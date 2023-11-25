Frid’Eh Update #47 | Blair Nauta | Brought to You by KTM Canada

By Billy Rainford

Week #47 belongs to Blair Nauta.

Welcome to Week #47 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update this week brought to you by KTM Canada. I’m going to sound like a broken record again this week when I say that I’m at a race and this Update won’t be as in depth as I’d like it to be. These days at the Mini O’s at Gatorback Cycle Park in Gainesville, Florida, tend to start early and end late.

It can’t happen very often, in fact, I can’t think of another time it has off the top of my head. Blair Nauta is #47 in 2023 and he was also #47 in 2022. He raced the entire series, west to east, for the first time in 2022 but then only raced once on National Day in 2023.

He came up through the ranks racing mostly over in New York State because he’s from Wainfleet, Ontario, which is pretty close to the border crossing through Buffalo. That means, I didn’t really see him very much until he decided to race some of our eastern rounds of the Nationals when he turned Pro.

We got in touch with him this week to get caught up and find out what his future plans are.

Here’s what Blair had to say this week. | Bigwave 2021 photo

Direct Motocross: Hey, Blair. We didn’t see a lot of you this season. First of all, let’s back up and sum up your 2022 season that earned you #47 for this season. You went all the way out west android the entire season. How did it all go for you?

Blair Nauta: Yeah, I raced the whole season. It was lots of fun. There were some ups and downs like always, but yeah, looking back on it was a great experience and it’s pretty cool travelling all the way out west seeing the mountains and one day I will be able to tell my kids, ya, dad used to race Pro and travelled all of Canada.

You didn’t do any of the SX/AX rounds though. Have you ever done any indoor racing?

Ahah. I never really tried any indoor stuff. Where I was from all the indoor tracks were too far from me. Then, once I went down south to train I just focused on outdoors because I used to race in America and those races started before the Canadian ones.

What do you do in the winters? What do you do for work?

Well, this winter, It’s gonna be my first winter staying cold in a long time. I work at a nuclear power plant with my dad, actually. But it’s pretty sweet, we only work Monday to Thursday, and I just picked up a new sled so me and my brother-in-law are gonna be chasing some deep snow all winter long.

As I mentioned, we didn’t see you at the Nationals out west. At what point did you know you weren’t doing the series and how come?

Well, I was on a waiting list to get into to the plant and it was something me and my dad talked about that, once I got the job, I had to focus on the job. And at the time there was lots of overtime so I had to take that instead of training.

We only saw Blair on the #47 in the FXR PreMix class at Walton Raceway in 2023. | BIgwave photo

We only saw you in the FXR PreMix class at the final round at Walton Raceway where you placed 12th. Take us through your decision to race this?

My work is extremely close to Walton (Raceway) and I was bummed they only had one round there this year. I was planning on doing both if they had it! The bike was too fresh to race in the sand. I was not happy with 12th, at all. I got arm pump first lap, but I almost did get both holeshots!

Do you still have a bike and ride?

Yup, I still have the 125 and a 450. Theses last 2 months I have been riding every weekend, actually; the most hours I put on both bikes all year, actually.

Have we seen the last of you at the Nationals?

Nope, I plan on doing a couple east rounds on the 125 next year.

Looking back over your racing, what’s a highlight for you?

Honestly, the 50cc days when I was little and just went out to have fun without a care in the world, just me and my dirt bike. That’s how riding has been feeling lately to me!

What else do you do for fun?

Lately, I have been getting into running, so if you got Strava add me – Blair Nauta.

What will you miss about racing at the Pro level and what won’t you miss?

Racing the best of the best. No matter where I was there was always a battle to be had, and travelling Canada and racing and riding new tracks. The thing I won’t miss is the pressure and expectation I put on myself to do well.

Blair was #48 then #47 twice in a row. Watch for him racing in the east next season on a 125. | Bigwave 2021 photo

Is there a track out there that you think you could ride every day?

Well, I’m a little biased here but my track this time of year is so good. The dirt’s pretty and the flow of my track is perfect. You will have to come check it out sometime!

What’s the toughest track you ever rode or raced?

Gopher Dunes the year they didn’t prep it after Amateur Day. I forget when that was, maybe 2021.

OK Blair, thanks for catching up with us this week. You were #47 two years in a row, but uou know you’ll slip out of the top 52 now, right? Would you like to thank anyone before we let you go?

Thank you for having me. Yup, but #47 is staying on the bike forever! And the good lord above, my mom and dad, just revive it, fxr, bell helmets, titan racing, Dunlop, mika metals, odi, guts racing, mission cycle, and thank you to anyone I missed.

AMO Arenacross this Weekend in Chilliwack

Quinn Amyotte on the WLTN Kawasaki for Chilliwack

Mini O’s

2023 Fox Australian Supercross Round 3 Results and Final Points

November 24, 2023

Marvel Stadium

Melbourne, VIC

Good luck to everyone racing in Chilliwack this weekend. Thaks for reading. I’ve got one more day at Gatorback before heading back to Ontario. Is it still warm at home….?