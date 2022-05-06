Frid’Eh Update #18 | Parker Eales | Presented by KTM Canada

By Billy Rainford

Week #18 belongs to Parker Eales from Maple Ridge, BC. | Bigwave photo

Welcome to the DMX Frid’Eh Update this week presented by KTM Canada. This week, I’m in Salt Lake City for the final round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross series at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the beautiful campus of the University of Utah. Go Utes! “Did you say, Utes?” (Google it, Bowker!)

Parker Eales from Maple Ridge, BC is #18 for the 2022 Canadian Triple Crown Series. He wasn’t 100% sure what his racing plans would be for this upcoming season, but it’s great to learn that we’ll be seeing him all summer long at the races.

Parker is only 22 so he’s got many years ahead of him should he choose to keep chasing the dream. Like a few other riders, he was unsure about his racing future. This sport demands a lot but can give little back in return. And by that I mean financially. The memories will last a lifetime but it can drain the pocket book while creating them. At some point, the decision has to be made as to the risk/reward balance.

Anyway, we spoke with Parker recently in a podcast interview that you can listen to HERE, but we asked him a few different questions in or interview from this week, so check it out:

Here’s what Parker had to say this week. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: Hey, Parker. We just spoke not long ago but it’s your week for the Frid’Eh Update Interview, so let’s go. You told me recently that you will be doing the entire MX series again this summer. Can you tell us how this is going to look? Davey Fraser as a teammate and the return of Wyatt Waddell, you mentioned?

Parker Eales: Hey Billy, hope all is well with you! Yes, that’s the plan as of now. It looks like myself and Davey will be doing it together. I think Wyatt might be joining for the east coast swing because he just started riding again after an injury. My plan is to fly to the races. I have to be back for my day job, Monday to Thursday. I don’t think Davey is doing all of the east rounds so those weekends are definitely going to be busy with flying in and driving the truck and trailer to the races. It should make for a busy summer!

I know you’re a full-time worker in your excavation business out there in BC. Have you had some time to hit the practice tracks?

I’ve been trying to ride as much as I can, usually one night after work a week and then on the weekends. This weather we have been getting hasn’t made it easy though! It seems to rain almost every day lately.

You just raced Round 1 of the Future West Moto MX series at Whispering Pines in Kamloops. You were a consistent 4-4-4 in the Pro Am class. I saw some heavy hitters ahead of you. Can you tell us how the races went?

Those races went well, I had a ton of fun getting some gate drops in! For sure, yeah, there we’re definitely some fast guys! You could say the Vet Master class is quite quick. Haha

Parker has been in the game a long time but he’s still only 22. He’s just a big guy so people think he’s older. | Bigwave photo

Was that a race that showed you what you need to work on to move closer to guys like Shawn Maffenbeier?

Yeah, for sure. The intensity those guys have is really impressive, especially the first few laps. I often don’t get to see it because I find myself in 20th place at most races from my horrible starts. lol. It’s definitely something I have been trying to work on when I am practicing.

You’ve switched to KTM for this season. How is the new bike? Do you have it dialled in yet?

The new bike is awesome, I love every part of it. It’s pretty dang good straight out of the crate. I have some really good suspension this year, thanks to Direct Suspension Services and Carlson Racing. For the most part my bike is pretty stock and I am happy with that!

Who’s doing your engine and suspension work?

I am just running a slip-on exhaust and an ignition for my motor work. Direct Suspension Services and Cale Foster are dialling me in with suspension this year.

What’s the biggest thing you had to adapt to moving away from a Japanese brand?

Honestly, there wasn’t much. Right away I really liked every part of the bike. Last summer I rode Kyle Springman‘s KTM between one of the national rounds and I knew that the following year this was the bike I wanted to be on.

He was always in some good battles in 2021 but he hopes to be further up the list in 2022. | Bigwave photo

We’re a month away from Round 1 of the Canadian Triple Crown Series first round back there at Whispering Pines. What will you do between now and then to be ready?

