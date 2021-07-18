Podcast Interviews from Sand Del Lee

By Billy Rainford

Here are a few Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals podcast interviews at the end of the day at Sand Del Lee near Ottawa, Ontario.

#22 Tyler Gibbs Gas Gas:

#26 Ryan Derry GasGas:

#18 Ryder McNabb HON:

#212 Sebastien Racine KTM:

#38 Yanick Boucher HQV:

#15 Jess Pettis KTM:

Find them at your favourite podcast supplier and be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Direct Motocross.