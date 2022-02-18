Frid’Eh Update #7 | Ulf Viney | Presented by Race Tech

Frid’Eh Update #7 | Ulf Viney | Presented by Race Tech

By Billy Rainford

Ulf Viney steps in for Week #7. | Bigwave photo

Welcome to Week #7 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update this week presented by Race Tech. No, we don’t have a #7 in our series right now, but we have a work-around for that…a “sub,” if you will. This week, we’re coming to you from the bowels of US Bank Stadium in the heart of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Let me start off by saying I’m just happy I finally made it in here after trying to navigate my way around this place outside in a snowstorm. Every turn I. made the train crossings came down and yet another passenger train went slowly by. It was painful.

I finally found a place that looked like it may be the Super Parking I was looking for and I say Brad from FXR parking his truck. He’s from these parts but wasn’t at all sure if we were in the right place. If my van is there when I leave, I’ll be happy and surprised.

I’m now back from Media Day and sitting in the Photo Den here at the stadium. Let’s get right to some interviews. First, here’s my conversation with Ulf Viney who is originally from Ottawa, Ontario, but now calls Murrieta, California, home with his family.

Ulf Viney

Media Day Interviews:

#500 Julien Benek

#484 Tanner Ward

Steve Simms – Phil Nicoletti’s “Man Friend”

#56 Josh Osby

OK, I’ve got a lot of things to post and got to work on, so that’s all we have for this week’s Update. Don’t forget that this is a day race here in Minneapolis, so set the coffee maker!