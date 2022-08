FXR Race Review Show | 2022 Deschambault MX National

FXR Race Review Show | 2022 Deschambault MX National

By Billy Rainford

Brought to you by FXR Moto

Here’s a closer look at some of the things seen at Round 8 of the 2022 Canadian Motocross Nationals at Motocross Deschambault near Quebec City.

PODCAST:

Get this and all our other podcasts at your favourite podcast supplier and be sure to SUBSCRIBE to the Direct Motocross page.