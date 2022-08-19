Week #33 belongs to Quebec’s Jeremy McKie. | Bigwave photo

Frid’Eh Update #33 | Jeremy McKie | Presented by KTM Canada

By Billy Rainford

Brought to you by KTM Canada

Welcome to Week #33 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update this week brought to you by KTM Canada. I wish I could say that this past week has been relaxing now that the Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals have come and gone, but I can’t. I’ve got so much…stuff on my hard drive that I have a hard time knowing where to start some mornings. I still haven’t done my favourite, Faces at the Races!

I didn’t really think the 9th and final round of the series was going to have a lot to offer us, and then rumours started swirling and Zach Osborne showed up.

I don’t know if it was the chance to see the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross 450 champion in action or the effort Walton Raceway put into marketing this year, but the place was hopping on Sunday! It was likely a pretty solid mix of both things.

In the 450 class (they went first again this week), Dylan Wright had already clinched the title, but his perfect season was still to be decided. Could the AMA champion put an end to it?

We posed that question on our Twitter fed and most people said no. I was on the fence with this one. Winning that title just 2 years ago holds a ton of weight and I thought that even if he’d been sitting on the couch for 2 years, he would have so much speed that he could mess things up for Dylan. If nothing else, it gave us something to key in on in the 450 class.

#16 Zach Osborne.

Unfortunately, Zach crashed in the first moto and did some damage to his thumb and crossed the line in 4th place. There was a massive pile-up in the first turn in moto 2 that I thought he got caught in but it turns out he didn’t. Then he rode through the mechanics area and back to the pits to watch the rest of the moto from the sidelines. Dylan went on to win that 2nd moto by over a minute. Did I mention he’s got no ACL’s and is getting over a broken rib?! Next level.

#84 Tanner Ward.

#84 Tanner Ward looked great. He’s really starting to come into his own in the big bike class. If confidence is the missing ingredient, Tanner should be ready for the oven! He looks like he’s going to have something to say about the title in 2023.

And the ride by #13 Daniel Elmore coming from being down in the first turn to 4th place was impressive, to say the very least. If a team doesn’t snag this guy for 2023, I don’t know what they’re looking for.

#533 Josiah Natzke finished in 3rd like this!

Joining the 450 class was #533 Josiah Natzke. Josiah is racing the MX3 class for Team New Zealand at the MXON at RedBud next month so the team put him out there on a 450 to get some seat time and get prepared for the big team race. Let’s just say Josiah rips on a 450. He was hanging with Dylan at the front to around the 23-minute mark of the 2nd moto. Then he took one of the biggest crashes you’re ever going to see at the end of the roller section.

He flew off the bike and spun around like a helicopter blade, round and round and upside down. Somehow, he landed in a way that he didn’t break in half and managed to get up and only lose one place! It was crazy. I was on the other side of the track and just saw the condition of his bike when he came around on the next lap. Impressive ride.

