Husqvarna Motorcycles Reveals 2024 Range of Competition-Focused Minicycles

THREE HIGH PERFORMANCE MOTOCROSS MACHINES GIVE YOUNGSTERS A COMPETITIVE EDGE

Husqvarna Motorcycles is pleased to reveal its highly-anticipated 2024 minicycle line-up. Receiving several technical upgrades to maximize both performance and reliability, the all-new TC 50 and TC 65 two-stroke machines also offer adjustable ergonomics for the first time ever. In addition, the class-leading TC 85 remains unchanged for 2024 and features the latest technology and race-tested components to give aspiring youngsters a competitive edge over their rivals.

2024 TC 50

Utilizing much of the same technology found on the full-size motocross machines, the TC 50 provides the youngest racers with a highly capable, competition-focused motorcycle. Including a new, more powerful engine, larger one-piece radiator, and digital ignition, the TC 50 is ready to match the potential of any young racer. Using statistical scientific data throughout the design process, the ergonomics have been perfected for youngsters and with adjustable bodywork, WP suspension, and multiple handlebar mounting positions, riders can continue racing the TC 50 as they grow in size.

2024 TC 65

The TC 65 offers the same adjustment options as the TC 50, which allows riders to continue developing their motocross skills aboard a familiar machine. A new, more compact, and fully adjustable WP shock is setup to improve the balance of the TC 65, and thanks to its revised mounting position on the new frame, more energy is now absorbed for greater comfort. Together with significant updates to the engine, which includes a new DS clutch and steel basket, more durable gearbox, and machined crankcases, the on-track performance of the TC 65 reaches a higher level for 2024.

Shared updates to both the TC 50 and TC 65 – including new exhausts, updated jetting, and larger footpegs – boost the overall performance and rideability, while all-new bodywork and graphics replicate the full-size models. Each machine is then equipped and finished with components from leading offroad brands including BRISK spark plugs, Formula brakes, MAXXIS tires, ODI grips, and Twin Air filters, creating a pair of best-in-class motocross machines.

The proven, 2023 FIM Junior Motocross World Championship and AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship-winning TC 85 completes Husqvarna Motorcycles’ minicycle line up for 2024. Continuing to be the perfect platform for riders progressing from the TC 65 before they transition to a full-size machine such as the TC 125, the TC 85 offers youngsters the highest levels of performance, handling, and reliability.

2024 Technical Highlights:

Striking new white, gray, and yellow graphics highlight Husqvarna Motorcycles’ Swedish heritage

New, scaled down bodywork replicates the look and feel of the full-size models

Improved TC 50 and TC 65 engines – broader and stronger power delivery

New TC 50 and TC 65 frames – significantly improve handling characteristics

New aluminum handlebars on the TC 50 and TC 65 – updated bend for a modernized feel

Adjustable ergonomics – allow the TC 50 and TC 65 to be customized for each rider

Premium components – improve quality, performance, and durability

Easily adjustable WP XACT forks and XACT PDS shock – optimal performance and low weight

MAXXIS MAXXCROSS MX-ST tires for exceptional straight-line stability and excellent traction

Formula brake components give each machine best-in-class stopping power

Formula hydraulic clutch assembly on the TC 65 and TC 85 – consistent action and durability

High-grip seat cover on all models – maximum comfort and control

Black Excel rims and CNC-machined hubs for TC 85 – low unsprung weight and greater stability

To personalize and further enhance the performance of the minicycle machines, the Husqvarna Motorcycles Technical Accessories range includes a high-quality selection of competition-focused engine and chassis upgrade options.

In addition, youth racers can ride in style thanks to the comprehensive Functional Offroad Apparel Collection. Featuring items such as the Kids Railed Helmet, Kids Railed Goggles, and Kids Railed Jersey and Pants, all clothing is performance-focused ensuring both comfort and protection for riders of all ages and abilities.

The 2024 minicycles motocross line-up will be available from this fall onward at authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers.

Si vous souhaitez obtenir une copie de ce communiqué de presse en français, veuillez envoyer un courriel électronique à Marketingcanada@husqvarna-motorcycles.com