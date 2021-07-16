Frid’Eh Update #28 | Sam Gaynor Interview | Presented by Troy Lee Designs

By Billy Rainford

Week #28 belongs to Sam Gaynor from Erin, ON. | Bigwave photo

Welcome to the DMX Frid’Eh Update #28 this week presented by Troy Lee Designs. Sam Gaynor from Erin, Ontario, is career #28. Sam has always been that solid rider who was bound for good things in our sport. He dropped down to the 250 class for the 2021 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals after heading straight to the 450 class when he turned Pro.

As you read this, we’re on the 401 headed east toward Ottawa and Sand Del Lee. With that said, this “Update” will be short and sweet. Here’s our interview with Sam from this week:

Here’s what #28 Sam Gaynor had to say when we got in touch with him this week. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: Hello, Sam. Let’s jump right in and talk about your new ride on the SSR TLD GasGas 250. How are you adapting to racing the smaller bike?

Sam Gaynor: Hey, Billy! It’s definitely taken a while to get used to but I feel as every race weekend passes I am making gains in the right direction. The results haven’t been quite what we are looking for but we will get there and keep holding as a team.

What’s the biggest difference that you notice between racing 250 vs. the 450?

I liked a really snappy 450, being it hit hard right out of the corner whereas the 250 I need to focus a lot more on my shifts and carrying momentum through every corner. I was a really good starter on a 450 and not so great on a 250, so that is something I keep working on every week to get better at.

You famously called the 250 class “meatheads.” Is being more of a meathead what it takes to do well in the class, do you think?

I think the 250 class is a little more turn your brain off and twist the throttle. Something I have been struggling with a bit, so I guess I need to become more of a meathead… lol.

How did the first weekend at Walton Raceway go for you?

Day 1 was a struggle, I didn’t ride very well. We regrouped and gave it our all on the 2nd day at Walton. I know I am very fit so I get stronger as the moto goes on which didn’t really help me on day 2 as the motos were only 15 minutes each but we will continue to work on that sprint speed and we will be right there.

Did you make changes before you headed into Gopher Dunes for rounds 3 and 4?

Yes, we changed a decent amount with the suspension which wouldn’t have been possible without Steve Beattie from Twenty Six Suspension as well as my team owner Steve Simms. We have been digging and trying to make the bike better for every round.

Sam feels like he’s getting the hang of the more aggressive style of the 250 class. | Bigwave photo

How did your races go last weekend in the sand?

Honestly, pretty good! Saturday I got 5th overall. Sunday the track was insane, something I had never seen before, so I just tried to get my mind past that and ride the best that I could on that day. Moto 1 I gave it my all coming from the back of the pack so the tank was a bit empty for moto 2 but I stayed on two wheels the whole weekend and that is one of the biggest things that I have been working on all season.

I thought you looked a lot more aggressive out there compared to the previous weekend. Is there anything to that?

Honestly, just getting a little more mad. I have never been known as an aggressive racer or a big scrubber etc., so just trying to charge into every corner and jump is something I have come a long way with and will keep getting better at.

What did you think when you got to the track and noticed they hadn’t groomed it from the day before?

I had heard on Saturday afternoon that they weren’t going to touch the track up so it was just what I was expecting.

Was that the roughest Gopher Dunes you’ve ever raced on?

2nd moto last weekend, for sure! We are lucky there was no heat involved or else a lot of racers would have run into some troubles. 2019 was super hot so that felt really bad but in my opinion it wasn’t as rough as this past weekend.

Sam figures that was the roughest 2nd moto at Gopher Dunes he’s ever seen. | Bigwave photo

You’ve got a new teammate to fill in for the injured Logan Leitzel. You’ve known #26 Ryan Derry a long time. How is he gelling with the new 450 ride?

We tested for the past two days and from what I saw Ryan is looking very comfortable. It always sucks to see a teammate go down and I wish Logan a speedy recovery but I am excited to see what Ryan can do with this opportunity!

