Frid’EH Update #43 | Clayton Schmucki | Brought to You by Fox Racing Canada

By Billy Rainford

Week #43 belongs to Calgary, Alberta, rider Clayton Schmucki. | Bigwave photo

Welcome to Week #43 of the DMX Frid’EH Update this week brought to you by Fox Racing Canada. Here in London, we’ve been experiencing some near record-breaking warm weather the past week. Early on, there was a bit of rain that hampered the opening of the many tracks in the area, but it has stopped and we’re looking at what should be a pretty incredible couple more days until the temperature heads into the single-digits starting on Sunday. Get out and enjoy it while you can!

I apologize if you’re reading this from either Calgary or Winnipeg where they’ve just been hit with an early-season cold snap and snowstorm. Our Western Canadian guy, Noel Flatters from SuperFine Media braved the weather and made the drive to Round 3 and 4 of the AMA Endurocross Series in Idaho Falls, ID early this morning. You may have seen his Instagram post:

Yikes! I really like this guy’s enthusiasm and professionalism. I’m hoping we see a lot more of him and his work here on the site.

It’s hard to believe that I’ll be headin gout for a road cycle when I’m done the Update here in a while and will be wearing shorts!

I was about to rake the bacl yard a couple days ago before heading for a MTB ride with Greg Poisson. He told me a hilarious story about how he got out of the job as a kid. He researched and gathered all of the documentation he could find that supported his idea that simply mowing over the leaves to create a mulch was better for your lawn’s health than raking it up and bagging it. “The first snowfall locks in the nutrients,” he said.

He managed to compile a very convincing amount of comprehensive studies on it and presented the findings to his dad. Greg says that, to this day, his dad hasn’t raked the leaves at their house.

OK, so I went for it in the back and ran over all kinds of things our new dog, Olive, left scattered throughout the property. However, in the end, I was happy with the result, even though it will cost me some time to sharpen and fix the blade before the start of the next mowing season.

I only wanted to try it on the back and decided I’d rake the front. As I got started, I realized our neighbours were out on their riding leaf collector. They saw me struggling and told me they’d just run it over our lawn if I spread the leaves from the driveway across the lawn in a somewhat even layer. Done!

To make a long story short, thank you to Greg and our neighbours. Unfortunately, the recent rain and high winds we’ve had have now nearly emptied the 3 massive trees of their leaves in the back and I’m at the point where there is just no way I can mow over them. Oh well…

Clayton Schmucki is #43 for the 2023 season. The friendly rider from Alberta turned Pro just last year and was looking very good as the western swing of the Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals moved along in June. He came very close to cracking the top 10 at River Glade in Moncton, NB (10-13 for 11th) but then a crash took him out for the remainder of the summer.

Here’s a look at his results:

He was off the bike until the Supercross/Arenacros portion of the series at Round 2 in Medicine Hat, AB. We got in touch with him this week to talk about it all. I really wish this one were a podcast so you could understand what I mean in one of the questions where I say he’s got the friendliest accent you’ll ever hear.

Here’s what Clayton Schmucki had to say when we spoke with him this week. | Noel Flatters photo

Direct Motocross: Hello, Clayton. I don’t think we’ve done one of these with you before, so let’s take it from the top. How old are you, where are you from, and how did you get into Motocross?

Clayton Schmucki: Hi, Billy, I am 19 years old and live in Red Deer, Alberta, just north of Calgary. I started riding when I was about 5 year old but didn’t hit a motocross track until the age of 12. We spent our time doing Off-Road racing and Hare Scrambles in the back country, and regularly building sketchy dirt ramps in our field with my brother to see who could launch it the farthest.

Then at 13 year old, we went to our first Motocross race. The Intensity, battles, and high pace racing was completely new from Enduro racing and I was hooked.

Who did you grow up racing against? Who was your biggest rival?

My biggest rival was definitely my brother, Noah Schmucki. He is just a couple years older than me and growing up everything was a competition to us. He was always slightly faster than me but I would try everything I could to beat him. This really helped both of us improve because we were always pushing each other to new levels and pushing passed our limits.

How did you choose your original racing number 515?

My first number was number 5 due to my birthday. And once getting into motocross my biggest role model was Ryan Dungey with a smooth, consistent, riding style, and from there I always loved the 5. I’m hoping one day I can bring it back down to the single digits!

Clayton just became a full-time Pro racer at the beginning of this 2023 season. | Bigwave photo

What year did you turn Pro?

I turned Pro in the Canadian Nationals just last year after competing in the 250 Pro class and earning enough points to get my first Pro number.

Your entire family races, right? How many Schmucki’s are there and who is showing the most promise?

Yes, my dad and 3 brothers are all into racing. Dad still trains and races enduro, and has competed in world class hard enduro events in the past few years such a Red Bull Romaniacs and Red Bull Sea to Sky. We have tried, but have not yet convinced him that motocross is funner. Haha.

I tell myself that I have the most promise, but my younger brother, Trey (Schmucki), having started motocross a lot younger and learning the right techniques from the start is showing speeds that I couldn’t have imagined when I was on an 85cc. And he is starting to be competitive with the fastest 85cc riders in Canada.

