Frid’Eh Update #13 | Daniel Elmore | Presented by Troy Lee Designs

By Billy Rainford

Week #13 belongs to Daniel Elmore from Telkwa, BC. | Bigwave photo

Welcome to lucky Week #13 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update this week presented by Troy Lee Designs Canada. I find myself at home in my office on a Friday for the second week in a row! Unfortunately, we’ve been getting unseasonably cold weather and even snow around my place in London, Ontario, so riding has been non-existent for me yet.

London is weird because we can get streamers off Lake Huron that give us snow when no one else in the area will be getting any. It used to be really crazy when I was a kid. We don’t get the same amount anymore for whatever reason.

Daniel Elmore from Telkwa, BC will run the #13 in 2022. I stopped in at Club MX on my way back from Florida in March and Daniel has been calling the South Carolina training facility home and will stay there to get ready for his run at the 450 class at the Canadian Triple Crown Series.

Daniel went through some crazy stuff last season with his former team and ended up finishing off the series on his own. I didn’t bother to ask him about any of that in our interview this time because I know he’s taken the high road publicly with how and what happened that fateful day at MX Deschambault.

He looks comfortable on the big bike and will add some much needed speed in the top 10 in the premiere class this summer. With 5 of last year’s top 10 riders not returning, there’s room for some new names to do good things.

Here’s a look at Daniel’s 2021 season:

Here’s our interview from this week:

Here’s what Daniel had to say when we spoke this week. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: Hello, Daniel. You’re down at Club MX in South Carolina. When did you get down there and how long will you stay?

Daniel Elmore: Hi, Billy. Yah, I got down here early February and plan on leaving first week in May.

How many times have you been down there and why do you choose Club?

This is my third time coming to Club MX. I decided on Club mostly on the reputation they have. It’s an amazing place and they’ve helped me a lot.

There isn’t a whole lot to do in the Chesterfield area when you take some time away from the tracks. What do you do for fun and where do you go?

Haha! Yah, Chesterfield is pretty small but I’m used to that. I honestly don’t leave the track much, but sometimes we go into Charlotte and drive go karts or something. Got some plans to go on a couple mountain hikes as well in the next few weekends.

Daniel’s best finish was a t the final round at Walton Raceway where he placed 7th overall. | Bigwave photo

Let’s back it up to the 2021 season for a minute. You did the entire season last year. Can you sum up how your MX season went? You finished 8th in the 250 series and your best overall was 7th.

Yah, it was an up-and-down year. Pretty stoked on it but I definitely think I didn’t show my full potential. I had some health issues late in the season as well as a lingering ankle injury. Overall, I made a lot of progress over the previous season. The 7th overall at Walton Raceway was pretty cool!

And then you raced the SX portion too where you also finished 8th in the series. How did that series go and do you like Supercross?

Yah, I’m not gonna lie, I was terrified! Haha. I only had three days ever on a SX track before Round 1. It went okay though and I had a lot of fun but also a few gnarly get-offs. Second-to-last round me and Quinn (Amyotte) came together on the start straight and I separated my shoulder. That was pretty much the end of my year as I didn’t really ride much more before snowfall. But hey, if I’m going to hurt myself it’s better at the end of the season. Haha.

Terror aside, do you think you’ll ever give AMA SX a go?

Honestly, I don’t think so. I just never rode it before and I feel like it’s too late to start. I was going to try last winter but my body needed a break and the cost was way too much, unfortunately. I do have some other possible plans in the works that are super cool! Really trying to get the funding to make it happen.

I like the sounds of that! Are you going to do some pre-season races?

I’m not sure as of now. My parents are usually really against that because of injury. I train to race nationals and it would be really stupid to throw it away at a local race that doesn’t really prove anything for me.

Daniel has a bet going where he can’t cut his hair until he gets a top 5 in a Canadian Triple Crown Series moto. | Bigwave photo

What is your plan for the 2021 Canadian Triple Crown Series?

I’ve got a lot better set up than the last two years that’s for sure! Haha. I finally got an RV for this year so that will help a lot. I will be pitted under the Cycle North tent with my teammate Ethan Ouellette.

Who will you be traveling with and what will you be driving?

I think I will be traveling across with Jacob Weston as of now. My brother Orrin (Elmore) also wants to make his Intermediate/Pro debut but not sure if he’s going past Manitoba. We will be driving a 2018 F150 with a 26ft toy hauler.

5 of the top 10 riders have left the 450 series heading into 2022. What are your goals for this season?

My goals are to place consistently in the 5-10 range. Also, I really want to get a holeshot and possibly lead a lap!

How long are you going to let your hair grow? I dig the new look.

