GASGAS GET BEHIND ALL-NEW FIM EUROPE JUNIOR E-MOTOCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP

JOIN THE ACTION MC-E 5 OWNERS THERE’S AN FIM-SANCTIONED SERIES JUST FOR YOU!



GASGAS are fully committed to the all-new FIM Europe Junior e-Motocross Championship, which is set to kick off later this year! Not only does it put competitive e-powered racing on the global motorsports map, but it also gives owners of our MC-E 5 a place to compete in an FIM-sanctioned European motocross championship for the first time ever. How cool is that!



GASGAS get behind new FIM Europe Junior e-Motocross Championship

Five-round series allows MC-E 5 owners to race for European title

Entries now open for inaugural e-powered motocross series – www.junioremotocross.com



This super-exciting, five-round series has been created alongside InFront Moto Racing with both parties sharing the same vision of bringing e-powered motorsport to the masses! When the chance came for us to join the action and support an FIM-sanctioned European series it was an easy decision to make.



With 40 spaces available on each start gate, places are limited, so we’d suggest getting your entries in quickly! Open to all racers who compete on our MC-E 5 and are aged between six and eight years old, we’ve no doubt that the series will be a battle for youth superiority throughout the inaugural season! So that no one goes away empty handed, all riders on GASGAS bikes will receive exclusive GASGAS pit wear including a t-shirt, cap, umbrella, and an all-important pit board!



With each stop of the tour taking place on the very same day as the FIM Motocross World Championship, every event is guaranteed to be truly spectacular. Just like in the pro classes, each round will be played out over two points-paying races with the championship winner walking away with a seriously cool prize – the chance to spend time, hang out, train and ride with one of our GASGAS Factory Racing teams.



It’s going to be awesome, and we can’t wait to see some of the best young riders in the world racing around some of the finest motocross tracks in Europe on our all-electric MC-E 5.



The series opener in September will take place in front of a huge motocross audience, at the FIM Motocross of Nations in Italy! The four remaining rounds follow in quick succession with visits to Germany, France, Spain, with the season finale scheduled for October 24 in Portugal. But if committing to all five events isn’t possible, riders can opt to compete in any three rounds of the series.



Join the action! Get your entries in for the FIM Europe Junior e-Motocross Championship by clicking here – www.junioremotocross.com



Federico Valentini – GASGAS Head of Global Marketing: “For GASGAS to be supporting a forward-looking motocross championship that gives young, up-and-coming racers the opportunity to compete on some of the world’s best tracks during MXGP weekends is something very special. The fact that this same new championship is all-electric and allows our MC-E 5 riders to compete in an FIM-sanctioned European series, that makes it even more positive. But what’s really exciting for GASGAS is the fact that this is an all-electric championship. Taking positive strides to establish cleaner, more sustainable forms of racing, on bikes that are so much fun to ride, is hugely important for all of us. We can’t wait to watch our MC-E 5 riders doing battle throughout the series.”



Calendar – 2021 FIM Europe Junior e-Motocross Championship



Round 1: 26 Sep Motocross of Nations – Mantova, Italy

Round 2: 3 Oct MXGP of Germany – Teutschenthal

Round 3: 10 Oct MXGP of France – Lacapelle Marival

Round 4: 17 Oct MXGP of Spain – intu Xanadu – Arroyomolinos

Round 5: 24 Oct MXGP of Portugal – Agueda