Chris Blackmer fell on his shoulder and did some damage, but you know he’s probably on a gate somewhere this weekend. | Bigwave photo
450 season podium: Dylan Wright (perfect season), Tyler Medaglia (hospital), Shawn Maffenbeier.
I have to use this photo because I actually fell onto the stage for it. Embarrassing? Nah…
450 PRO – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes  
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st   #1  Honda  DYLAN WRIGHT
 DRUMMONDVILLE, QC 		 1st 1st 50
 2nd   #84  Kawasaki  TANNER WARD
 BERSLAU, ON 		 2nd 2nd 44
 3rd   #533  Kawasaki  JOSIAH NATZKE
 NEW ZEALAND,  		 3rd 3rd 40
 4th   #13  Honda  DANIEL ELMORE
 CANADA, BC 		 7th 4th 32
 5th   #10  Yamaha  KEYLAN MESTON
 CALGARY,  		 5th 7th 30
 6th   #3  Yamaha  SHAWN MAFFENBEIER
 KAMLOOPS, BC 		 8th 6th 28
 7th   #577  Kawasaki  FELIX LOPEZ
 MEXICO,  		 6th 8th 28
 8th   #103  Yamaha  NATE MASON
  		 9th 9th 24
 9th   #21  KTM  LIAM O’FARRELL
 BRANT,  		 15th 5th 22
 10th   #61  Yamaha  TEE PERROTT
 CALGARY, AB 		 10th 12th 20
 11th   #714  Yamaha  RJ ROY
  		 13th 11th 18
 12th   #16  Husqvarna  ZACH OSBORNE
 CLERMONT, FL, FL 		 4th 35th 18
 13th   #37  KTM  MAX FILIPEK
 GRIMSBY,  		 12th 14th 16
 14th   #17  Husqvarna  YANICK BOUCHER
 HEARST, ON 		 14th 13th 15
 15th   #69  Yamaha  BROCK KELLY
 PONTYPOOL, ON 		 11th 17th 14
 16th   #991  Kawasaki  BRENDAN MCKEE
 LLOYDMINSTER, SK 		 36th 10th 11
 17th   #168  KTM  CALE KUCHNICKI
 EATON,  		 17th 15th 10
 18th   #24  Husqvarna  TOMMY DALLAIRE
 CANADA, ON 		 18th 16th 8
 19th   #47  KTM  BLAIR NAUTA
 WAINFLEET, ON 		 19th 18th 5
 20th   #11  Husqvarna  DAVEY FRASER
 LANGLEY, BC 		 16th 33rd 5
 21st   #19  Honda  RYAN DERRY
 THORNHILL, ON 		 20th 19th 3
 22nd   #751  Yamaha  DONNY TURNER
  		 22nd 20th 1
 23rd   #59  Honda  COLE WILSON
 UXBRIDGE, ON 		 30th 21st 0
 24th   #300  Yamaha  KEVIN SULLIVAN
 CANADA, ON 		 25th 22nd 0
 25th   #591  Yamaha  BILLY TURNER
 ENNISMORE, ON 		 23rd 23rd 0
 26th   #63  Kawasaki  SAMUEL POWER
 SAINT-RAYMOND, QC 		 27th 24th 0
 27th   #143  KTM  TAYLOR DELAROSBIL
 GOULAIS RIVER, ON 		 28th 25th 0
 28th   #43  Honda  DARIO ZECCA
 MIDHURST, ON 		 29th 26th 0
 29th   #74  Yamaha  DANNY GAREY
 BROWNSBURG CHATHAM, QC 		 26th 27th 0
 30th   #991x  Yamaha  RYDER HEACOCK
 KAWARTHA LAKES,  		 24th 28th 0
 31st   #78  Yamaha  DAVID KAHN
 CAMPBELLCROFT, ON 		 31st 29th 0
 32nd   #328  KTM  TALAN HANSEN
 PEMBINE, WI 		 32nd 30th 0
 33rd   #781  Gas Gas  ZACK ZAGER
 MELBOURNE, ON 		 35th 31st 0
 34th   #365  KTM  TERVOR HALE
 CANADA, ON 		 33rd 32nd 0
 35th   #105  Husqvarna  WYATT WADDELL
  		 21st 34th 0
 36th   #573  Gas Gas  CHRIS BLACKMER
 AMARANTH, MI 		 34th DNF 0
 37th   #223  Honda  ADAM ATKINSON
 DUNCAN, BC 		 37th DNF 0
450 PRO POINTS
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 6/5/2022
Finish		 6/12/2022
Finish		 6/19/2022
Finish		 7/2/2022
Finish		 7/10/2022
Finish		 7/17/2022
Finish		 7/24/2022
Finish		 7/31/2022
Finish		 8/14/2022
Finish		 Total Points
1st – DYLAN WRIGHT
#1 – DRUMMONDVILLE, QC		 1st 1st 1st 1st 1st 1st 1st 1st 1st 450
2nd – TYLER MEDAGLIA
#5 – BROOKFIELD, NS		 2nd 2nd 2nd 2nd 2nd 2nd 2nd 2nd   350 (-100)
3rd – SHAWN MAFFENBEIER
#3 – KAMLOOPS, BC		 10th 3rd 4th 5th 3rd 3rd 3rd 4th 6th 312 (-138)
4th – TANNER WARD
#84 – BERSLAU, ON		 13th 7th 3rd 4th 4th 4th 4th 3rd 2nd 307 (-143)
5th – FELIX LOPEZ
#577 – MEXICO, 		 12th 9th 5th 17th 13th 5th 11th 5th 7th 208 (-242)
6th – CHRIS BLACKMER
#573 – AMARANTH, MI		 4th 5th 8th 6th 5th 13th 5th     201 (-249)
7th – DANIEL ELMORE
#13 – CANADA, BC		 5th     9th 7th 8th 7th 13th 4th 183 (-267)
8th – WESTEN WROZYNA
#26 – NEWTONVILLE, 		 6th 6th 7th   9th 7th 10th     157 (-293)
9th – YANICK BOUCHER
#17 – HEARST, ON		 11th 15th 10th 14th 8th 18th 18th 7th 14th 143 (-307)
10th – LIAM O’FARRELL
#21 – BRANT, 		       8th 6th 6th   6th 9th 134 (-316)
11th – TEE PERROTT
#61 – CALGARY, AB		 9th 8th 17th 10th 22nd   9th 20th 10th 125 (-325)
12th – RYAN DERRY
#19 – THORNHILL, ON		 18th 12th 11th 11th 10th   19th 17th 21st 103 (-347)
13th – LOGAN LEITZEL
#20 – PENSYLVANIA, 		       7th   11th 6th 8th   100 (-350)
14th – KEYLAN MESTON
#10 – CALGARY, 		   4th 6th           5th 96 (-354)
15th – MAX FILIPEK
#37 – GRIMSBY, 		       12th 11th 14th 12th 16th 13th 94 (-356)
16th – TOMMY DALLAIRE
#24 – CANADA, ON		       20th 12th 10th 13th 11th 18th 81 (-369)
17th – PARKER EALES
#18 – MAPLE RIDGE, BC		 7th 11th 9th 19th           71 (-379)
18th – BROCK KELLY
#69 – PONTYPOOL, ON		       15th 20th 12th 16th 24th 15th 59 (-391)
19th – BRENDAN MCKEE
#991x – LLOYDMINSTER, SK		       16th 14th 15th 15th   16th 58 (-392)
20th – BLAIR NAUTA
#47 – WAINFLEET, ON		 23rd   14th 13th 18th 17th 20th   19th 57 (-393)

In the 250 class, riders were planning on double classing it. #5 Tyler Medaglia was going to drop down to try and see if he could help his teammate #229 Mitchell Harrison out. He qualified fastest ahead of Mitchell and then points leader #64 Ryder McNabb.

