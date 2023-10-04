HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES UNVEILS LATEST ELECTRIC MOTOCROSS MACHINE

Husqvarna Motorcycles has expanded its growing line-up of e-powered minicycles for 2024 with the introduction of an all-new model – the EE 2. Designed for children between 35-51 inches (90-130 cm) in height with a maximum weight of 77 lb (35 kg), the EE 2 is built to the highest of standards and offers multiple adjustment options, ensuring different sized riders and riders of greater or lesser ability enjoy riding a machine that fits them perfectly. Offering fast recharging and expertly assembled with premium components throughout, the EE 2 is ultimately designed to ensure youngsters learn the essential skills needed to competently ride offroad.

2024 EE 2

The new EE 2 is the smallest of three models in Husqvarna Motorcycles’ minicycle line-up, standing alongside the proven and popular EE 3 and EE 5 machines. To set itself apart, the EE 2 features an innovative motor that is housed inside the rear wheel hub and offers a peak power output of 1.8 kW. The motor is both dustproof and waterproof, and most importantly for parents, it is maintenance-free.

A quick-to-recharge and easily swappable Husqvarna BLi300 battery provides power for children to enjoy up to 100 minutes of riding time aboard the EE 2. Additionally, the battery utilizes the same design as most modern power tools, which means non-stop riding is possible when fully charged spare batteries are available. The battery fitted as standard can achieve an 80% recharge in just 35 minutes, with a full charge taking one hour.

The EE 2 can be quickly adjusted in multiple ways for a personalized riding experience. For taller riders, the seat height can be increased from the standard height of 18.5 in/470 mm to 19.6 in/500 mm with a couple of simple steps – lowering the WP forks through the triple clamps and repositioning the WP shock. The power delivery can also be altered easily using the Multi-Functional Display unit. Conveniently positioned in front of the seat, this intuitive device allows parents to select one of three power modes. These begin with a walking pace option, through to the least restrictive setting that allows for a top speed of 20.5 mph (33 km/h).

For the highest levels of reliability and performance, the EE 2 is assembled with an aluminum frame, swingarm, and skid plate, while hydraulic disc brakes and a Rollover Sensor deliver big-bike control. Rounding out the construction of the new model are components from specialist offroad brands including WP suspension, KENDA tires, and ODI grips.

Husqvarna Motorcycles is proud to now offer a trio of exciting electric minicycles following the introduction of the entry-level EE 2. For when riders outgrow this new machine, the larger EE 3 and EE 5 models are designed to deliver pure motocross performance with their premium WP suspension, powerful motors, and comprehensive specification.

EE 2 Technical Highlights

36V lithium-ion battery provides up to 100 minutes of riding time

Fast recharging – 80% in 35 minutes or one hour for a full charge

Maintenance-free HUB Motor delivers 1.8 kW of peak power

Weight – 63.9 lb (29 kg) including dustproof and waterproof battery

Adjustable ergonomics with two seat height options – 18.5 in/470 mm; 19.6 in/500 mm

Aluminum frame and swingarm for strength and durability

WP suspension for exceptional comfort

Rollover Sensor disengages power should the EE 2 fall over

Hydraulic brakes front and rear with 140 mm discs

10″ wheels with KENDA offroad tires

High quality handlebars complete with ODI grips

Multi-Function Display includes three power modes:

o Walking speed

o Medium power

o Full power with a top speed of 20.5 mph (33 km/h)

Ensuring children of all ages can ride with unrestricted comfort and a high level of confidence, the Functional Offroad Apparel Collection is a concise range of high-quality riding gear complete with modern styling. Additionally, a selection of Technical Accessories is available for all three minicycles with each component designed to personalize the ergonomics for a customized riding experience.

The 2024 EE 2 arrives later this fall, with the larger machines in the e-powered minicycle line-up, the EE 3 and EE 5, already available at authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles dealerships.

Si vous souhaitez obtenir une copie de ce communiqué de presse en français, veuillez envoyer un courriel électronique à Marketingcanada@husqvarna-motorcycles.com