What did you get up to this week to be ready for Sand Del Lee this Sunday?

On Tuesday and Wednesday Ryan and I went riding together. I worked mainly on sprint speed as I know I’m fit for 30 minutes so we just worked on the more critical areas that I need to fix up.

Do you like the Ottawa track?

I do! Sand Del Lee has always treated me fairly well, other than when I had strep throat there but I got my first ever professional holeshot there. I feel that I always ride really good there so I am looking forward to this weekend!

What are you hoping for at Round 5?

Honestly, I just want to get a good start to position myself where I need to be to get a good final result.

Watch for Sam and his dad, Jeff Gaynor, this weekend at Sand Del Lee. | Bigwave photo

We’ll have a weekend off after this. What will you get up to with the spare time?

My birthday is during the break so I’ll take a couple days off to chill and enjoy that. I may do the AMO race that weekend, but I will continue to train and work on my weaker areas to be ready for the last stint of the race series.

OK, thanks for talking with us, and we’ll see you at the track. Who would you like to thank?

First and foremost Steve Simms, I wouldn’t be where I am in my racing career without him. For sure the entire Troy Lee Designs GASGAS SSR team, and all of our team sponsors: Oakley, Throttle Syndicate, Atlas Brace, Guts racing, FMF, Pirelli, Train Custom Carpentry, Motul, Sunoco, BN3TH, Journey Plumbing, Raptor Titanium, Ride Engineering, Pro Taper, Tear Off Gaskets, My Pitboard, Alpinestars, Raptor Titanium, Twenty Six Suspension, and of course my family, my mom, my dad, and my sister! And thank you Billy for this interview!!

Triple Crown at Sand Del Lee | All You Need to Know

Check Out Everything Happening at the 2021 ECAN!

Social Activities Calendar

Monday, July 26th

12h00 : Site opening to all racers (and family) that participate in the ECAN and the racing teams attending the MX TOUR NATIONAL.

22h00 : Site closure for parking.

23h00 : Noise curfew, turn off all generators.

Tuesday, July 27th

7h00 : Site opening for parking.

11h – 15h: RIDE DAY FXR FRX invites the ECAN participants to come to practice FOR FREE. Come met the FRX Pro racers and practice with them. A lunch will be offered.

FRX invites the ECAN participants to come to practice FOR FREE. Come met the FRX Pro racers and practice with them. A lunch will be offered. 9h00 – 15h00 : Opening of the pro shop for registration for the practices OFFERED BY FXR FOR FREE and registration of the transponders for the timed trials activity (free) for light class red/yellow/green, registration for the GIANT electric bicycles (free), registration for the pit bike races (free).

Pitbike class

Stock

Modified

Wednesday, July 28th

7h00 : Site opening for parking.

8h00 – 16h00 : Opening of the Pro Shop and signup for open practice at regular price.

SIGNUP FOR THE SUPERCROSS RACES POSTPONED TO 2022

50cc open

65cc/85cc

Supermini

Women open

Junior open

Int/pro open

Vet + 30 A – B

9h00 – 12h00 : FREE KTM Motocross and Electric Motocross Demo Rides

12h00 – 16h00 : Open practice on the big track and the small track with EXCELL SUSPENSION offering suspension support. Testing of the Giant electric bicycles.

17h00 : Dinner and music at the podium, basketball, inflatable games for the kids, BMX track and water games.

17h30 : Practice for the SUPERCROSS races POSTPONED TO 2022

18h00 : Beginning of the SUPERCROSS races POSTPONED TO 2022

20h00 : End of the SUPERCROSS races POSTPONED TO 2022

20h30 : MOTUL awards at the podium for the top 3 in each amateur class and purse money 100$/80$/60$ Int-pro.

21h00 : Music and bonfires with videos on a giant screen.

22h00 : Gate closure, end of parking.

