Frid’Eh Update #33 | Jeremy McKie | Presented by KTM Canada

Frid'Eh Update #33 | Jeremy McKie

Week #33 belongs to Quebec’s Jeremy McKie. | Bigwave photo

By Billy Rainford

Welcome to Week #33 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update this week brought to you by KTM Canada. I wish I could say that this past week has been relaxing now that the Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals have come and gone, but I can’t. I’ve got so much…stuff on my hard drive that I have a hard time knowing where to start some mornings. I still haven’t done my favourite, Faces at the Races!

I didn’t really think the 9th and final round of the series was going to have a lot to offer us, and then rumours started swirling and Zach Osborne showed up.

I don’t know if it was the chance to see the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross 450 champion in action or the effort Walton Raceway put into marketing this year, but the place was hopping on Sunday! It was likely a pretty solid mix of both things.

In the 450 class (they went first again this week), Dylan Wright had already clinched the title, but his perfect season was still to be decided. Could the AMA champion put an end to it?

We posed that question on our Twitter fed and most people said no. I was on the fence with this one. Winning that title just 2 years ago holds a ton of weight and I thought that even if he’d been sitting on the couch for 2 years, he would have so much speed that he could mess things up for Dylan. If nothing else, it gave us something to key in on in the 450 class.

#16 Zach Osborne.

Unfortunately, Zach crashed in the first moto and did some damage to his thumb and crossed the line in 4th place. There was a massive pile-up in the first turn in moto 2 that I thought he got caught in but it turns out he didn’t. Then he rode through the mechanics area and back to the pits to watch the rest of the moto from the sidelines. Dylan went on to win that 2nd moto by over a minute. Did I mention he’s got no ACL’s and is getting over a broken rib?! Next level.

#84 Tanner Ward.

#84 Tanner Ward looked great. He’s really starting to come into his own in the big bike class. If confidence is the missing ingredient, Tanner should be ready for the oven! He looks like he’s going to have something to say about the title in 2023.

And the ride by #13 Daniel Elmore coming from being down in the first turn to 4th place was impressive, to say the very least. If a team doesn’t snag this guy for 2023, I don’t know what they’re looking for.

#533 Josiah Natzke finished in 3rd like this!

Joining the 450 class was #533 Josiah Natzke. Josiah is racing the MX3 class for Team New Zealand at the MXON at RedBud next month so the team put him out there on a 450 to get some seat time and get prepared for the big team race. Let’s just say Josiah rips on a 450. He was hanging with Dylan at the front to around the 23-minute mark of the 2nd moto. Then he took one of the biggest crashes you’re ever going to see at the end of the roller section.

He flew off the bike and spun around like a helicopter blade, round and round and upside down. Somehow, he landed in a way that he didn’t break in half and managed to get up and only lose one place! It was crazy. I was on the other side of the track and just saw the condition of his bike when he came around on the next lap. Impressive ride.

Chris Blackmer fell on his shoulder and did some damage, but you know he’s probably on a gate somewhere this weekend. | Bigwave photo

450 season podium: Dylan Wright (perfect season), Tyler Medaglia (hospital), Shawn Maffenbeier.

I have to use this photo because I actually fell onto the stage for it. Embarrassing? Nah…

In the 250 class, riders were planning on double classing it. #5 Tyler Medaglia was going to drop down to try and see if he could help his teammate #229 Mitchell Harrison out. He qualified fastest ahead of Mitchell and then points leader #64 Ryder McNabb.

#5 Tyler Medaglia.

Everything was going fine and he was leading the first moto with Mitchell in tow when trouble hit on the face of the big Pro finish line step up. He went over the bars and into the ground hard.

He popped his shoulder, broke his hand, and smashed his head pretty good, ending his day early. Mitchell went on to win both motos but he needed to gain 23 points on Ryder and Ryder was riding just fast enough to stay out of trouble in 3rd place to secure the title.

Tanner Ward went out and qualified in both classes but then only raced the 450 class. There were head games going on throughout the pits and we had a hard time keeping up with who was doing what!

FXR Premix East podium: Sam Gaynor, Jack Wright, Gavin Forsbrey.

Oh, and while Tyler was getting checked out, FXR Premix champion #28 Sam Gaynor crashed into the face of the same jump but was out of sight. By the time medic Ron Cameron got over to him, he was on the bike and said something to the effect of, “You look busy. I’ll just ride back to the pits.”

Once back there, he started coughing up blood, so an ambulance was called and he headed to the hospital where it was found that nothing was broken and there didn’t appear to be any internal damage.

#64 Ryder McNabb did what he needed to do to take his first Pro title. He’ll head south to race AMA in 2023, so we’re all happy for him and his future.

#64 Ryder McNabb takes the title. | Bigwave photo

It was cool to see #943 Noah Viney back in Canada for an appearance. Watch for him at a race south of the border soon! | Bigwave photo

It was a pretty crazy day at the races to round out the series.

WMX East podium: Eve Brodeur, Jamie Astudillo, Malia Garant.

Eve Brodeur won her 8th WMX title. Read that again. That’s a pretty amazing number. If you’re wondering when counting years on her graphics, she won both the West and East this year adding up to 8.

FXR Walton Raceway Recap Video

2022 TransCan Champions

Here’s a look at all the champions from the 2022 TransCan at Walton Raceway.