#5 Tyler Medaglia.

Everything was going fine and he was leading the first moto with Mitchell in tow when trouble hit on the face of the big Pro finish line step up. He went over the bars and into the ground hard.

He popped his shoulder, broke his hand, and smashed his head pretty good, ending his day early. Mitchell went on to win both motos but he needed to gain 23 points on Ryder and Ryder was riding just fast enough to stay out of trouble in 3rd place to secure the title.

Tanner Ward went out and qualified in both classes but then only raced the 450 class. There were head games going on throughout the pits and we had a hard time keeping up with who was doing what!

FXR Premix East podium: Sam Gaynor, Jack Wright, Gavin Forsbrey.
FXR Premix East – Overall Finish Positions   
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st   #28x  Gas Gas  SAM GAYNOR
 FLESHERTON, ON 		 1st 1st 50
 2nd   #807  KTM  DREW ROBERTS
  		 3rd 2nd 42
 3rd   #211  Husqvarna  JACK WRIGHT
 CANADA, ON 		 2nd 4th 40
 4th   #810  KTM  TRAVIS ROBERTS
 ALVINSTON, ON 		 9th 3rd 32
 5th   #995  KTM  MAGUIRE URUSKI
 NAROL, MB 		 5th 7th 30
 6th   #216  KTM  AARON HENRY
 CANADA, ON 		 8th 5th 29
 7th   #111  Husqvarna  GAVIN FORSBREY
 WHITBY, ON 		 6th 8th 28
 8th   #1  Husqvarna  JAYDEN RILEY
 RED DEER, AB 		 7th 9th 26
 9th   #327  KTM  BRANDON GOURLAY
 BEACHBURG, ON 		 4th 13th 26
 10th   #26x  Yamaha  ARYTON POMEROY
  		 12th 6th 24
 11th   #161  KTM  JAMIESON MACDONALD
 CANADA, ON 		 10th 10th 22
 12th   #141  KTM  DANNY ROBERTSON
 CALGARY, AB 		 11th 11th 20
 13th   #250  Yamaha  SCOTT HOUGH
 OTTOWA,  		 14th 12th 16
 14th   #405  Yamaha  RYLAN FOSTER
 PICTON, ON 		 15th 16th 11
 15th   #68  Husqvarna  BEN OSMOND
  		 19th 14th 9
 16th   #65  Unknown  TYLER DOAN
  		 18th 15th 9
 17th   #33  Gas Gas  CALE CALLEN
 CANADA,  		 17th 17th 8
 18th   #228  Husqvarna  RYDEN SAFRON
 ECKVILLE, AB 		 13th 25th 8
 19th   #114  Suzuki  LIAM BRULOTTE
  		 16th 19th 7
 20th   #28/  KTM  GRIFFEN COLE
  		 23rd 18th 3
 21st   #421  KTM  NICK ZORATTI
 CANADA,  		 22nd 20th 1
 22nd   #39x  Gas Gas  JOSH WATERS
  		 20th 24th 1
 23rd   #981  Yamaha  SHAWN MARINOFF
 BRACEBRIDGE, ON 		 21st 21st 0
 24th   #619  Honda  CHRIS BINGHAM
  		 24th 22nd 0
 25th   #227  Kawasaki  ALEC ROBERT
 CANADA, ON 		 25th 23rd 0
 26th   #613  Yamaha  COLE PRANGER
 NEWBURY,  		 26th DNF 0
 27th   #793  Yamaha  BRETT HELLYER
 CANADA, ON 		 27th DNF 0
FXR Premix East POINTS
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 7/2/2022
Finish		 7/10/2022
Finish		 7/17/2022
Finish		 7/24/2022
Finish		 7/31/2022
Finish		 8/14/2022
Finish		 Total Points
1st – SAM GAYNOR
#28x – FLESHERTON, ON		 1st 1st 4th 1st 3rd 1st 278
2nd – JACK WRIGHT
#211 – CANADA, ON		 2nd 2nd 2nd 2nd 2nd 3rd 253 (-25)
3rd – GAVIN FORSBREY
#111 – WHITBY, ON		 5th 7th 5th   6th 7th 148 (-130)
4th – BRANDON GOURLAY
#327 – BEACHBURG, ON		   3rd 3rd     9th 110 (-168)
5th – TRAVIS ROBERTS
#810 – ALVINSTON, ON		 4th 4th       4th 101 (-177)
6th – KAVEN BENOIT
#26 – QUEBEC, 		     1st   1st   95 (-183)
7th – SCOTT HOUGH
#250 – OTTOWA, 		 11th 13th 7th   17th 13th 85 (-193)
8th – ARYTON POMEROY
#26x – , 		 15th 8th     10th 10th 84 (-194)
9th – COLE PRANGER
#613 – NEWBURY, 		 3rd 5th     18th   80 (-198)
10th – RYLAN FOSTER
#405 – PICTON, ON		 12th 12th 13th     14th 60 (-218)
11th – ANTHONY VOGHELL
#22 – , 		     6th   8th   53 (-225)
12th – DREW ROBERTS
#807 – , 		 16th         2nd 52 (-226)
13th – JAMIESON MACDONALD
#161 – CANADA, ON		 7th         11th 51 (-227)
14th – DUSTIN BURBRIDGE
#71 – , 		     14th 4th     50 (-228)
15th – BROCK LANDRY
#244 – , 		       3rd     40 (-238)
16th – MITCH TYLER
#54 – , 		 18th 15th 11th       36 (-242)
17th – BLAKE DAVIES
#58 – MISSION, BC		         4th   32 (-246)
17th – MALCOLM FARRIS
#906 – , 		       5th     32 (-246)
17th – JOSH LONG
#92 – , 		   6th         32 (-246)
20th – ZACHARY ROUSSEAU
#15 – LEVIS, QC		         5th   30 (-248)
20th – MAGUIRE URUSKI
#995 – NAROL, MB		           5th 30 (-248)

