Introducing The SCOTT 6Days France Prospect Goggle

SCOTT Sports is excited to announce the release of our new special edition 6Days France goggle ahead of this years ISDE event!

In 2022, the 96th edition of the FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE) will take place at Puy-en-Velay in France, and once again SCOTT Sports is proud to be the official goggle and eyewear partner of this historic event.

As part of SCOTT’s official partnership with the FIM International Six Days of Enduro event, we will be releasing the special edition SCOTT 6Days France Prospect goggle.

This unique goggle features a detailed and eye-catching cracked earth graphic on the strap and the outriggers. A red, white and blue colorway represents the host nation, France and an official 6Days logo patch on the strap gives this goggle its stamp of authenticity. Fitted as standard with a high-performance Gold Chrome WORKS lens, this goggle not only has the ultimate look but is also fully race-ready. The 6Days France Prospect goggle also comes with a matching 6Days goggle bag to complete the package.

All this and more makes the 6Days special edition goggle an absolute must-have for enduro and off-road fans the world over.

The SCOTT Prospect is our flagship off-road motocross goggle. Used by an ever-growing list of champions, the Prospect goggle has everything you need to ensure your vision is the best it can be on the track or trail. With perfected features such as the NoSweat face foam, a maximum field of vision, the innovative SCOTT Lens Lock System, articulating outriggers and much more, the super-stylish SCOTT Prospect goggle has been engineered to Defend Your Vision no matter how extreme the conditions get.

The 6DAYS France Prospect goggle will be available from April 13th 2022.

#DEFENDYOURVISION