ICYMI | Catching Up with Teren Gerber | Troy Lee Designs

By Billy Rainford

In case you missed it, we caught up with Teren Gerber. | Bigwave photo

Teren Gerber was #40 for the 2020 Canadian season. We’ve gotten to know him and his mom over the past few years as they travelled the country together a couple years back. Last season, he was hanging out with some trouble makers who don’t know what good music sounds like! (Sorry, I had to.)

He’s a mild-mannered guy off the bike, but can really let loose when the gate drops. We didn’t get to see him in the east when the series kicked off as he decided to stay out west and race locally as the season opened up in Alberta.

He’s busy at home right now with farming duties, but he was nice enough to give us a little bit of his time. Here’s what he had to say when we got in touch with him:

Direct Motocross: Hello, Teren. We haven’t seen you in quite a while. Can we remind people where you’re from, how old you are, and how you got your start racing moto?

Teren Gerber: Good day, I’m 20 years old and I’m originally from Coronation, Alberta, but at the start of this year I moved to Calgary, Alberta. My dad used to race so he was the one who started it all.

I know I asked you this last year, but how did you choose your first racing number?

My first racing number was 8. I don’t think there was any reason for it other than I thought it looked cool at the time. Haha.

You ended up with the #40 for the 2020 season. How did your 2019 season go? What was the highlight?

Season definitely had some ups and downs. Really weren’t the results I was expecting and I know I can achieve better but overall I had a ton of fun and learned a lot. Highlight was the whole trip out east. There was never a dull moment.

What did you get up to when the Pro series ended?

At the end of the season last year I came home and got right into harvest for my dad and started combining probably about two weeks after after I got back

How about last winter?

Starting in November I ended up going to school taking pre-employment electrician and that lasted a couple months before I started work.

Teren came all the way east in 2019. | Bigwave photo

What do you do for work?

I am a first-year apprentice electrician and have been working for about seven months now.

We didn’t see you come east this year. Did you pay attention to the series? What did you think?

Yeah, I Ended up following most of the races. Honestly, kind of glad I never came out this east this year just because of all the mudders and I am not a mud rider, but overall lots of guys had some really good rides which was awesome to see.

Teren at Riverglade in 2019. | Bigwave photo

I see on your Instagram that you have been racing in Alberta. How did your summer go at the races?

Yeah, recently just finished the fall series in Calgary. Those races are always great because they are pretty competitive. I’m pretty happy with my riding right now. I feel pretty comfortable and just need to work on a couple things for next year.

So, now the racing is almost done for the season. What will you do this offseason?

Right now I got the week off work in Calgary to come out to help my dad harvest for a week. When I go back to Calgary my plans are to get ready to race the Future West Arenacross series. My plan is to do them all but just trying to work everything out with work right now to see if I can make it happen. After that I’m still working out a plan for winter.

Assuming racing gets back to normal in 2021, what are your plans for next season?

Next year I’ll be ready to go. I’m going to put all my effort into west coast for next year and any other local races. If I can find some support I’ll do my best to try and come out east again. Hopefully, something comes up.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years? What are your career goals, if you have any yet?

I see myself still racing and riding. I still have racing goals I want to achieve before I think any deeper into my career.

Teren is heading down the road as an electrician but says he has unfinished business in moto. | Bigwave photo

What keeps you busy for fun when you’re not on your dirt bike?

Besides work I started mountain biking a lot this year. We have some gnarly riding out here and there is a good group of us that go. We are all pretty close in skill level so it’s a ton of fun.

Have your musical tastes improved since last summer?

Haha It’s still better than ever, Billy. Nickelback is still number 1.

Haha. OK, thanks for chatting with us, Teren. Good luck, and is there anyone you’d like to thank?

I’d like to thank my mom and dad, Blackfoot Direct, Direct Suspension, Ferris factory, LRX Performance, and Troy Lee Designs.