Oh, and while Tyler was getting checked out, FXR Premix champion #28 Sam Gaynor crashed into the face of the same jump but was out of sight. By the time medic Ron Cameron got over to him, he was on the bike and said something to the effect of, “You look busy. I’ll just ride back to the pits.”

Once back there, he started coughing up blood, so an ambulance was called and he headed to the hospital where it was found that nothing was broken and there didn’t appear to be any internal damage.

#64 Ryder McNabb did what he needed to do to take his first Pro title. He’ll head south to race AMA in 2023, so we’re all happy for him and his future.

#64 Ryder McNabb takes the title. | Bigwave photo
It was cool to see #943 Noah Viney back in Canada for an appearance. Watch for him at a race south of the border soon! | Bigwave photo

It was a pretty crazy day at the races to round out the series.

250 PRO – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes  
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st   #229  Gas Gas  MITCHELL HARRISON
 LEESBURG, FL 		 1st 1st 50
 2nd   #33  KTM  JEREMY MCKIE
 BELOEIL, QC 		 2nd 2nd 44
 3rd   #64  Honda  RYDER MCNABB
 MANITOBA,  		 3rd 3rd 40
 4th   #30  KTM  SEBASTIEN RACINE
 CASSELMAN, ON 		 4th 4th 36
 5th   #14  Yamaha  QUINN AMYOTTE
 BLACKSTOCK, ON 		 5th 5th 32
 6th   #26  Yamaha  WESTEN WROZYNA
 NEWTONVILLE,  		 7th 6th 29
 7th   #146  Husqvarna  TANNER SCOTT
 ORO MEDONTE, ON 		 8th 7th 27
 8th   #943  Honda  NOAH VINEY
 CANADA, ON 		 6th 10th 26
 9th   #34  KTM  WYATT KERR
 CAMBRIDGE, ON 		 10th 9th 23
 10th   #40  Kawasaki  PRESTON MASCIANGELO
 BANTFORD, ON 		 12th 8th 22
 11th   #31  Husqvarna  WILLIAM CRETE
 BLAINVILLE, QC 		 9th 11th 22
 12th   #66  KTM  TYLER YATES
 DUNCAN, BC 		 11th 13th 18
 13th   #44  KTM  ZACH UFIMZEFF
 LAKE COUNTRY, BC 		 14th 12th 16
 14th   #482  Husqvarna  TEREN GERBER
 CORONATION, AB 		 13th 17th 12
 15th   #171  KTM  JOSH BRYAN
 CANADA, ON 		 15th 16th 11
 16th   #38  Gas Gas  SETH HUGHES
 KITCHENER,  		 19th 14th 9
 17th   #441  Yamaha  COBY OLDER
 ONTARIO,  		 23rd 15th 6
 18th   #65  KTM  BRYCE WADGE
 STONEWALL, MB 		 18th 19th 5
 19th   #147  Yamaha  HAYDEN JAMESON
 CANADA, ON 		 17th 20th 5
 20th   #196  Yamaha  CRAYDEN DILLON
  		 16th DNF 5
 21st   #281  Honda  TANNER MERRICK
 DAWSON CREEK, BC 		 20th 18th 1
 22nd   #212  Yamaha  LUKE SVENSSON
 LANGLEY, BC 		 21st 21st 0
 23rd   #418  KTM  ETHAN STEVENSON
 OSHAWA, ON 		 22nd 22nd 0
 24th   #80  KTM  MIKAEL SAVARD
 CUMBERLAND, ON 		 25th 23rd 0
 25th   #781  Gas Gas  ZACK ZAGER
 MELBOURNE, ON 		 34th 24th 0
 26th   #107  KTM  TYLER GREENLAW
 BURNT RIVER, ON 		 26th 25th 0
 27th   #767  KTM  JUSTIN BARNHART
  		 27th 26th 0
