Phil Nicoletti Injury Update

Phil Nicoletti Injury Update

By Billy Rainford

#54 Phil Nicoletti and #9 Dylan Wright colided in mid-air Saturday at Sand Del Lee in moto 1 of Round 5 of the 2020 Rockstar Triple Crown Tour Canadian MX Nationals.

Here’s the video clip:

Phil was unable to finish the moto while Dylan went on to a dominant win.

Here’s an update from Rockstar OTSFF Yamaha Team Manager, Steve Simms:

“Overall, good news. No broken bones, no tendon damage and missed the main vessel in the finger. They are trying to figure out how to close up the cut/gash properly. Back/shoulder will be bruised and road-rashed but otherwise sounds OK.”

That’s good news after the hit that really could have ended up much worse.

Heal up, Phil, and we’ll see you on the line as soon as possible.