Haha! Someone challenged me I couldn’t cut it until I got a top 5 in a moto. Not sure if I can last that long though. I might have to trim it up before heading east. Haha

Daniel will have a new toy hauler this summer so watch for him when we get to Kamloops for Round 1, and make sure he hasn’t cut his hair! | Evan Cormack/ Steezy Films photo

Hmm, I didn’t think Daniel was a welcher… Haha. Well, keep working hard and I look forward to seeing you in some good battles on the 450. Who would you like to thank?

Thanks, Billy! I can’t wait! I would like to give a huge thanks to Kourtney Lloyd and all the Cycle North crew for helping me so much when I really needed it. Also, Skiptooth forestry, OTW, Fly racing, NCR, Driftwood drilling, NCE, Atlas brace, FMF vision, Dirt Tricks, Bell helmets, Torc1 racing, TCX boots, DT1 filters, Mika Metals and of course my parents for getting me this far and still helping so much. It’s because of all these sponsors that I’m even racing this year, so I truly appreciate it!

Oh wait, I forgot to ask you how the Boo Hag is treating you down there?! Any close calls for you?

Yah, not really. Haha. There was a joke going around that I had something to do with being the Boo Hag. Not sure what that was about???

We find ourselves on the one off week of the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross Series schedule. It’s normally on Easter Weekend but we’re getting it out of the way a little early this year. Anyway, maybe gas prices will have gone down by the time I have to hop in the 2005 Pontiac Aztec (kidding) and head south to Atlanta and then over to Boston.

Clarification: That was my April Fools joke for this year:

I did one a couple years ago and I think it went a little too far. Actually, about 99% of the people out there thought I went too far, so we’ll go with that. I went a little less controversial this time and I’ll sleep better this year.

Jess Pettis Podcast

I spoke with Jess Pettis on Thursday night to discuss the changes in his program that will see him get some instruction from Ryan Hughes out in California. It means he’ll be seeing fellow Canadians Ulf Viney and Noah Viney out in Murrieta so that’s pretty cool.

You can find this and all of our other podcasts wherever you find your podcasts. We’re now on Spotify, Apple, Google, Stitcher, I Heart Radio, and whichever new one will pop up by the time you get to the end of this sentence…

War for 4 Gopher Dunes Video

Check out this cool, full-length video that chronicles the GDR Fox Honda team’s bid for their 4th Canadian MX title in a row with Dylan Wright and their 250 riders Tanner Ward and Ryder McNabb. There are a few things that may surprise you, so it’s definitely worth the 40 minutes. I’m old so I don’t mind these longer videos. Some of you younger riders may struggle though. What am I talking about, nobody under 30 reads websites anymore anyway! If it ain’t linked on Tik Tok it won’t be seen!

FIM North American Continental Motocross Championship (NACMC)

Carl Bastedo from Motopark up in Chatsworth, Ontario, has been working on this project for quite a while. He’s never one to sit idle in our sport and it’s pretty cool to see that he’s got another international race planned for the coming season. Here’s the press release:

FIM North America is pleased to announce two events in 2022 in collaboration with MX Sports and Motopark. The events will allow riders to compete in Canada and the U.S. For a new FIM North America Continental Motocross Championship. The first event of the series will be held at Motopark in Chatsworth, Ontario, Canada September 10 and 11. The second event will be held October 1 and 2 at High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania.

Riders can race both events to earn an FIM North America Continental Championship title. The intent of this championship is to create a series that Canadian and American riders can compete in, against each other.

Championship classes will include the following. Supermini, 250A, Open A, 250B, OpenB, 250 A/B All Star, Open A/B All Star, Vet 30+, Senior 40+ and Women.

Additional Support Classes will be available at both events. Hight Point will run PAMX classes, Motopark will run support classes similar to the PAMX series.

”This event gives riders the opportunity to compete in a prestigious FIM North America Continental Championship,” said Carl Bastedo, founder of Motopark. “Competing against riders from both countries will be sure to create friendships and rivalries which will translate into better results in the future for riders from both countries.”

“This promises to be a unique opportunity for Canadian and American riders to compete head-to-head” said MX Sports Jared Bolton. “It’s been common to see professional racers from the U.S. racing the Canadian series and vice-versa. It’s rare to see this happen in amateur racing. The goal here is to open up opportunities for riders to not only compete for a championship but visit new locations and meet new people along the way.”

For more information on High Point Raceway please call (304) 284-0084 or visit the official website at www.HighPointMX.com. Also follow High Point Raceway on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for exclusive content and to catch the latest news.

Motopark information can be viewed at www.motoparkracing.com Follow Motopark on Facebook, and Instagram. email info@motoparkracning.comphone 519 794-2434.

FIM North America is comprised of the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) and the Canadian Motorcycle Association (CMA). FIM North America is one of 6 Continental Unions accountable to the world governing body of motorcycling, the Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme, (FIM), based in Geneva, Switzerland.

Have a great weekend, wherever you are. If it warms up a little, it will be nice to get the bike out of the shed and start getting ready to hit the local tracks.