 28th   #321  Yamaha  KYLE WARD W
 WOODSTOCK, ON 		 28th 27th 0
 29th   #225  KTM  TRISTAN DARES
 ROCKWOOD, ON 		 24th 28th 0
 30th   #138  Kawasaki  DYLAN REMPEL
 BERSLAU, ON 		 29th DNF 0
 31st   #5  Gas Gas  TYLER MEDAGLIA
 BROOKFIELD, NS 		 30th DNF 0
 32nd   #28  Gas Gas  SAM GAYNOR
 FLESHERTON, ON 		 31st DNF 0
 33rd   #514  KTM  TYLER MAJOR
  		 32nd DNF 0
 34th   #70  Yamaha  TRAVIS BARRETTE
 BELLE RIVER, ON 		 33rd DNF 0
250 PRO POINTS
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 6/5/2022
Finish		 6/12/2022
Finish		 6/19/2022
Finish		 7/2/2022
Finish		 7/10/2022
Finish		 7/17/2022
Finish		 7/24/2022
Finish		 7/31/2022
Finish		 8/14/2022
Finish		 Total Points
1st – RYDER MCNABB
#64 – MANITOBA, 		 1st 4th 3rd 3rd 2nd 1st 1st 1st 3rd 383
2nd – MITCHELL HARRISON
#229 – LEESBURG, FL		 3rd 1st 1st 2nd 5th 2nd 8th 2nd 1st 370 (-13)
3rd – SEBASTIEN RACINE
#30 – CASSELMAN, ON		 6th 3rd 6th 10th 8th 3rd 4th 3rd 4th 293 (-90)
4th – QUINN AMYOTTE
#14 – BLACKSTOCK, ON		 7th 5th 5th 6th 6th 4th 13th 5th 5th 268 (-115)
5th – JEREMY MCKIE
#33 – BELOEIL, QC		 12th 8th 9th 7th 11th 10th 3rd 4th 2nd 250 (-133)
6th – JACOB PICCOLO
#1 – ABBOTSFORD, BC		 2nd 2nd 2nd 5th 3rd 5th       233 (-150)
7th – JOSIAH NATZKE
#533 – NEW ZEALAND, 		       1st 1st 9th 2nd 7th   199 (-184)
8th – WYATT KERR
#34 – CAMBRIDGE, ON		   9th 7th 12th 9th 12th 7th 6th 9th 194 (-189)
9th – MARCO CANNELLA
#46 – RICHMOND, ON		 5th 6th 4th 9th 4th 8th       185 (-198)
10th – TYLER GIBBS
#22 – MISSION, BC		 4th 14th 8th 4th 10th 6th       159 (-224)
11th – ZACH UFIMZEFF
#44 – LAKE COUNTRY, BC		 10th 11th 12th 16th 19th 15th 10th 10th 13th 150 (-233)
12th – TYLER YATES
#66 – DUNCAN, BC		 11th 13th 14th 15th 18th 16th 11th 11th 12th 132 (-251)
13th – TEREN GERBER
#482 – CORONATION, AB		 13th 10th 11th   15th 19th 9th 16th 14th 121 (-262)
14th – JULIEN BENEK
#12 – MISSION, 		 14th 7th 15th     11th 6th     105 (-278)
15th – WILLIAM CRETE
#31 – BLAINVILLE, QC		           7th 5th 12th 11th 99 (-284)
15th – TANNER SCOTT
#146 – ORO MEDONTE, ON		       11th 13th 14th   9th 7th 99 (-284)
17th – PRESTON MASCIANGELO
#40 – BANTFORD , ON		       8th 17th 13th     10th 72 (-311)
18th – DYLAN REMPEL
#138 – BERSLAU, ON		 8th 16th 10th             61 (-322)
19th – CLAYTON SCHMUCKI
#515 – RED DEER, AB		 18th 17th 19th 19th 22nd 20th 12th 17th   57 (-326)
20th – DEVYN SMITH
#130 – MISSION, BC		 16th   16th 14th 14th 17th 21st     56 (-327)
WMX East podium: Eve Brodeur, Jamie Astudillo, Malia Garant.

Eve Brodeur won her 8th WMX title. Read that again. That’s a pretty amazing number. If you’re wondering when counting years on her graphics, she won both the West and East this year adding up to 8.