Congratulations, everyone. See you in 2023.

#33 is Jeremy McKie from Quebec. He got the chance to fill in on the Red Bull Thor KTM team when defending 250 champion #1 Jake Piccolo broke his hand at Sand Del Lee. He has been a bright spot on the series of late and has continued to get better and better, culminating in a 2nd overall this past weekend at Walton.

Here’s his summer:

We grabbed him for a chat this week.

We spoke with Jeremy this week. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: Hello, Jeremy. A lot has happened for you this summer! Let’s back up to the start of it. You started the summer with help from Julien Perrier at PRMX. Can you tell us what he was doing for you and your program?

Jeremy McKie: Hey, yeah a lot has happened this summer for sure! Julien was a great help to my program, he brought my bike west and to east rounds until the switch to Factory KTM. He let me pit under his tents and helped me with a bunch of parts. I’m super grateful for his help. I got my first overall podium this year with him at Moncton! Even after that he was looking at me ride and would come help me, talk to to me, cheer for me on the track. I love everything he did for me this year!

How did this arrangement come about?

Julien has been helping me a lot since I turned pro with parts and having the big semi this year at the rounds was amazing. We pretty much talked all year around since 3 years now I think. We’re friends outside of the motocross world. We never lost touch even in the winter, so it kinda just happened. Hahaha.

You’re a rider we’re always expecting to be fighting his way to the front. How did the first few races go for you? Were you happy with your riding?

Yeah, obviously with the amateur career I had, I’ve only like winning. Haha. So with all the training down south this past winter, I was very frustrated at myself with the first couple rounds. We had bike issues and just couldn’t find my mojo on the bike. Glad we turned the season around after!

And then Jake Piccolo got injured and you got the call up to the Factory KTM team. How did they approach you for that deal?

Basically, after my Moncton podium, they called me on Tuesday before Deschambault and asked if I wanted to race for them and it was finally my opportunity. I took it and took advantage of it.

We’ve been following Jeremy’s career for a long time. | Bigwave 2013 photo

What’s the main thing you noticed when you got on that program?

Julien was great with me, don’t get me wrong, but I think because there a couple more riders under his tent it’s hard to get to talk with everyone before a race. On the KTM side, we were only two riders so Matt (Deroy) had more time to talk to you and make sure you’re focused and ready when the gate dropped. I think that’s the main thing I noticed.

Your results improved immediately. Suddenly, you were a podium threat! You ended the season with 3-4-2 overalls. Are you happy with that?

Yeah! Obviously, my first podium wasn’t with KTM Factory. I switched to them for the last two rounds, but with all honesty, I wasn’t too happy with Deschambault first moto and Walton practice/qualifying but was super happy I was able to reset and go do what I had to do and grab podium finishes.

You also rode the TransCan all week last week. You had some great rides and some struggles. Tell us about your week.

Walton TransCan was a blast as always! The week for us (Pro) I think it was more to get track time and make sure the bikes worked good. It isn’t like amateur that you have to win tittles, it’s more to use the track time to our advantage for if we have to change settings. That’s what we did and we were ready to fight for Sunday.

Hey, you’re a damn solid cyclist! How much riding are you doing during the week? Road and mountain?

Yes, thank you. That’s all because of Bryan Cormier. Before he retired we used to train together all the time and we both loved cycling and he used to be insane at it – way better than me. I never stopped cycling since then. I love it and do about 3 rides a week on the road and one mountain ride in my season. When the season starts it’s pretty much all I do outside of motocross on track training.

You finished 5th in the 250 series. Do you think your results should land you on a full team in 2023? What are you hoping for in 2023?

I definitely think my results should land me on a factory team. I didn’t start the season strong but I was always improving and once I hit the podium, I backed it up every weekend after.

It will be interesting to see where Jeremy lands for 2023. | Bigwave photo

Do you plan to race the AX/SX series this season?

Most probably not, but still not sure.

Will you race some Quebec Provincials to end out the season?

Maybe the last Quebec Provincials race if I don’t go to Gopher Dunes SX.

I assume your side hustle is working at your SMX track when you’re not racing? How’s that going?

Yeah, I actually worked for my dad’s excavation company last year but with all the training I put in the only time I had to do some work was at my track. So I do the track preparation with my brother and also do the marketing side for the track (sponsors, etc..). My brother (Jacob McKie) does all the kids camps. It’s pretty cool. Great track to ride, lots of pros trained on it: Dylan Wright, Josiah Natzkee, Felix Lopez & more. SMX Motocross in St-Pie, Québec.

Well, good luck with your next races and I’m sure we’ll see you soon. Who would you like to thank?

Thank you, Billy. I’d like to thanks all my personal sponsors for most of the season: Oakley, gatorade canada, Fox racing canada, Cti, Stance, Levis ford, Dirt care, Md distribution, atlas brace, smx motocross, top class rentals, esticky graphics, matrix concepts, factory connection, seco seat covers, vp racing fuels & team prmx. Also, a big thank you to the whole KTM REDBULL THOR factory racing for the last two rounds of the year!

Wow, where did that day go?! I guess we’re leaving it there. Have a great weekend, everyone, and I hope you’ve been able to regroup after a long weekend at the TransCan. I’m actually taking a weekend away from MX and doing an 8-hour gravel bike relay race near Waterloo. Going for the old guy title! Go, Endurance Dinosaurs!