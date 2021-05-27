Off the Cuff with Jacqueline Ross | May 2021

By Jacqueline Ross

Greetings, Humans!

First off, I’m pumped for all of my Canadian homies! So stoked Canada is opening back up! Hope you all get back in action doing all the things that you enjoy! Cheers!

Maya Angelou once said, ”I’ve learned people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”

I was 12 years old and in the 80 Beginner class when I started racing. To me, there was nothing cooler than watching a fast guy or girl absolutely ripping around the track. It’s inspiring to witness and gives you hope that one day that could be you. I remember going up to talk to some of those ”fast” guys and girls and them just blowing me off. They seemed to be too cool and didn’t want to or have ”the time” to talk to me. Just a head nod and a ‘sup,’ was the gist of the conversation. I remember feeling embarrassed and bummed out afterwards. Why wouldn’t they talk to me? Reality hit me…and I realized the people that I looked up to weren’t that heroic after all. You’ll never forget those moments as a kid or adult, the people that make time or tell you they don’t have the time. Either one is a choice.

A few weeks ago, a few kids from the Flow With J-Ro Lil Homie Gang and I competed at an I-4 MX Race that took place at The Sandlot Off-Road Park in Punta Gorda, Florida (another awesome track that you should add to your bucket list!). Not only did we have a great day of racing, one of my 50cc rippers, Corbin ”The Corbinator” Mleko, got the chance to meet and watch a super fast kid by the name of Casey Cochran.

Jacqueline and Corbin Mleko with Casey Cochran.

I had met Casey and his father Doug a few months prior. Not only does he know how to ride a bike, he also knows how to make the time to talk to people. Down to earth and respectful are words that could describe Casey. In a sport where riders’ egos can become rather large, it’s refreshing when you come across a humble individual.

Needless to say, when I saw Casey head out for practice at Sandlot, I was stoked to get to watch him ride/race again! Well, as Corbin and I were heading back to our pit, we crossed paths with Casey. Of course, we stopped to say hey and I introduced Corbin. He talked to Corbin for a few minutes, asked him some questions, wished him good luck in his next race and gave him a fist bump. Corbin was stoked and fired up to go race his next motos!

Ready to rip, The Corbinator came out swinging and won both of his second motos! Thanks again, Casey. You’re a class act.

Regardless of what you do for a living, your title, or how many championships you’ve won, you never know how much of an affect you can have on a person; whether it be a small child or an adult. So, if you ever doubt your ability to make an impact on this world, just remember this quote, ”If you think you’re too small to make a difference, try sleeping with a mosquito.”

Buzzin’,

Jacqueline