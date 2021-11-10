Out of the Blue | Morgan Henry | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Morgan Henry

Date of Birth: July, 17, 1996

Hometown: Bellingham, WA,

Occupation: Motosport Sales

Race Number: 39

Bike: TE300I and 350 SX-F

Classes: Women’s

This week, we feature the multi-disciplined rider from Washington State, #39 Morgan Henry. | Matt Robke photo

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross/off-road and how long have you been involved?

I was inspired by my friend, Martin, who had a bike when we were like 10 and he let me ride it and I got hooked. Then I played softball for years and didn’t get a bike of my own till 2018. I just finished my third motocross season and actually won the championship this year.

When not on a dirt bike how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

When I am not on a bike I am usually at work at the motosports store I work at or behind a camera. I have a photography business “Morgan Henry Photography” that I run. I also love to shoot so I go to the range often.

From your first ride to where you are now what is something you never thought you would be able to overcome but have?

For track there is a couple jumps at some tracks that I thought I would never hit but have. And for woods, when I started I could barley stand up and ride and now I can ride places like McNutt and do decent.

What is your favourite track and why?

My favorite track is probably Washougal because of the history of it and it’s just so different than anything else I’ve ever ridden. I would say a close second is Popkum though.

Washougal and Popkum are Morgan’s 2 favourite motocross tracks. | Matt Robke Photo

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

I would say my biggest hero on the track is Vicki Golden. She is just so good at what she does and I love how she is breaking barriers for women. For enduro I would say Crystal Levesque is my hero. She is so good on a bike and so inspiring but is also an amazing teacher and friend.

Tell us about your 2021 race season and your plans for 2022.

My 2021 race season was eventful. My goal was to win the series where I live and 3 races in I stress-fractured my back. I was off the bike for a couple weeks and finally got cleared just in time to still be in the series for points. I was sitting in 4th place when I came back due to missing some races. I put my head down and was able to pull away with the championship.

My goal for 2022 is to take some time away from racing motocross and focus on enduro. I want to race some enduro and train as much as I can at it.

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing/off-road has taught you so far?

I think the biggest lesson I have learned is when you get knocked down to get back up and try again. It’s a sport of failure and there is always something to get better at, no matter what level you are at.

Morgan will concentrate on Enduro in 2022 and hopes to race the Hard Enduro at Silver Mountain in Idaho. | Jonathan Henry

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

In five years I hope to be good enough to be able to do a AMA Hard Enduro race at Silver Mountain in Idaho.

Is there any female(s) out there who you feel have paved the way for other girls to be successful in motocross or off road?

I feel like there are a few names that come to mind when I think about paving the way in the moto world for women. For motocross, I think about Ashley Fiolek and Vicki Golden. For enduro, I think of Lori Taylor, Megan Griffiths, Crystal Levesque and Louise Forsley.

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

My first and only race number is 39. The reason I chosen it was because I am a childhood cancer survivor and 46 kids a day are diagnosed with cancer and 7 die. That leaves 39 and I was one of the 39 that lived.

Morgan ride all year long, so keep an eye out for her in the woods and on the tracks. | Sharp Photography photo

Do you see yourself ever competing in the Canadian WMX Triple Crown series?

I am not sure if I would be allowed to compete in the series since I am American but if I could that would be super epic and a great opportunity.

What are your thoughts on the Canadian WMX Triple Crown series?

I think it is so cool that they have a series for women in Canada still. I am all for it! Here in America there is nowhere to really go with motocross. Once you get your pro card you are racing with the men. There is no longer a women’s series.

What do you like to do in the off season?

As far as the off season, I don’t really have one. I like to ride moto spring through summer and then enduro fall through winter and into the spring. I have put about 150 hours on bikes this last year between my two bikes.