Frid’Eh Update #16 | Cole Thompson | Presented by Yamaha Motor Canada

Frid’Eh Update #16 | Cole Thompson | Presented by Yamaha Motor Canada

By Billy Rainford

Week #16 belongs to Cole Thompson from Brigden., Ontario. | Bigwave photo

Welcome to Week #16 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update this week presented by Yamaha Motor Canada. I just made the move. I did. I took the snow brush out of the van for the second time this spring, but I think it’s going to stick this time. As I was rearranging the back of the van to get ready to hit a local track today, I tripped over the damn thing and said, “That’s it, you’re outta here!” I hope I don’t eat those words.

Anyway, it’s Friday and that means it’s time for another Intro Interview.

Cole Thompson from Brigden, Ontario, is career #16 and is this week’s subject. I got the chance to chase Cole around California at the start of the year as he raced 250 West Supercross until he got hit by another rider and ended his comeback season early. It sucked.

If you follow him on Instagram, you’ll know that he’s back on the 450 and raring to get back to racing…somewhere. He looks as fast and smooth as ever, making it all look too easy in the process.

Last time I spoke with him, he didn’t have any plans to race this coming summer and made it clear that he didn’t have any problem with hanging out at the lake before getting ready for the 2023 SX season. After seeing how happy he was this winter doing his own program, it would be a shame not to see him on the gate. But don’t worry, I asked him about all that in this week’s interview.

Here’s a look at the 2021 Canadian 450 Triple Crown champion’s season:

He finished 4th in the MX portion with a couple 2nd-place finishes before running the table in a bit of a depleted SX series.

Here’s what Cole had to say when we spoke with him this week:

Here’s what Cole Thompson had to say when we spoke with him this week. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: Hey, Cole. I haven’t seen you since that night you got hit during SX. Can you remind everyone what your injuries were and how your rehab went?

Cole Thompson: Yes, it’s been a while since we last spoke. I suffered a dislocated shoulder. After talking with multiple doctors I decided to do rehab instead of surgery. Knock on wood, I feel back to 100% riding again. So far, I’m happy with my decision.

Let’s back it up to last summer for a minute. You finished 4th in the 450 MX series. Can you sum up how that portion went for you?

Yes, I struggled really bad at MX last season. Nothing was clicking for me. I needed to spend more time at the tracks we were racing to feel comfortable.

And then you ran the table in the SX portion at Gopher Dunes. It was a depleted field but going undefeated must have felt good!

It was a great way to end the year on a high, and remind myself I’m still capable of much more. Also showcases my riding ability when everyone has to learn a brand-new track and get up to speed quickly.

Cole always make riding Supercross look easy. | Bigwave photo

You took the Triple Crown title for the 450 class. There has always been a big cash incentive to win this. However, we’re just getting through some weird times, but what was the prize this for winning that this year?

I got a new fancy belt, but, unfortunately, no money came with winning the Triple Crown. But regardless, I can say I’ve won it twice now.

Where have you been spending your time?

I spent 4 weeks in Texas, 3 weeks in Canada, and now I’m on my 3rd week in Florida. Enjoying my time off and having fun with my wife.

I see you’re back on the 450 now doing a bunch of riding. We’ve got one more SX in the eastern region. Is there any chance we see you on the gate again this season?

No, unfortunately, I won’t be at any more AMA Supercross races this year. My plan from the very beginning was always to race the opening 6 rounds on the 250. Then depending on how things were going maybe a select few on the 450 when the series moved east. But my injury cut that short.

I’ve been chasing this guy around the races for a long time! (Shown here with John John Pauk RIP) | Bigwave photo

You made a comment on IG that it’s almost time to get back racing. What are your racing plans for this upcoming summer?

I can’t wait to line up again. I’ll probably hit the local races back home and get back into the pro stuff this summer.

You’ve also hinted that you’d like to try your hand at some GNCC-style off-road stuff. What are your thoughts on that? Is that something that’s also coming in your future?

I get asked everyday by my good friend Stew Baylor to come race his factory 450. Tough for me wrap my mind around racing for 3 hours. Plus, my hands sweat too much. Haha

There were rumours about you maybe riding MX here in Canada this summer but I haven’t heard anything recently. Were you in contact with some teams? Any possibilities still in the mix?

Yes, very likely you’ll see me on the 250 in Canada. I’d also like to race in America on the off weekends.

It was great to see the smile return to Cole’s face this past Supercross season. | Bigwave photo

Will you take another run at Supercross in 2023? If you do, would you do it on your own again?

Yes, I’m 100% committed to getting better and giving Supercross another go. I think it would be great to race the 250 West again, then move up the 450 and complete all 17 rounds.

Nice. You seemed a lot happier this year at the SX races when we saw you. Can you explain this seemingly rekindled joy of racing?

It was easy to be happy during SX; I felt like a kid at the races again. No concern about results, just wanted to race my hardest and have the most fun possible. Having Chloe as my mechanic made the experience pretty special, and showed people you don’t need much to race the best.

Watch for this team at a race near you this summer! | Bigwave photo

Have you mastered the new school ‘oppo’ yet? If so, I’m going to have to request a video ASAP! Get Chloe on that.

Mastered with ease…I’m just kidding. Not sure what my whips look like these days but I probably need to get better. Haha

OK, I hope we see you on the line somewhere soon. Thanks for taking this time with us. Who would you like to thank?

Thanks for chatting. I’d like to thank Thor, Parts Canada, Oakley, M7 Graphics, FMF, Renthal, Dunlop, Rekluse, EVS, Guts Seat Covers, and my mechanic Chloe.

CHAMPIONS CAN BE CROWNED IN ROUND 15 OF 2022 MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS SEASON AT GILLETTE STADIUM THIS SATURDAY LIVE AT 3 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 21, 2022 – A pair of champions can be crowned in Round 15 of the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross season from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, this Saturday live at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. This is the penultimate race in the regular season and marks the second of three consecutive races to air live on the broadcast network.

Eli Tomac can clinch the 450SX Class title this week if he finishes ahead of last week’s winner Jason Anderson or at least one position behind Anderson if Anderson finishes fourth or worse. The Eastern Regional 250SX Class title can also be earned this weekend by Jett Lawrence with a 18th-place finish or better. Five-time Supercross champion and seven-time Motocross champion Ricky Carmichael and Supercross reporter Daniel Blair previewed this Saturday’s race and the potential clinching scenarios here.

GoFundMe for Daniel Elmore

As I’m sure you all know by now, Daniel Elmore had his race bike stolen from Club MX and is trying to get sorted out for the upcoming Canadian Triple Crown Series. A GoFundMe page has been set up for him, so help out if are able to.

This is going to be fun! | Bigwave Senior photo

Today marks the day when I hit the track with my old “mechanic” from the 1980’s for the first time in…ohh…40 years. Yes, my math is correct. We didn’t get to go last week because spring is taking its sweet time getting here to southwestern Ontario. I’m pretty sure Gore Road MX is going to still be pretty muddy, but we’ll find some sections to just have some fun and get some photos and video of the guy whose last bike was air-cooled and had two shocks, Cary Hitchen!

No looking back with regrets, Guac! Put it in the night show this week! | Bigwave photo

Have a great weekend and enjoy #551 Guillaume St Cyr‘s final go at a 2022 Supercross in Boston. Good luck, Guac, and put it in the night show!

I’ll be at the first round of the AMO racing season at Gopher Dunes on Sunday, so don’t forget to ride like someone’s taking pictures!