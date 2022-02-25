Frid’Eh Update #8 | People’s Choice Winner Travis Barrette | Presented by Gas Gas Canada

By Billy Rainford

This week, we feature a conversation with 2021 People’s Choice Rider of the Year, Travis Barrette. | Bigwave photo

Welcome to Week #8 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update this week presented by Gas Gas Canada. Guess what? This is yet another week where we don’t have anyone with the corresponding number of the week. I don’t know why, but there never seems to be a rider running #8. Is there a superstition I’m unaware of or something?

I remember Liam O’Farrell and maybe Dylan Kaelin running #8 here in Canada, but there never seems to be anyone on the track with that number, either in the amateur ranks or the pros. If we had archives to click on we could have a look, but we can’t, and that’s another story altogether. The last #8 I can remember is Kyle Keast back in 201`6.

Kyle Keast with the #8 in 2016. | Bigwave photo

Technically, Ryan Derry ended up in 8th place in 450 Triple Crown points, but with the career numbers he will run #18 in 2022, so he’ll get his chance then.

Most people probably link the #8 to Grant Langston down in the AMA series, but it’s been quite a while since we’ve seen anyone run the number down there either, that I can remember.

I just woke up to a couple inches of snow here in London and I think we can all agree that we’re ready for the weather to start getting warmer and tracks to start opening up. I remember last year Gopher Dunes was able to open at least one day in every month. I’m pretty sure that wasn’t the case this season, but I was away for a lot of this winter so I could be wrong.

I’ve already been outside shovelling and am now sitting at my desk looking out into the backyard that is covered in fresh snow and dog tracks.

Since we don’t have a #8 to talk with, I got in touch with the 2021 People’s Choice Rider of the Year, Travis Barrette, from Windsor, Ontario. We’ve only done the award the past couple years and it’s quickly becoming something we didn’t really expect it to be, but that’s made it even more fun.

It seems it has become an award given to the person whose friends rally behind them to get the most votes. I don’t have any problem with that because we have all the other awards that Greg Poisson and I decide on, so a little fun isn’t a problem.

You may not have even heard of Travis if you’re not from the southwestern Ontario area. Well, we’re going to let you learn a little more about him here in this column, so sit back and give it a read.

Here’s what Travis had to say when we got in touch with him this week:

Here’s what the banker/racer had to say when we got in touch with him this week. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: Hello, Travis. Let’s start way back at the beginning to give everyone a chance to get to know you a bit better. How did you first get involved in riding and racing Motocross?

Travis Barrette: Hey Billy, thanks for the interview! Always wanted to do one of these. I grew up on a farm so naturally we had quads and side-by-sides, but I actually didn’t get my first dirt bike until age 10. I rode around the farm for years and on my 17th birthday I got a brand new CRF250 for my birthday and started racing with TVR the following year. My dad always got annoyed with me riding in the fields when the crops were harvested, so he let me use an acre of land to build a track on, and that’s when the addiction began!

Who did you come up through the ranks with?

I raced TVR for a couple years and got better every weekend battling with my friends I met through racing. Brian Barron was actually one of my first “racing” buddies. I did a couple races with AMO here and there in the Junior class and raced all the up-and-coming guys, like (Austin) Watling, (Tanner) Ward, and Brad Williams, if you remember him. The only time I raced the Walton TransCan I remember battling with Seth McDowell, Dario Zecca, and Brad Mansfield in the Junior B class.

Travis at the 2021 Mini O’s at Gatorback. | Bigwave photo

What was your first number and how did you choose it?

I was a big follower of Transworld Moto when it was around. I was always pumped to get their magazines in the mail and get the poster to hang on my wall. I got a poster of Cole Seely who was on a Honda and #43 at the time and I thought it just looked cool and went with it! When I turned Intermediate/Pro I picked #143. The reason behind that is whenever my mom would text me she would put “143” at the end of every message and I always wondered why. Turns out it means “I Love You” in Morse code.

Hey, that’s one of the better number stories! Did you chase amateur nationals when you were younger? How did they go and which was your favourite?

Like I said earlier, I raced Walton TransCan once in 2016. I raced the Junior B class and finished 3rd overall in 250 and 4th overall in Open Junior. I remember going through a break-up with a girl that summer and and wasn’t really riding at all, and signed up for it last second. I was so out of shape, I remember I got like 10th or 12th the first motos and was exhausted, then it rained like 4 inches in one night (Haha), so the rest of the week were mud motos. They shortened the motos because of it. I think they made them like 3-4 laps, which worked out in my favour because I ended up on the podium almost every moto after that!

What’s your best amateur racing memory?

