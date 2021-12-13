Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

Hello from a sunny and 7C day in London. Emily and I were actually able to get out for a nice cycle yesterday and it looks like we’ll take advantage and head out again today. When I looked ahead at the forecast, my plan was to put the snow tires on Em’s car on one of these nicer December days, but it seems we’re too busy getting out and doing things to get any real “work” done. But are we upset about it? No, we are not.

It was so windy in these parts on Saturday that I’m sure there was great surfing at Little Beach in Port Stanley. I saw photos of what the main beach looked like and that likely means the wind-formed waves were probably wrapping around the rocky point and breaking beautifully. We had family stuff to do, so we didn’t get to try out some Great Lakes surfing this time. You have to be patient and wait for the proper winds from the proper direction for any waves to develop at all, so we’ll sit and wait for the next wind storm. Surfing in these parts is doubly tough because you need the correct and rare wind conditions and they have to fall on a day that you don’t have plans. Around Christmas time, that can be difficult.

And if we can’t hit the roads I’ll hit the trails. Fall is MTB time! I realized the other day that I needed a new rear tire for my Scott Spark 29-er. I also realized that I shouldn’t be surprised by this because I was still running stock…EVerything on it!

I didn’t have time to go somewhere for new tires, so I did the old trick of putting the front on the rear and the rear on the front. Problem solved, right?

This time of year, the trails can be tricky. Just as you hit some nice dirt that has been hit and warmed by the sun, you barrel into a corner that’s been in the shade all day. Suddenly, you’re on mud-covered frozen ground that’s as slick as freshly-watered ice! I actually enjoy the changing conditions because it forces you to stay focused and be on your toes.

I was supposed to meet a friend out at Fanshawe Lake to do my second lap. He messaged me that he was waiting near the damn and I had to break the news to him that the trail was so tricky and slow that I was still 15 minutes from where he was waiting. There was no way I’d get a second loop in before dark at this rate.

I hadn’t seen him for a long time so it was great that he rode against the grain to meet me and ride back to the DMX Van with me.

Conditions like these make an absolute mess of your bike. I had to get home in a bit of a hurry so I didn’t have time to hit a spray wash on the way. Also, if you’re not from these parts, it’s usually well before mid-December when we all turn our outdoor hoses off from the inside so they don’t freeze up and cause damage. This fact means my bike is hanging in the garage in a total mess, weighing three times as much as it should.

When I see photos of MX media doing group cycles at the Husqvarna Motorcycles 2022 release day down in Florida, it makes me a little jealous. I’m assuming we won’t be seeing the same type of release event happening in Montreal at Christmas time! Maybe a release party/ski day at a Quebec resort?!

2021 LRX PERFORMANCE ALBERTA ARENACROSS CHAMPIONSHIP | All You Need to Know

Alberta Dirt Riders Association (ADRA) Sactioned

Silver Sage Community Corral

Brooks, Alberta

December 17, 18, 19

​IMPORTANT NOTE

Riders do not require vaccinations to race

Spectators will be permitted but DO require proof of vaccination to enter the building

Parents and family of riders DO require proof of vaccination to enter the building to watch your rider, or can watch from outside.

Masks are still mandatory in all public spaces

GATE OPENS:

Friday 7:00 am – 11:00 pm

Saturday 7:00 am – 7:00 pm (Mandatory Riders meeting at 11:45 pm)

Sunday 7:00 am – 3:00 pm (Mandatory Riders meeting at 8:30 am)



ABSOLUTELY NO ENTRY OTHER THAN THESE TIMES

FAMILY INFORMATION All prices plus GST

GATE FEES: Friday – Sunday

$20 wristband per Family Member – (to be paid and registered online)

Mechanic Wristband required to go to Start Gate

RIDER INFORMATION

REGISTRATION FEES: (price includes wristband)

$65 first class

$40 second class

$30 third class

$10 Tykes – NO TRANSPONDER. NO SCORING. PARTICIPATION AWARDS ONLY.

PRO ENTRY FEES: (price includes wristband)

$70 per class – 100% Payback

RACE DETAILS: Registration Sign Up ONLINE ONLY

** Please Note: Everyone must purchase a wristband separately to have your name on the gate list. **

FRIDAY:

Open practice: $40

10:00 am – 12:00 pm

12:00 pm – 2:00 pm

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm

4:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Limit one practice per bike. If you have 2 bikes you need to select 2 practice groups when signing up.