THOR WMX East – Overall Finish Positions   
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st   #1  Gas Gas  EVE BRODEUR
 LAVAL, QC 		 2nd 1st 47
 2nd   #49  KTM  JAMIE ASTUDILLO
 GILBERTSVILLE, PA 		 1st 2nd 47
 3rd   #3  Kawasaki  MALIA GARANT
 BEAUMONT, QC 		 3rd 3rd 40
 4th   #912  Husqvarna  KAYLIE KAYER
 SAVONA, BC 		 4th 4th 36
 5th   #92  Kawasaki  ISABELLA MORGAN
  		 5th 5th 32
 6th   #4  Husqvarna  ANI FERGUSON
 ILE DES CHENES, MB 		 7th 6th 29
 7th   #275  Husqvarna  TEA FERGUSON
 ILE DES CHENES, MB 		 8th 7th 27
 8th   #7  Kawasaki  BAILEY ORBANSKI
 ARBORG, MB 		 6th 9th 27
 9th   #94  Husqvarna  KIANA KURTZ
 CANADA, ON 		 10th 8th 24
 10th   #18  KTM  HANNAH COLE
  		 9th 10th 23
 11th   #10  Honda  BREANNA ROSE
 CANADA, ON 		 13th 12th 17
 12th   #47  Husqvarna  CIEL FERGUSON
 ILE DES CHENES, MB 		 12th 13th 17
 13th   #5  KTM  BROOK GREENLAW
 CANADA, ON 		 15th 11th 16
 14th   #12  Kawasaki  MEGAN HAMM
 OAK BLUFF, MB 		 14th 15th 13
 15th   #971  Yamaha  MIA BARRETT
 ACTON, ON 		 16th 14th 12
 16th   #87x  Yamaha  SHELBY BRADLEY
 CAMPBELLCROFT,  		 11th 22nd 10
 17th   #16  KTM  MIKAILA BEACH
 PETERSBURG, ON 		 18th 16th 8
 18th   #75  Yamaha  LINDSEY BRADLEY
 PETERBOROUGH,  		 17th 18th 7
 19th   #970  Yamaha  DANA BARRETT
 ACTON, ON 		 19th 17th 6
 20th   #87  Kawasaki  MICHAELA HAMM
 OAK BLUFF, MB 		 23rd 19th 2
 21st   #29  Yamaha  ALISSA HARKIN
 SECHELT, BC 		 21st 20th 1
 22nd   #111  KTM  DYLAN BIEKX
  		 20th DNF 1
 23rd   #90  Kawasaki  ABBY BERGQUIST
 LLOYDMINSTER, AB 		 22nd 21st 0
 24th   #364  KTM  ALYSSA HALE
 CANADA, ON 		 24th DNF 0
THOR WMX East POINTS
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 7/2/2022
Finish		 7/10/2022
Finish		 7/17/2022
Finish		 7/24/2022
Finish		 7/31/2022
Finish		 8/14/2022
Finish		 Total Points
1st – EVE BRODEUR
#1 – LAVAL, QC		 2nd 1st 1st 2nd 1st 1st 288
2nd – JAMIE ASTUDILLO
#49 – GILBERTSVILLE, PA		 1st 2nd 2nd 1st 2nd 2nd 276 (-12)
3rd – MALIA GARANT
#3 – BEAUMONT, QC		 3rd 4th 4th 3rd 4th 3rd 228 (-60)
4th – SARAH-KIM VILLENEUVE
#2 – CANADA, ON		 4th 3rd 3rd 4th 3rd   192 (-96)
5th – BREANNA ROSE
#10 – CANADA, ON		 9th 8th 12th 6th 14th 11th 129 (-159)
6th – BROOK GREENLAW
#5 – CANADA, ON		 8th 9th 11th 8th 16th 13th 128 (-160)
7th – BROOKE MERROW
#73 – ORRINGTON, 		 6th 5th 5th   5th   125 (-163)
8th – ISABELLA MORGAN
#92 – , 		   6th 6th   6th 5th 116 (-172)
9th – MAYA LEGARE
#8 – TORONTO, 		 5th 7th 10th       84 (-204)
10th – LINDSEY BRADLEY
#75 – PETERBOROUGH, 		 12th 11th 13th   19th 18th 66 (-222)
11th – ALISSA HARKIN
#29 – SECHELT, BC		 16th 12th 15th 10th   21st 61 (-227)
12th – HANNAH COLE
#18 – , 		       5th   10th 55 (-233)
13th – JORDANNE TROTTIER
#26 – , 		     7th   7th   54 (-234)
14th – ANGIE PAGE
#20 – STE CECILE DE MILTON, 		     9th   8th   52 (-236)
15th – ANI FERGUSON
#4 – ILE DES CHENES, MB		         9th 6th 51 (-237)
16th – MIKAILA BEACH
#16 – PETERSBURG, ON		 11th 10th       17th 50 (-238)
17th – TEA FERGUSON
#275 – ILE DES CHENES, MB		         10th 7th 49 (-239)
18th – AMELIE CROTEAU
#192 – VICTORIAVILLE, 		     8th   15th   41 (-247)
19th – KAYLIE KAYER
#912 – SAVONA, BC		           4th 36 (-252)
19th – MICKAYLA VOLLICK
#276 – , 		 15th 13th 17th       36 (-252)

FXR Walton Raceway Recap Video

2022 TransCan Champions

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is 20220813-IMG_3114-XL.jpg

Here’s a look at all the champions from the 2022 TransCan at Walton Raceway.