That’s a tough one. Probably a split decision with talking on the podium stage, in front of a crowd at TransCan with Gauldy (Ryan Gauld), and getting a huge holeshot at an Amsoil Arenacross in Grand Rapids.

What year did you turn Pro and how did it go?

Oh man, I turned “pro” in 2017. I raced Gopher Dunes as an Intermediate and ended up breaking my leg in qualifying. For 2018 I went to the 450 class. Being 6’4”, 200 pounds, I figured it would be a smart move. But in all honesty, I think I went pro a little too fast. I didn’t qualify for any nationals in 2018-2019, and then covid happened. 2020-current was pretty much just sign up and go race, which ultimately helped me get faster and become a better racer.

I got to know you a bit better at your first Mini O’s this past year. You were pretty impressed with the event and the competition there, right? What are your thoughts?

I was so blown away by the turnout. I’ve never seen so many competitors at an event! It’s cool to see the sport of motocross growing the way it is. It was also cool to see all of the amateur factory guys race in person. They’re definitely on another level, that’s for sure. I’m hoping I can keep that race on my schedule for the future, because I would love to go back.

He hopes to make Gatorback an annual stop on his MX calendar. | Bigwave photo

What do you do for a 9-5 job and will you get to head south this winter before the season starts up here?

So, I work for TD Canada Trust as a personal banker. I turn a lot of heads at work when I tell them I race motocross. Haha. It’s weird going from a suit and tie during the week to playing in the mud on the weekends. I actually just got back from the Shoals MX in South Carolina. I went there for 5 days of “fun.” I stayed with Dylan Kaelin who is actually a really smart dude and he gave me some killer tips. I also got to ride with (Sam) Gaynor and Seth Hughes for a couple days which was some amazing training! I’m hoping to go back again soon. It’s an amazing facility and they’re growing pretty quickly.

What are your racing plans for the 2022 season?

Well, to be honest, for the past couple of years I’ve always been on edge with racing; always saying, “Oh, this is my last year, I’m done” and then at the end of the season I always seem to be left with wanting more. I feel like it’s because I’ve never actually committed to racing full time. I could never ride or train much, which meant poor results.

When I went riding down south last week I had some sort of “epiphany.” Haha. It sounds weird, I don’t know if it’s a quarter life crisis or what. I know I’m not gonna get rich or make a living off racing, but for this year I’m planning on taking some time off from work to train and ride full time, just to see what my true full potential is, you know? I’m tired of being the “back of the pack” type dude. I’m racing the east coast rounds this year and ultimately I would like to be 15th-20th place every weekend.

What’s your favourite track?

Im a huge fan of Deschambault. The natural elevation, the views and just the whole vibe of the track is next level. Going to a French grade and high school comes in handy when you’re in the land of the “French.” Monster Mountain MX is a close second though. They have some of the best dirt and riding conditions. Being from Windsor, Ontario, you don’t see a whole lot of elevation around here.

Travis raced the 2nd round of Supercross at Gopher Dunes and placed 14th. He hopes to race the whole East MX series this summer. | Bigwave photo

You won our second annual People’s Choice Rider of the Year award this year. I’m sure it came as a surprise to you, but what did you think of it? You’ve got some good friends, that’s for sure!

I was very surprised I won! I think the award is awesome, it gives the opportunity to all racers, not just the “fast” or “factory” dudes. To be honest, it started out as a joke, being a “nobody” in the motocross community, I thought it would be hilarious if I won. I was at a party the weekend before and just started telling my friends to vote for me. Word got around, and next thing you know I had everyone voting. Haha. I sent a couple texts the next day to keep the ball rolling and just started pulling away from there.

OK, We appreciate you taking some time with us this week. Good luck and is there anyone you’d like to thank?

No problem at all, Billy. Thank you! This was a good opportunity to get my voice heard and hopefully build a few connections from! Racing isn’t cheap unfortunately. Haha. Definitely want to say thanks to: Hudson Motorcycles, HMX Racing and Training, OGs Optics, Grace Family farms, Cielo Vista farms, Fusion Graphix, Mika Metals, Dt1 Filters, Works Connection, and most importantly my family and friends for supporting the journey!

Supercross Heads to Arlington, Texas

This week, the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series is at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. It’s another Triple Crown event which means it’s another weekend where it will be difficult for privateers to make it into the night show for the 3 Mains.

Tanner Ward in Minneapolis. | Bigwave photo

Unfortunately, that means our three Canadians are in for a tough time in Texas. Last week in Minneapolis, our top rider was #484 Tanner Ward who qualified in 36th position. He was less than one second off 20th spot, so you would have to think that after getting the first time jitters out of the way, it’s possible for him to put in a heater and get in, but it won’t be easy.

