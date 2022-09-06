FIM North American Championship this Weekend at Motopark

FIM North American Championship this Weekend at Motopark

You can enter a very special inaugural event this weekend at Motopark – The FIM North American Continental Championship. Classes for both the Championship as well as support classes are available.

You can enter both a Championship class and a Support class or 2 of each. Long Moto’s, relaxed atmosphere, a chance to have a result on the World Stage.

Round 2 for the Championship classes will be held at the famous High Point Raceway at Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania, October 1-2. Follow the links below should you wish to enter either or both events. Contact us at info@motoparkracing.com should you have any questions.