50 (4-6)

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is 20220813-IMG_3219-XL.jpg

#327 Connor Etches – Cobourg, ON 1-1-1

No Limit Powersports, Master Mobile Mechanical, Spy Optic, SND Construction, Dirtbike Kidz

50 (7-8)

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is 20220813-IMG_3272-XL.jpg

#19 Deagan Gibney – Mission, BC 1-2-2

Mom and Dad

50 GP

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is 20220812-IMG_2866-XL.jpg

#9 Chandler Powell – Ashton, ON 1-2-3

FXR MD Distributions, 6D, Atlas Brace, 100%, MX101, Matrix Concepts Canada, Yamaha Canada, FMF, VR Premium

65 (7-9)

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is 20220813-IMG_3207-XL.jpg

#630 Mason Murdy – Norwood, ON 1-1-1

Rock Products, 2017 Limited, FXR, Atlas Brace, X Brand goggles, Orange Moto Sports, Stewart’s Equipment, JPM mechanical, TNT, Wright MX

65 (10-11) and 65 GP

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is 20220813-IMG_3367-XL.jpg

#1W Braxton Zeitner – Chilliwack, BC 2-2-1 and 1-1-1

KTM Canada, Holeshot Motorsport Langley, Atlas Brace, 100%, Nihilo Concepts, FXR, MDD

85 (7-11)

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is 20220813-IMG_3138-XL.jpg

#1W Braxton Zeitner – Chilliwack, BC 1-1-2

KTM Canada, Holeshot Motorsport Langley, Atlas Brace, 100%, Nihilo Concepts, FXR, MDD

85 (12-16)

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is 20220813-IMG_3240-XL.jpg

1W Jayden Riley – Red Deer, AB 1-1-2

BFD Moto, Busted Knuckle Auto Repair, MX4life, Fuel by Verge

Supermini

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is 20220812-IMG_3040-XL.jpg

#7 Bobby Gravel – Fauquier, ON 1-1-1

Damco Fuels, OG’s, Atlas Brace, Martin Tout Terrain

Schoolboy 1

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is 20220813-IMG_3123-XL.jpg

1E Tanner Scott – Oro Medonte, ON 1-1-1

Schoolboy 2 and 250 Junior

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is 20220812-IMG_3090-XL.jpg

#96 Crayden Dillon – Zephyr, ON 5-1-1 and 1-1-3

MotoPark, OGs, FXR, LRR, Qwick Wick

250 Open and Youth

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is 20220813-IMG_3192-XL.jpg

#95 Evan Stewart – Holand Landing, ON 3-1-1 and 1-2-1

Husqvarna Canada, Shift MX, Fox Racing Canada, Roundhouse Powersports, Race Ready Customs, Titan Engines, Dunlop Tires, Motul, Acerbis, Ogio, DT1 Airfilters, D&D Moto Products, Moto Sandbox

Girls (9-16)

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is 20220812-IMG_2886-XL.jpg

#2 Brandy McLarty – ON 1-1-1

OG Optics, HMX Training, Lime Nine, Gopher Dunes, MPA Acadamy, Moto Life Training, Rehab Atvantage Georgia USA, Twenty Six Suspension, Lynks Racing

Ladies

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is 20220812-IMG_2976-XL.jpg

#1 Eve Brodeur – Laval, QC 1-1-1

GasGas, Callus, Cobmtn, Oakley, 6D helmets, CTi, Dubya, FMF, SKDA, DID, GET, Renegade, Forma boots, Dunlop, Prospec suspension, Dirt Care, Mypitboard, Dirt Care

250 Intermediate and Open Intermediate

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is 20220813-IMG_3311-XL.jpg

#1E Tanner Scott – Oro Medonte, ON

+25

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is 20220811-IMG_2393-XL.jpg

#21 Liam O’Farrell – Paris, ON

Priority Mechanical, Apex Cycle, Dailed MX, Forma boots, OGS, FXR, MP1, Dirtcare, Renegade

+30C

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is 20220811-IMG_2555-XL.jpg

#884 John Westerman – Courtice, ON 1-1-2

+30B

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is 20220812-IMG_2992-XL.jpg

#138 Steve Shore – St Thomas, ON 1-1-2

SRS Motorsports, JAAR EX, Compound 138, Southwest

+40B and +50

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is 20220813-IMG_3264-XL.jpg

#26 Dan Tricco – Collingwood, ON 1-1-1 and 1-1-1

Tric Carbon, Everything Cleaner, WCK Honda, Fox Canada, Motopark, Guts, Parkway Yamaha, D&D

+40A

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is 20220813-IMG_3139-XL.jpg

#107 Ryan Gauld – ON 1-1-1

2-Stroke

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is 20220813-IMG_3251-XL.jpg

#807 Drew Roberts – Alvinston, ON 1-2-1

Callus, Roberts Power Control, Country Corners, Xtreme Toys

Pro Am

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is 20220812-IMG_3064-XL.jpg

#573 Chris Blackmer – Muskegon, MI 1-1-1

TLD, GasGas, SSR

Congratulations, everyone. See you in 2023.

Full results HERE.

#33 is Jeremy McKie from Quebec. He got the chance to fill in on the Red Bull Thor KTM team when defending 250 champion #1 Jake Piccolo broke his hand at Sand Del Lee. He has been a bright spot on the series of late and has continued to get better and better, culminating in a 2nd overall this past weekend at Walton.

Here’s his summer:

We grabbed him for a chat this week.

