodeur went undefeated, but it wasn’t easy.

If #241 Sarah-Kim Villeneuve keeps working at it, she’s sitting in the right place.

Wyatt and Andy Kerr feeling good on the gate.

Bennet Amyotte on the line with little bro Quinn Amyotte.

Julien Perrier wondering why the roof is open.

Hayden Halstead warming up.

#13 Jeremy McKie running back to the pits for his back-up bike during qualifying.

#53 Derek Hamm has been impressive this season and says he’s chasing a top 10.

Oliver Benek makes another Faces appearance.

It was great to see Michael Dasilva back at the races. Little brother Chris Dasilva was there, too, but still in a sling.

Joey Parkes was riding in pain and then a crash has left them headed home towards Nanaimo, BC. Safe travels, guys.

Sebastien Racine on the line for his first Pro gate drop.

Game face for #30 Jake Piccolo. He’s 3 points behind Ryder McNabb in the standings heading to Deschambault next weekend.

Sam and Jeff Gaynor ready for another moto.

Game face for Quinn Amyotte, too. He was 10th in moto 1 but then his bike didn’t make it past the first turn in moto 2.

I’m sure Marco Cannella is sick of hearing us say that his championship hopes are likely over, so I won’t mention it here. Let’s see if he can run out the season with wins, just to prove a point.

Will we see an oppo over the huge jump at Deschambault next week from #25 Guillaume St Cyr? I doubt it’s a great idea, but I can dream.

Davey Fraser before a moto with Josh Snider working the pit board fan for some reverse flow.

#44 Tallon Unger with a shameless Ryno Power Canada plug on the line.

Tanner Ward on the line. I’m looking forward to running the disc wheel, TT bars, aero helmet, and a skin suit for the charity event “Ride With Me” taking place August 13th at @waltonraceway I have to go after Marshal Weltin!

Ryder McNabb ready to go 2-1 for the win. He and Tanner have 2 overalls and Jake has the other.

#778 TJ Martin and #150 Brett Young made the drive from the maritimes to race Sand Del Lee. And yes, that Kibby helping out.

Chad Goodwin may not be riding, but he’s allowed to sit on the rock.

Unfortunate mechanical for Tyler Medaglia while running 2nd late in the 2nd moto. He’ll need to switch over to FIM ISDE mode soon.

#26 Ryan Derry had his best race on his new SSR TLD Gas Gas team ride.

Ryder McNabb showing the effects of a hard moto.

At only 15, let’s hope someone from down south comes calling.

#157 Darien Sanayei was 3rd on the day and sits 4th in the series.

Jess Pettis and Dylan Wright both have 2 overalls with Marshal Weltin taking the other. He’s now 1 point behind Dylan at the top.

Dylan and Justin Petker celebrate a tie at the top of the results in the 450 class (He traded wins with Jess). He had to come from way back and last in the motos.

Hard contact with #2 Marshal Weltin in moto 2 left Marshal showing his feelings after the checkered flag.

We’ve got a weekend off before we head to Deshambault for a Sunday/Monday race weekend after the 2021 ECAN.