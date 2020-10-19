Photo Report | FWM Canadian AX | Here’s What Happened on Weekend #1
Photos and Captions by Billy Rainford
We got underway in the 2020 Future West Moto (FWM) Canadian Arenacross Championships at Chilliwack Heritage Park in Chilliwack, BC this past weekend. Racing took place Saturday and Sunday for Rounds 1 and 2.
With the pandemic ongoing, I really wasn’t sure what to expect, but I was pleasantly surprised at the turnout of fast Pro riders (285 riders altogether). The series has always given us topnotch racing and the same can be said for what we have in 2020.
We are broadcasting the races live on the FWM Facebook page, so I wasn’t able to go too far from our “booth” to snap photos. Please keep that in mind as you look at a lot of photos from the corner that was closest to our spot.
Pro Am Lights
I’ll organize this by combined points from Rounds 1 and 2 by their finishes. (NB: On the official points page, riders without a MRC license are not scored in the overall points total.)
#381 Jake Piccolo KTM
12. #819 Dawson Gravelle YAM 10 points
11. #177 Josh Nay KAW 12-11 19
10. #52 Blake Osatchuk YAM 10-10 22
9. #12 Luke Svensson YAM 9-9 24
8. 30 Devyn Smith KAW 8-8 26
7. #700 Codie Rouse KTM 7-7 28
6. #133 Tyler Yates KTM 6-6 30
5. #737 Tea Perrott YAM 5-5 32
4. #36 Parker Eales HON 4-4 36
3. #482 Teren Gerber KTM 3-3 40
2. #170 Julien Benek YAM 1-2 47
#77 Casey Keast HQV 2-1 47
Open Pro
#16 Brett Turcotte KTM
11. #291 Dylan Delaplace KTM 15 points
10. #36 Parker Eales HON 4-DNF 18
9. #177 Josh Nay KAW 9-10 23
8. #52 Blake Osatchuk YAM 10-9 23
7. #700 Codie Rouse KTM 8-8 26
6. #737 Tea Perrott YAM 7-7 28
5. #482 Teren Gerber KTM 6-5 31
4. #170 Julien Benek YAM 5-4 34
3. #2 Brock Hoyer YAM 2-3 42
2. #10 Keylan Meston HQV 3-1 45
#77 Casey Keast HQV 1-2 47
We’re back in the barn again this coming Saturday and Sunday. We’ll be there broadcasting the whole thing live on the Future West Moto Facebook page.