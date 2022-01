Interview | Cole Thompson in the Pits at A2 Supercross Media Day

By Billy Rainford

Presented by Leatt

We talk to #161 Cole Thompson in the pits at Angel Stadium after Media Day for Round 4 of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series in Anaheim, California.

Friday, January 28, 2022.

If you’d prefer to listen only:

