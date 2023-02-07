FMF KTM’S TRYSTAN HART NAMED 2022 AMA ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

MURRIETA, Calif. – The American Motorcyclist Association recently announced the winners of its 2022 AMA Racing and Organizer Awards, given to the standout individuals and organizations from AMA-sanctioned competition and recreational endeavors. FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Trystan Hart earned the prestigious honor of AMA Athlete of the Year (Grand Championship) for his outstanding performance throughout the 2022 race season.

Appointed by AMA members who participated in the selection process of certain racing categories, the 26-year-old Hart demonstrated his versatile capabilities across the wide-ranging enduro discipline. Claiming the AMA Extreme Off-Road Grand Championship with a TKO victory in 2022, Hart went on to sweep all seven rounds of the AMA U.S. Hard Enduro Series last season, in addition to a third-place finish at the famed Erzberg Rodeo and a hard-fought runner-up finish in the AMA EnduroCross Series with two wins over the six-race series.

For 2023, the Canadian rider is back to defend his AMA U.S. Hard Enduro title on a KTM 300 XC-W, where he already kicked off the series with a big victory at King of the Motos. Additionally, Hart will be gunning for his first AMA EnduroCross Championship aboard the KTM 350 EXC-F.