23h00 : Noise curfew, turn off all generators.

Thursday, July 29th

6h30 : Site opening for parking.

7h00 – 21h15 : Signup for the ECAN

7h00 – 16h00 : Opening of the pro shop and signup for the ECAN practices (separate groups). FREE FOR EVERYBODY WHO PRE-REGISTERED OR REGISTERED FOR THE ECAN and 40$ taxes included for those who didn’t register on the big track and 20$ tax included for those who didn’t register on the small track.

7h00 – 16h00 : Signup (FREE) for the SHIFT HOLESHOT CHALLENGE

8h00 – 10h00 : FREE FOX Breakfast and autograph session with DYLAN WRIGHT for the kids who participated in a JUNIOR RED RIDER school at Deschambault

9h00 : Beginning of the open practice for EVERYONE. Presence of AXXELL SUSPENSION offering suspension support for the ECAN riders as well as Giant electric bicycle testing.

16h00 : End of practice et closure of the pro shop.

16h00: Husqvarna STACYC motocrycle tryouts for kids All 3 STACYCS brands will be present (Husky, KTM, GASGAS) Prize draw for participants

17h00 : Dinner and music at the podium, basketball, inflatable games for the kids, BMX track and water games.

17h30 : Practice for the SHIFT HOLESHOT CHALLENGE.

18h00 : Beginning of the races for the SHIFT HOLESHOT CHALLENGE.

19h30 : End of the races for the SHIFT HOLESHOT CHALLENGE.

20h00 : Opening ceremonies. Awards for the SHIFT HOLESHOT CHALLENEGE, explanations of the BLU/CRU with YAMAHA CANADA and special awards (JSR trophy/COURAGE FRED LAFLAMME trophy), explanations of the podiums after each moto, explanations of the awards and plates for the top 10 in each class Saturday night, explainations for the team championship, as well as the explanations for the STRAIGHT RHYTHM. Ending with the mandatory riders meeting.

21h00 : Fireworks, music and bonfires with videos on a giant screen.

21h15 : End of signup for the ECAN.

23h00 : Gate closure. Noise curfew, turn off all generators.

Friday, July 30

6h00 : Site opening for parking.

7h30 : Hot Lap ECAN

7h37 : Beginning of the ECAN races.

8h00 – 16h00 : Opening of the pro shop and beginning of the Giant electric bicycles testing.

12h00 – 16h00 : Signup (FREE) for the MOTUL Straight Rhythm at the Pro Shop (supermini/intermediate/pro classes) with awards and purse money.

18h30 : End of the ECAN races

19h15 – 20h30 : MOTUL Straight Rhythm races

20h30 : MOTUL awards at the podium for the top 3 in each amateur class and purse money for the top 3 in the Int/Pro classes.

21h00 : Music and bonfires with videos on a giant screen.

23h00 : Gate closure. Noise curfew, turn off all generators.

Saturday, July 31st

6h00 : Site opening for parking.

7h00 : Hot Lap ECAN

7h07 : Beginning of the Ecan races

8h00 – 16h00 : Opening of the pro shop and beginning of the Giant electric bicycles testing.

12h00: KTM Orange Initiation – Friendly race for beginners on the Pee-Wee Track – OPEN TO ALL! Training wheels and parent support recommended but not mandatory Prize draw for participants

17h30 : End of the ECAN races

19h00 : Presentation of the awards and plates at the podium for the top 10 in each class, followed by music and bonfires with videos on a giant screen.

23h00 : Gate closure. Noise curfew, turn off all generators.

Sunday, August 1st

6h00 : Site opening for parking.

Giant electric bicycles testing on the SUPERCROSS track.

MX Tour

12h50 : JSR trophy presentation

14h00 : Yamaha Blu/Cru bike award presentation

16h00 : Courage Fred Laflamme trophy presentation

ECAN Race Schedule:

BIG TRACK

SMALL TRACK

Have a great weekend, everyone.