Julien Benek in Minneapolis. | Bigwave photo

Next was #500 Julien Benek who qualified in 45th place to miss the night show last week. This was also his first time in the big stadium and so he should feel a little more relaxed and know what he has to do to get himself higher on the qualifying score sheet.

He was less than 1/2 a second from getting in last week, so let’s see how far up the sheet he can get himself in Texas.

Guillaume St Cyr in Minneapolis. | Bigwave photo

#551 Guillaume St Cyr was up against it last week after sitting on a closed highway for 12 hours and then losing a shock bolt during early in the day and having to scramble to get himself settled down and out for a good lap. He ended up in 55th position, about 1 1/2 seconds out of 40th. He will need to put in some good laps early on to move up.

While we’re talking about Supercross, we’d like to wish #421 Vann Martin a speedy recovery after that crash and injury last week. Yikes. Here’s his post on Instagram:

#18 Jett Lawrence takes round 1 in Minneapolis last week. | Bigwave photo

In the 250 class, I think we know who the top 3 riders should be each week. Jett Lawrence proved nobody wrong and went out and took the win at round 1. I think the only surprise was that we’ve got 2 Pro Circuit riders in the top 3. After struggling for a few years, Mitch Payton‘s team looks to be a title contender with revitalized Austin Forker and Cameron McAdoo.

Levi Kitchen will be a factor. | Bigwave photo

For me, the most impressive in the 250 class was rookie #59 Levi Kitchen. He looked great in his first Pro Supercross race. Watch for him to gain confidence with experience and move his way toward the front.

250 East Top 10:

18 Jett Lawrence HON 33 Austin Forkner KAW 48 Cameron McAdoo KAW 6 Jeremy Martin YAM 24 RJ Hampshire HSK 44 Pierce Brown GG 50 Stilez Robertson HSK 80 Enzo Lopes YAM 59 Levi Kitchen YAM 715 Phil Nicoletti YAM

Jason Anderson grabs another win. | Bigwave photo

I’m pretty sure I wasn’t the only one who said it’s up to Jason Anderson and Chase Sexton to keep Eli Tomac within reach in the 450 class, but it seems to be playing out exactly like that.

Chase should be in this fight except for his untimely and, quite frankly, weird falls. I don’t know if it comes down to momentary lapses in focus or what, but he’s got the speed and skill to go on a winning streak, but we’re going to have to wait to see it.

450 Top 10 Points:

3 Eli Tomac YAM 151 21 Jason Anderson KAW 148 27 Malcolm Stewart HSK 131 51 Justin Barcia GG 128 1 Cooper Webb KTM 126 23 Chase Sexton HON 123 25 Marvin Musquin KTM 119 94 Ken Roczen HON 107 14 Dylan Ferrandis YAM 102 7 Aaron Plessinger KTM 97

Canadian Riders and Teams

Let’s have a look at where our top 10 riders are for 2022.

250 Class

Darien Sanayei – not returning to Canada Jake Piccolo – moves to Red Bull Thor KTM 250 Tanner Ward – moves to Thor Pro Circuit Kawasaki 450 Marco Cannella – stays at MX101 FXR Yamaha 250 Ryder McNabb – stays at GDR Fox Honda 250 Julien Benek – stays with Partzilla PRMX Kawasaki 250 Sam Gaynor – returns to SSR TLD Gas Gas 450 (PR coming) Daniel Elmore – moves to Cycle North Honda 450 Quinn Amyotte – returns to Manluk Answer Yamaha Tyler Gibbs – moves to SSR TLD Gas Gas 250

450 Class

Cole Thompson – currently recovering from SX injury and open to summer offers Marshal Weltin – rumours of MX101 persist Dylan Wright – returns to GDR Fox Honda 450 Jess Pettis – returns to Red Bull Thor KTM 450 Parker Eales – Holeshot Fox KTM 450 Tyler Medaglia – returns Cobequid Callus Gas Gas 450 Yanick Boucher – returns to Bailey Motorsports Fly Husqvarna 450 Ryan Derry – moves to Barrie Honda 450 Liam O’Farrell – 50 hours a week at work and will show up on a Priority Mechanical KTM 450 and be in the top 10 Shawn Maffenbeier – returns to MX101 FXR Yamaha 450

Canadians at Club MX

We’ll be getting photos and video from Club MX periodically of the bunch of Canadians we have training there. I snagged this video from Steezy Films Instagram page. Check it out:

Enjoy the races this weekend, everyone. We’re off to Daytona early next week. It’s always a great visit with Brendan Goldstein in Palm Coast and the Daytona SX, RCSX, and the GNCC in Palatka give is a ton of content.