I have to say, you and your dad have probably the friendliest accent I’ve ever heard. Can you give us a little background on your family?

My mother and father both moved here from Switzerland separately and met here in Alberta. They both come from extremely hard-working families and are very disciplined at everything they do. And have taught me and my brothers how to do the same.

If you have talked to my dad you can tell his Swiss/English accent is still a work in progress. But even if you don’t understand him, he is always the loudest in the room with his European accent and you will know when he’s around. Haha.

Clayton had his best finish (11th) at River Glade in Moncton, NB. | Bigwave photo

You were steadily improving as this past summer went along with a best finish of 11th in Moncton where you actually tied for your first 10th. Were you happy with how things were going?

Yes, I was happy with my improvements over the last year. I was the most confident I’ve ever been this year with my training plan and the team I had going into the races.

But then you crashed at Deschambault. Can you take us through what happened?

That was a tough race to have to sit out. I was feeling extremely good on the bike and was getting some of my best lap times during the week (at the ECAN). During qualifying on my first fast lap of the session, my foot got caught on a rut up the face of a small jump. Sending both my feet into the air and being unable to recover, I hit the dirt slamming my head into the ground. Luckily, only having a minor concussion and whiplash, but it still put me on the sideline for the rest of the season.

How long were you off the bike and what do you do for work when you’re not riding or racing?

I was off the bike for just a couple months and was able to start riding in September again. While not riding, generally in the winter months, I work as an apprentice at a butcher shop. And help around the farm most other times.

A crash at Deschambault took him out for the rest of the MX season, but he’s back in action for the Arenacross portion. | Bigwave photo

You raced this past weekend in Medicine Hat and finished 10th in 250 Pro/Am and 10th in the 450 class. Can you take us through how it went?

It was a great time and a lot of fun racing Arenacross. I definitely don’t have as much experience in such tight racing, but I was feeling really good and my lap times were right where they needed to be. The entire class was only separated by 0.8 of a second, so racing was close. I had the speed, I just need more experience racing so close together and banging bars.

Where will you train for Calgary now that I hear you guys are getting some snow?

We have got a lot of snow and are unable to ride here, so we will be training in the Vancouver/Chilliwack area for the next week to stay on top of our game to be ready for Calgary.

Clayton will head to South Carolina to train in November and will do the Spring Nationals in Texas. | Bigwave photo

Speaking of Chilliwack, will you race the AMO AX series?

I would love to race it, but we have decided to put our effort into improving for next year and training MX in the States.

Oh, OK, so what are your winter plans?

We are planning to head to South Carolina in November for my first training block and plan to do the Florida Winter Series in January with the main goal of racing the Texas Spring National’s In March.

And how about next season? What have you got planned?

The plan is to race the Spring Nationals and the Triple Crown 250 Pro class again and see what we can achieve.

OK, good luck in Calgary and who would you like to thank?

I would like to say a huge thank to everyone putting in the effort and supporting me, my family, YB Racing team. Our main sponsors Turple Brothers Red Deer, Seven MX, CJR suspension for always being a huge help this year, LRX Performance, and Fox Racing for the support in 2023!

Vet and Vintage Interviews

If you’re reading this from south of the border and maybe got here from the link on Racer X, you may not have seen all these interviews with some of Canada’s motocross royalty from the 1980’s. A whole host of them were in attendance at this year’s Vet and Vintage Reunion at Gopher Dunes last weekend. Here they are:

I’ve actually still got riding video to put together so watch for that in the coming days. What an amazing event that I hope continues to gain momentum and grow in the future.

Video: 2023 Team Canada MXON in Ernée, France

I put together a longer video of Team Canada MXON‘s experience at this year’s Motocross of Nations in Ernée, France:

See you in 2024!

2023 WORLD SUPERCROSS – ABU DHABI GP

Medicine Hat Arenacross Results

#4 Jake Piccolo. | SuperFine Media photo

I spoke briefly with Jake Piccolo’s dad, Dan Piccolo, on Monday morning. His sickness also happened at Gopher Dunes where he gets very sick when his heart rate goes up, so they are trying to find out what’s causing it. He will get some tests done and try to get to the bottom of.

Wally Levy (left) and Scott Lockhart “lining the fences” and telling stories at Kamloops this summer. | Bigwave photo

I have to end this week on a sad note. After so much fun with a bunch of legends at Gopher Dunes, we lost one of the greats who wasn’t in attendance but is on the list. Wally Levy passed away on Thursday.

I didn’t know Wally back in his racing days and only met him probably in around 2007, but he had a way of making you feel important and like you’d been friends your whole life. Whenever we were at the same event, he’d always make a point of coming over and saying hello. We’d talk about what was going on in the sport and in our lives.

If you can leave this earth knowing you put a smile on the face of everyone who knew you, you’ve done something right. Wally did just that.

Gone too soon.

RIP Wally

You can read all about Wally on the Legends of Canadian Motocross website HERE.

Have a great weekend, everyone, and do something fun because that’s what Wally would have wanted you to do.