SATURDAY RIDING SCHOOL:

$65 for expert instruction

15 SPOTS PER SCHOOL

Sign up for school CLICK HERE

8-9am – Advanced 85cc and Big Bike

9:10-10:10am – Advanced 50/65cc and Beginner/Junior 85

10:20-11:20am – Beginner/Junior 50/65

All riders must be ready 15 minutes before class. Registration and waivers must be completed online

SATURDAY:

11:45 noon Mandatory riders meeting

Practice to follow Riders Meeting

Qualifiers to follow practice

Main Event to follow Qualifier

SUNDAY:

8:30 am Mandatory riders meeting

Practice to follow Riders Meeting

Qualifiers to follow practice

Main Event to follow Qualifier

PRACTICE SCHEDULE:

Saturday & Sunday: To be announced over loudspeaker, radio and posted at Admin Trailer

CLASSES: (subject to change)

Note: race format will be posted trackside on the day of the race

Tyke 50cc Participation Awards only

New Kid Beginner (50cc, 65cc, One year or less experience) Ages 4-9 Trophy 1-5

Girls Ages 7-14 Trophy 1-3

50 cc 4-6 Trophy 1-5

50 cc 7-8 Trophy 1-5

50 cc Open Trophy 1-5

65 cc 7-9 Trophy 1-3

65 cc 10-11 Trophy 1-3

65 cc Open: Trophy 1-3

85 cc 7-11 Trophy 1-3

85 cc 12-16 Trophy 1-3

Supermini Trophy 1-3

School Boy 12-17 Trophy 1-3

Schoolboy 2 – (13 to 16) – 122cc to 153cc two-stroke – 150cc to 250cc four-stroke – Intermediates can only ride Schoolboy 2 Minimum wheel base 53 inches. No mini cycle. No Super Mini bikes. Trophy 1-3

Open Beginner Trophy 1-3

250 Junior Trophy 1-3

Open Junior Trophy 1-3

250 Intermediate 50% payout

Open Intermediate 50% payout

Ladies 50% payout

Under 30 50% payout

+30 Vet Junior Trophy 1-3

+30 Vet Master 50% payout

Vet +40 50% payout

Vet +50 50% payout

Pro Open 100% payout

Pro Am Lites (Intermediates allowed) 100% payout

No trophy for payout classes

All Payout classes must have 5 riders or more on the gate for pay.

All trophy classes go back to 3rd places, no matter the numbers, unless otherwise noted above.

PLEASE NOTE:

RIDERS MUST HAVE AN 2021 AMC MEMBERSHIP

Membership can be bought online HERE

TRANSPONDERS:

Transponders are now mandatory for all racers. Your transponder number must be included on your registration sign up.

There are limited transponders available to rent for $30 per weekend.

TRACK RULES:

NO one permitted on the track other than AMC staff and parent assist classes (Tykes, NKB and 50 cc 4-6).

One mechanic permitted at the start gate with their rider – online registration for wristband.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR 2021

NO INDOOR PITTING

If you are sick, please do not enter the building. STAY HOME

Dispose of all used oil at the appropriate site in the parking lot. Site marked.

No alcohol in the building. This will be strictly enforced by Heritage Park.

No smoking in the building.

NO RIDING YOUR BIKE IN FRONT PARKING LOT UNLESS IN DEGIGNATED BIKE LANE

No pit bikes.

Please obey NO PARKING LANE SIGNS. Vehicles will be towed with no warning.

Please be respectful and follow the rules – we are doing our best to provide you with more great racing, but we must be mindful of the times we are living in.

MASKS MUST BE WORN AT ALL TIMES IN THE BUILDING – NO EXCEPTIONS!! ​

PRE REGISTER BY CLICKING HERE

Wyatt Kerr Announces New Team/Support for 2022

It’s that time of year when riders are setting up their programs for the coming season, and #34 Wyatt Kerr has just announced his on Instagram.

Wyatt is the young Ontario rider with a ton of potential turning Pro in 2022. I had a short conversation with him and we’re going to talk about his new program as soon as we can, likely today.

Bubba’s World Podcast

James Stewart is back in the spotlight with his new podcast. What I find funny is all the comments on his Instagram page from people saying they can’t wait to see him back on a Supercross track. He’s not coming back to Pro racing, folks. Unfortunately, if you didn’t get the chance to see him live in his prime, that ship has sailed.

I listened to his announcement pod and, although it was a little scattered, it’s still great for the sport and its fans to get the chance to hear what he has to say.

No other rider I can think of has changed the way people ride like he did. That doesn’t mean he’s going to be good at talking about it, but we’ll give him a chance and see how this progresses. A lot of the pressure to make good and interesting podcasts will fall on his cohosts.

Did you watch the final round of the F1 season in Abu Dhabi?

Lewis Hamilton‘s championship total will remain 7 and we have a new, first-time champion in Max Verstappen. And his teammate, Sergio Perez, gets MVP, for sure!

Hey, it’s not moto-related either, but if you’re looking for something kinda cool to watch, check out The Fifty on YouTube. Pro skier Cody Townsend hits the 50 classic descents in North America and hikes his way to the top of each.

OK, lots do do this week, so we’ll have to end this cup here. Have a great week, everyone. We’re closing in on A1!