The plan is to ride and train as much as I can! I plan on hitting some of the Future West Moto outdoor races such as Kelowna and Quesnel. I am really hoping we get some good weather sooner than later, my mountain biking has really been lacking with all of this rain. Haha.

Did anyone in the amateur ranks catch your eye that we should be watching out for this summer?

Blake Davies always catches my eye. He’s a good young kid from Mission, BC. He’s really impressive for his age and only seems to be getting better every time you see him ride. I think you’ll see him at Walton this year in the Junior class, on the top of the box!

Do you know anything about Drumheller or Pilot Mound? How do you think these tracks are going to be/race?

I don’t know a whole lot about those tracks, to be honest. I’ve seen some pictures and they book look really good, I’d say. Probably similar to Calgary?? Rutted and hardpack.

Who are your picks for the 250 and 450 MX titles this year?

That’s a tough one! I’m gonna put both titles between the Honda and KTM teams. I think it’s gonna be a good battle between those guys. I hope my guy JP (Jess Pettis) gets the 450 title though.

Parker will once again compete in the entire series this summer. | Bigwave photo

What are you shooting for this season? You were in that big group of guys fighting for single-digit finishes every week last year.

I’d love to be in the 5-7 range. It seems each year I gain 2-3 positions, so I think that would be realistic for me. I’d really like to get some good starts and try and learn the pace that the top guys go. Even to try and hang it out for one lap and try and keep up, I know I’ll learn a lot. I didn’t get many opportunities last year to do that. I just wanna put myself in a good position when the gate drops and go from there.

OK, thanks for taking some time with us again so soon. See you in Kamloops. Good luck and who would you like to thank?

Yup, we will see you in the Loops! Happy to be back there. I’d like to thank, Holeshot Motorsports, KTM Canada, Carlson Racing, Direct Suspension Services, Frazer Excavation, Fusion Graphix, Fox Canada, Maskalls Collision and Glass, Seco Seat Cover, 100%, Matrix Concepts, Mobius Braces.

Mitchell Harrison Cleared to Race Canadian Triple Crown Series

#64 Mitchell Harrison in 2022 250 West SX action. | Bigwave photo

There was slight cause for concern over the eligibility of American rider Mitchell Harrison to race in the 250 class of the Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals.

The Michigan native has signed to race on the Cobequid Callus GasGas team alongside Tyler Medaglia, Mitch Cooke, and Eve Brodeur. However, a rule in the MRC book left room for interpretation as to his acceptability:

Direct Motocross has learned that after the issue was sent to MRC officials Daryl Murphy and Paul Kingsley Mitchell has been deemed eligible and will line up in the 250 MX class at Round 1 at Whispering Pines in Kamloops, BC on June 5th.

Wyatt Waddell Back on the Bike, Finally

It’s been a very difficult past few years for BC racer Wyatt Waddell. He’s been dealing with one shoulder injury after another. Just when he made his comeback, another shoulder injury set him back. Well, he’s back on the bike and will be a welcome addition to the series when he’s feeling ready to race again. According to our conversation with Parker Eales, that could be when the series heads east in July.

Sam Gaynor Working Out after Wrist Injury

#28 Sam Gaynor is on the long road to recovery. I say “long” because he’s dealing with the dreaded scaphoid bone break in his wrist that can be a little finicky to rehab. Here’s his latest post on Instagram. The situation puts team owner Steve Simms in a bit of a pickle as to who to put on the likely vacant SSR TLD GasGas 450 seat when we get started in Kamloops on June 5th.

Well, that was a busy day here at Rice Eccles Stadium. We went LIVE on Instagram for the Yamaha LCQ Challenge put on by Steve Matthes at Pulp MX. I also shot some photos and video, so I’ll end this here this week and get to work on some other content from a perfect day in Salt Lake City.

Have a great weekend, everyone.