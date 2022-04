FIM North American Continental Motocross Championship (NACMC) Update – Pro Sport Class Added

By Billy Rainford

We’ve just learned that both weekends will now feature an added class – PRO SPORT. Pro riders north and south of the border will be eligible for this class as well as appropriate Age Group classes.

Motopark – September 10-11

High Point – October 1-2