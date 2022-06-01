Feel the summer vibes with the new SCOTT California Edition Prospect goggle

SCOTT Sports is proud to announce the launch of our latest Special release goggle – the California Edition Prospect.

California – the home of sun, surf and… motocross! The SCOTT California Edition Prospect goggle is here to celebrate everything SoCal. Whether it’s A1, Glamis dunes, Glen Helen Raceway or one of the countless other factors that make California the destination of dreams for moto fans around the world, with this goggle every rider can have a taste of the Cali lifestyle.

The California Edition Prospect goggle has been designed in a colorway that reflects the quintessential Californian sunset, with yellow, red, and orange colors being used in perfect balance on both the strap and the frame. The orange Chrome Works lens gives the final touch of sunset vibes to this epic looking goggle.

The SCOTT Prospect is our flagship Off-road motocross goggle. Used by an ever-growing list of champions, the Prospect goggle has everything you need to ensure your vision is the best it can be on the track or trail. With perfected features such as the NoSweat face foam, a maximum field of vision, the innovative SCOTT Lens Lock System, articulating outriggers and much more, the super-stylish SCOTT Prospect goggle has been engineered to Defend Your Vision no matter how extreme the conditions get.