We spoke with Jeremy this week. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: Hello, Jeremy. A lot has happened for you this summer! Let’s back up to the start of it. You started the summer with help from Julien Perrier at PRMX. Can you tell us what he was doing for you and your program? 

Jeremy McKie: Hey, yeah a lot has happened this summer for sure! Julien was a great help to my program, he brought my bike west and to east rounds until the switch to Factory KTM. He let me pit under his tents and helped me with a bunch of parts. I’m super grateful for his help. I got my first overall podium this year with him at Moncton! Even after that he was looking at me ride and would come help me, talk to to me, cheer for me on the track. I love everything he did for me this year!

How did this arrangement come about?

Julien has been helping me a lot since I turned pro with parts and having the big semi this year at the rounds was amazing. We pretty much talked all year around since 3 years now I think. We’re friends outside of the motocross world. We never lost touch even in the winter, so it kinda just happened. Hahaha.

You’re a rider we’re always expecting to be fighting his way to the front. How did the first few races go for you? Were you happy with your riding? 

Yeah, obviously with the amateur career I had, I’ve only like winning. Haha. So with all the training down south this past winter, I was very frustrated at myself with the first couple rounds. We had bike issues and just couldn’t find my mojo on the bike. Glad we turned the season around after!

And then Jake Piccolo got injured and you got the call up to the Factory KTM team. How did they approach you for that deal?

Basically, after my Moncton podium, they called me on Tuesday before Deschambault and asked if I wanted to race for them and it was finally my opportunity. I took it and took advantage of it.

We’ve been following Jeremy’s career for a long time. | Bigwave 2013 photo

What’s the main thing you noticed when you got on that program? 

Julien was great with me, don’t get me wrong, but I think because there a couple more riders under his tent it’s hard to get to talk with everyone before a race. On the KTM side, we were only two riders so Matt (Deroy) had more time to talk to you and make sure you’re focused and ready when the gate dropped. I think that’s the main thing I noticed.

Your results improved immediately. Suddenly, you were a podium threat! You ended the season with 3-4-2 overalls. Are you happy with that?

Yeah! Obviously, my first podium wasn’t with KTM Factory. I switched to them for the last two rounds, but with all honesty, I wasn’t too happy with Deschambault first moto and Walton practice/qualifying but was super happy I was able to reset and go do what I had to do and grab podium finishes.

You also rode the TransCan all week last week. You had some great rides and some struggles. Tell us about your week.

Walton TransCan was a blast as always! The week for us (Pro) I think it was more to get track time and make sure the bikes worked good. It isn’t like amateur that you have to win tittles, it’s more to use the track time to our advantage for if we have to change settings. That’s what we did and we were ready to fight for Sunday.

Hey, you’re a damn solid cyclist! How much riding are you doing during the week? Road and mountain? 

Yes, thank you. That’s all because of Bryan Cormier. Before he retired we used to train together all the time and we both loved cycling and he used to be insane at it – way better than me. I never stopped cycling since then. I love it and do about 3 rides a week on the road and one mountain ride in my season. When the season starts it’s pretty much all I do outside of motocross on track training.

You finished 5th in the 250 series. Do you think your results should land you on a full team in 2023? What are you hoping for in 2023?

I definitely think my results should land me on a factory team. I didn’t start the season strong but I was always improving and once I hit the podium, I backed it up every weekend after. 

It will be interesting to see where Jeremy lands for 2023. | Bigwave photo

Do you plan to race the AX/SX series this season?

Most probably not, but still not sure.

Will you race some Quebec Provincials to end out the season?

Maybe the last Quebec Provincials race if I don’t go to Gopher Dunes SX.

I assume your side hustle is working at your SMX track when you’re not racing? How’s that going?

Yeah, I actually worked for my dad’s excavation company last year but with all the training I put in the only time I had to do some work was at my track. So I do the track preparation with my brother and also do the marketing side for the track (sponsors, etc..). My brother (Jacob McKie) does all the kids camps. It’s pretty cool. Great track to ride, lots of pros trained on it: Dylan Wright, Josiah Natzkee, Felix Lopez & more. SMX Motocross in St-Pie, Québec.

Well, good luck with your next races and I’m sure we’ll see you soon. Who would you like to thank?

Thank you, Billy. I’d like to thanks all my personal sponsors for most of the season: Oakley, gatorade canada, Fox racing canada, Cti, Stance, Levis ford, Dirt care, Md distribution, atlas brace, smx motocross, top class rentals, esticky graphics, matrix concepts, factory connection, seco seat covers, vp racing fuels & team prmx. Also, a big thank you to the whole KTM REDBULL THOR factory racing for the last two rounds of the year!

Wow, where did that day go?! I guess we’re leaving it there. Have a great weekend, everyone, and I hope you’ve been able to regroup after a long weekend at the TransCan. I’m actually taking a weekend away from MX and doing an 8-hour gravel bike relay race near Waterloo. Going for the old guy title! Go, Endurance Dinosaurs!

I’ll give you 3 guesses whose baby this is, and the first 2 don’t count (as my mother always said). See you at the races… | Bigwave photo