OFF-ROAD ONTARIO SANDBOX XC JULY 24TH at Gopher Dunes

Main track, Peewee track and Trail 2&3 will remain open to the public!



The race will be held on a 9km loop featuring our new 1.3KM long GP track that has just been completed. The trail portion features a portion of our regular trail section and multiple single tracks.



If you have any issues registering online please email registration@offroadontario.ca



To participate in an Off-Road Ontario event, you will need to:



1. Register for a FREE LiveLaps account (this is only done once)



2. Using your LiveLaps account, purchase an Off-Road Ontario membership (once per year)

See “2020 Membership Transfer and Waivers” if you purchased a membership in 2020



3. Register and pay for your event



4. Purchase and program your scoring tags at the event (if you don’t already have them)



Waivers for Minors (competitors under the age of 18 years)

If you are under the age of 18, there are a few extra steps that need to be done:



1. Have your parent or guardian register for a FREE LiveLaps account (this is only done once)



2. Register for your own FREE LiveLaps account (this is only done once)



3. Using your LiveLaps account, purchase an Off-Road Ontario membership (once per year)



See “2020 Membership Transfer and Waivers” if you purchased a membership in 2020



4. Search for and select the parent or guardian who registered for a LiveLaps account in Step 1 as your Signatory



5. Your Signatory will receive an email from LiveLaps prompting them to sign into their account. A waiver will immediately appear for them to sign. This must be done prior to the minor being able to register for any events



6. Register and pay for your event



7. Purchase and program your scoring tags at the event (if you don’t already have them). PeeWee riders will be manually scored and will not require scoring tags



Required Scoring Equipment for Off-Road Ontario Events

OO uses NFC tags and RFID tags for Enduros and Sprint Enduros. Only RFID tags are used for cross-country events.



The NFC tag is a round disk mounted on the throttle side of your front number plate. The RFID tag is a thin sticker mounted under your helmet’s visor.



NFC tag: $10.00

RFID tag: $20.00



Buy RFID and NFC tag at the same time $25.00



Race Day Fees



Adult Classes: $60

Youth/Women’s Novice: $35

PeeWee: $20



Parking Fees



$10 Per Additional Vehicle on site



