HMX Moto Co. | You Never Know What’s Just behind Those Trees
Words and photos by Billy Rainford
I’m a wanderer, mentally and physically. I can admit that. My mind wanders often and, fortunately, I’m in the position that my body is able to follow it. Maybe one day I’ll explain how the stars aligned for me a bunch of years ago and I found myself in the position I’m in now…but that’s not what we’re talking about here today.
We’ve all been there – you’re driving along some back road in your area and you see a bike in the back of a pick-up and ask yourself, “I wonder where they were just riding?“
We’ve got so many small roads in Ontario that you can criss-cross the entire province on them, and many times you’ll see bikes in trucks and in trailers. You see them pulling onto even smaller dirt roads or driveways only to disappear as you continue on your way.
Well, this past Saturday I was able to do the same and disappear down a driveway, around a pond, down a tractor trail to a little slice of Ontario Motocross Heaven just outside the small town of Aylmer.
I had spoken with Kenzie Hennessy who runs HMX Moto Co. with the help of Kyle Snelgrove from OGs Moto earlier in the week and he invited me to come out and see what they have going on.
He added that I could bring my bike and hit the sandy track after the students were finished for the day, and I would normally have jumped at the chance, but my back has taken it’s annual trip to Pain Town so I was in no position to throw a leg over a bike just yet.
Anyway, I jumped at the chance to charge my camera batteries, load up the #DMXVan, and head south to the private track they were at on this particular Saturday. They have a few tracks in the area that they rotate between, and this was a nice one.
No, I’m not going to say where it is. All I’ll say is that it’s a private track on a family farm…and it’s awesome!
On this day, Kenzie handled the advanced riders while Kyle concentrated on the smaller bikes and beginner riders. It’s a proven technique and it gives everyone the best opportunity to get the best value out of their time.
The track this week is sand based. Not the gnarly, bottomless kind like you’ll find down the road at Gopher Dunes. No, this is more like Sand Del Lee near Ottawa or Baja Acres in Michigan.
It rained so hard overnight that it actually cleaned my van! Seriously, it was a mess when I went to bed and I woke up to a van shining in the sunlight.
Although the track is sand-based, there’s only so much a track can take. There were a few wet spots, but that just helps the instructors point out issues with technique in more types of conditions.
It looked like a great day for all of the riders. With a 20-person cap, everyone got the attention they needed throughout the day.
If you’re interested in signing up, head over to the HMX Moto Co. Instagram page and fire Kenzie a message. If you get in early enough, they’d be happy to have you.
Thanks for the invite, gang. I saw Dawn McClintock from FXR heading in just as I was leaving, so I’m guessing there was some pretty sweet swag going around!
