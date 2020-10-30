Frid’Eh Update #44 Kyle Dillin | Presented by Leatt

By Billy Rainford

Welcome to Week #44 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update this week presented by Leatt. We’ve got a short break in the Arenacross action this weekend, so it looks like I’ll be looking for a place to break in some new Leatt gear.

We’ve gotten to know #44 Kyle Dillin from New York State over the past few years, as he came up to Canada to race some of our MX Nationals and a few Supercross races.

I had a hard time finding older photos of him, since there are no archived results to be found online and I’m not 100% sure what his number was each season. It’s a constant frustration for someone trying to write about racers and looking back over their Canadian racing careers, but I digress… We’ll stick with a few recent shots of him.

Here’s what Kyle had to say when we got in touch with him this week:

This week, we feature #675 Kyle Dillin from New York State. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: Hello, Kyle. We’ve seen you at our races for a few years now, but I think this will be our first time getting to know you a little better with one of these Update interviews. Let’s start at the beginning. How old are you, where are you from, and how did you first get into Motocross?

Kyle Dillin: Hey, Billy! Thanks for doing this. I just turned 25 years old and I’m from Middletown, New York [Insert Jerky Boys reference here…]. I got into racing when I was 5 years old. My dad and uncle were big into racing growing up, so they got me and my cousin going at a young age.

What was your first number and how did you choose it?

My first number was 129. My dad actually chose it because it was the lowest number available in our district. No cool back story to it.

Who did you come up through the amateur ranks with?

I actually didn’t do too much as an amateur, we really just raced locally. Luke Renzland and Phil Nicoletti are both from our local scene, but they were always a class above me, so it’s cool to see them making a name for themselves up there. But I didn’t start traveling a lot until I was like 17. I was in the same age group as Cooper Webb and AC (Adam Cianciarulo). They were the guys winning any big races we went to.

What is your best memory from those amateur days?

We actually had a lot of fun racing in the Northeast. I always wish I could go back to those days. I always enjoyed camping out and riding pit bikes the Saturday before race day. We used to have so much fun back then.

Did you or do you play another other sports?

Haha. No, I never had any interest. I did start riding BMX a lot though when I was like 15 and I still get out and ride a little bit today.

Like fellow New Yorker Bobby Kiniry, Kyle did a stint as a corrections officer. | Bigwave photo

What else do you like to do when you’re not on your bike?

Basically, anything with two wheels. I was pretty big into pit bike racing for a few years and had a lot of fun with that. Mountain biking, of course, and this past summer I was out on the lake probably 2-3 times a week after work, riding my old stand-up Jetski. That’s a ton of fun.

What year did you turn Pro and what brought you north to Canada in the first place?

I turned Pro down here back in 2015 and did a couple Supercrosses and Nationals but was mostly still racing the Amsoil Arenacross series. I actually had a 250 2-stroke that I got ready to race in Canada back when Americans could race them in the 250 class. I had everything set up to do all the east coast rounds and then we found out about the rule change. Long story short, we decided to go up and race it in the 450 class anyway for just two rounds.

What is your overall impression of our series and our country?

I’m actually a big fan of Canadian moto. I enjoy racing up there. It feels so much more relaxed compared to down here. I like going to Canada, though, everyone is always super nice and welcoming when I come up to race.

You earned #44 for the 2020 season. Can you take us through your 2019 season?

2019 was definitely a roller coaster year. So, I actually quit racing at the end of 2018 to become a Correctional Officer back in New York. I was pretty miserable and was missing racing a lot. I ended up quitting and went straight to Florida to do Daytona and then Indy SX right off the couch. I could barely do one lap in the heat race. Haha.

I did some local racing after Supercross ended. I went back to Canada and did the Riverglade national and ended up wrecking pretty hard in the 2nd moto. When Davey Fraser crashed on that uphill triple I didn’t see the caution flag in time and I landed on his bike. I ended up messing my wrist up pretty bad. So, I was out for a little bit with that.

I got back riding and did all the SX rounds in Canada and felt like I had some good speed but could have got some better results with better fitness.

What’s your best Canadian racing memory?

The best memory I have so far would be Montreal SX from last year. In the 250 Main I got a good start behind Luke and Dylan Wright and settled into 3rd for most of the race. Again though, my fitness caught up to me with a few laps to go and I dropped back to 5th or 6th, I think. I still kick myself for not being more prepared. That feeling of running up front though is one I’ll never forget.

Kyle’s best Canadian memory so far has been the 2019 Montreal Supercross. | Bigwave photo

You obviously couldn’t make it up for this year’s racing. What have you been up to?

So, this year was obviously tough for everyone, but we just got the east coast Supercross season going when COVID shut everything down. I rode a lot of SX over the winter and felt good about my fitness. When COVID hit everything was so unknown if and when we’d be racing again, so I came back home and wasn’t riding and went back to work.

Two months after Daytona I got called to go race in Salt Lake City for the remaining rounds and ended up going, but I wasn’t prepared. It’s really easy to lose speed and fitness when you’re working and not riding.

When I got back, I bought a Suzuki 450 and have been racing that locally making some good contingency money.

What are your winter plans?

So, today me and everybody else just got to see the 2021 SX schedule for the first time. I really haven’t set anything in just yet but you’ll definitely see me at a couple of the east coast SX rounds. Last year I trained at GPF for a month before SX and enjoyed it. I wouldn’t mind going back there if it’s possible.

What are the rest of your 2021 racing plans?

The tentative plan would be to do the east coast Supercross rounds. For the summer I would definitely like to make a return to Canada, since I never got the chance to race up there in 2020.

Hopefully, we see Kyle back on the line in Canada in 2021. | Bigwave photo

Do you also have a 9-5 job now? What is it that you do and is this something you’ll do when your racing days at this level are done?

I do have a job but it feels like a lot more than a 9-5! Haha. I started a landscaping business back in 2015 and was mowing lawns for a few years. I just expanded my business over the past year and do more excavation work. When I started I thought running my own business would allow me to take off whenever I wanted to go ride and race but it turned out to be the opposite. Haha. This is most definitely what I’ll keep doing when I retire from racing; I enjoy it.

Oh, what kind of music do you like?

I always was a big fan of Country Music, but I do have a large playlist of 2000’s rock.

OK, thank you for talking with us this week. Hopefully, you get back here for some racing in 2021. Who would you like to thank?

First, I would like to thank my parents for the years of support racing. My grandfather has also been a huge help throughout my career. My girlfriend Nickolett for coming to all the races and supporting me. My mechanic Dan Leslie, James A Dillin PLS, Matthews Heating & Cooling, Risk Racing, Faint Obsession Gear & Graphics, Flow Vision Goggles, LS2 Helmets, Blud Lubricants, Guts Racing, UFO Plastics, Shawn from Mavrix Motorsports, DT1 Filters, & Mika Metals. Thanks!

Have a great weekend, everyone. We’ll be back at the races next weekend when the 2020 Future West Moto Canadian Arenacross Championships resume for the final two weekends of racing to determine our winners.

Click the link to watch the Round 3-4 video by RTBA Films:

https://www.facebook.com/BcMotocross/videos/639428193379974/