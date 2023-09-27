FXR Introduces 2024 MX Gear Collection

The evolution of Motocross continues to propel forward at an electrifying pace. The FXR 2024 Motocross lineup brings ever increasing intensity to each and every kit. From our premium Helium Gear to our entry level Clutch kits, FXR continues to push the envelope to develop the most comfortable, best-fitting and highly durable apparel in Motocross. Match that with a continued dedication to developing unique colorways and dynamic graphics, the FXR 2024 Motocross lineup continues to elevate us as one of the top apparel brands in Motocross.

HELIUM



FXR Moto’s desire for continual progression of its Helium motocross line, is redefining the way in which riders view apparel. As we strive to enhance performance and breathability through our perforated Omni-Stretch materials, our renowned slim athletic fit delivers a consistent unrestricted fitment, allowing each rider the maximum comfortability while riding. Utilizing the highest level riders for testing and continuous refinement, FXR’s Helium collection continues to set a the bar for premium motocross apparel with precise fit, finish, durability, and performance.

REVO



FXR, would like to introduce the 2024 Revo motocross apparel. With the highest level of engineering and detail the Revo line of motocross gear represents the continuation of years of research, development, and collaboration with professional riders. FXR continues to utilize the most advanced lightweight and high stretch materials to create premium motocross gear that meets the demands of today’s motocross racers and riders.

PODIUM



FXR Racing proudly launches the 2024 Podium Collection. The Podium series is engineered, tested, and purpose-built by racers of all skill levels. It provides extensive durability and fitment both in our Gladiator race-inspired graphics to our artistic Shred and Frogger kits. The Podium Collection blends premium durable materials together with breathable Omni-Stretch inserts for pro-level performance at a mid-level price point.

CLUTCH PRO:



The 2024 FXR Clutch Pro Motocross Collection is bringin’ moto back. The Clutch Pro is meticulously engineered to offer riders specific features to fit their needs. Combining a mix of Breathable Omni-Stretch materials, full grain leather knees all designed with superior durability, the FXR Clutch Pro line is set to deliver an outstanding premium entry level product line.

CLUTCH



FXR’s 2024 Clutch collection features seven, premium color ways that will make you stand out wherever your ride takes you from the track to the trails. Our entry level Clutch collection will not only set you apart from your competition, with the FXR quality and construction you’ve come to expect, but also with a value that will make your wallet happy at the end of the day.

YOUTH



FXR Moto continues its commitment to our vast amount of youth racers and riders. By offering three lines of Youth driven gear, FXR provides gear kits that satisfy every shredder on two wheels. With bold graphics, vivid colors and extensive durability, the FXR Youth Moto Apparel is second to none in the motocross world.