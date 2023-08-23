Ironman Raceway Set to Host Elite Amateur Prospects for Final

MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine of 2023 Season

U.S. Air Force Special Warfare Presented Program Will Kick Off Championship Finale Festivities with 24 Top A & B Class Racers and Esteemed Group of Rider Coaches

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (August 23, 2023) – MX Sports Pro Racing has officially announced the lineup of 24 elite amateur prospects and an esteemed group of rider coaches for the final gathering of the 2023 Scouting Moto Combine, presented by U.S. Air Force Special Warfare. The successful and proven development program will commence this Friday, August 25, from Indiana’s Ironman Raceway as a kick off to the festivities for the highly anticipated summer finale of the 2023 Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, and the landmark 10th running of the Tucker Freight Lines Ironman National.



“In a matter of a few seasons, the establishment of the Scouting Moto Combine has made a significant impact on the development of young riders and their ascension into the professional ranks,” said Jim Perry, Program Director for the Scouting Moto Combine. “In formalizing the process for amateur prospects to progress into the sport’s most elite level we’ve successfully laid the groundwork for a more seamless transition from amateur to pro, which we hope ultimately fosters a rider’s ability to achieve immediate success at the conclusion of their amateur career. Thanks to the continued investment from each of the sport’s competing manufacturers, we’re actively facilitating a brighter future for America.”

The Scouting Moto Combine will host its final gathering of the 2023 season,

following a successful first installment at the RedBud National in July.

Photo Courtesy MX Sports Pro Racing / Align Media

In conjunction with the factory-supported efforts from GASGAS, Honda, Husqvarna, Kawasaki, KTM, Suzuki, and Yamaha, a hand-selected group of prospects were invited to participate in the season’s final gathering of the Moto Combine, which will consist of 24 of the top A & B class riders at the amateur level. Following the recent graduation of former Combine participants like Husqvarna racer Casey Cochran, KTM’s Julien Beaumer, and GASGAS’ Mark Fineis, there’s a wide-open opportunity for a new aspiring young racer to emerge at Ironman and become a coveted commodity for any manufacturer. The Ironman Combine will welcome the program’s newest winner on Friday afternoon, following a pair of 25-minute-plus-two-lap motos.



This highly touted group of 24 prospects will receive guidance and mentorship from a highly esteemed lineup of Rider Coaches who will look to offer their expertise and lead these aspiring racers in areas both on and off the track. Anchoring what will be the largest contingent of coaches to date is Broc Glover, who has been an advocate of the Combine since its inception and has yet to miss an opportunity to mentor the sport’s next generation. He’ll be joined by the “Coaches Cup” recipient from the previous Combine gathering, Broc Tickle, as well as an impressive list that includes Buddy Antunez, Michael Byrne, Christina Denney, Alex Martin, Chad Reed, and Gareth Swanepoel.

Former pro and current Kawasaki test rider Broc Tickle

captured the Coaches Cup at the RedBud Moto Combine.

Photo Courtesy MX Sports Pro Racing / Align Media

Nearly 100 different prospects from the highest and most competitive levels of amateur motocross have been students of the Scouting Moto Combine over the past three seasons. Arguably the most prominent graduate of the Moto Combine to date is Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan. The expected Rookie of the Year for the 2023 Pro Motocross Championship thrust himself into the thick of the title fight in the 250 Class for most of the summer, during which he amassed a pair of overall victories and enjoyed a brief stay atop the championship standings as the red-plate holder. Moreover, the most recent list of Combine graduates just this year alone is as impressive at it comes, as RedBud Moto Combine winner Cochran made his debut with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, Beaumer announced a multi-year contract with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, and Daxton Bennick has shown promise for Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing at several rounds while also earning Nicky Hayden AMA Horizon Award honors. Not to be outdone, both Fineis and KTM rider Preston Boespflug lined up on a Pro Motocross starting gate for the first time as well.



“To see such an impressive contingent of riders take that next step into professional competition this season is a testament to how effective the Moto Combine is,” added Perry. “We’re fortunate to have such an impressive group of rider coaches and it will be exciting to see who ultimately prevails with the victory on Friday afternoon.”

Casey Cochran prevailed at July’s RedBud Combine and made his professional debut just last weekend at Budds Creek with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing.

Photo Courtesy MX Sports Pro Racing / Align Media

Ironman Combine Rider List:

#14 Zayden Mason / Hazleton, Indiana / KTM

#15 Gavin Towers / Venetia, Pennsylvania / Yamaha

#17 Cole Davies / Waitoki, New Zealand / Yamaha

#21 Enzo Temmerman / Visalia, California / Kawasaki

#22 Flynn Watts / Pukehina, New Zealand / Kawasaki

#27 Krystian Janik / Oak Lawn, Illinois / Kawasaki

#35 Collin Allen / Haslet, Texas / Yamaha

#40 Caden Dudney / Chandler, Texas / Kawasaki

#43 Jaxen Driskell / Tabor, Iowa / Yamaha

#44 Noah Smerdon / Glass House Mountains, Queensland, Australia / KTM

#45 Hayes Edwards / Montgomery, Texas / Yamaha

#73 Jace Allred / Riverton, Utah / KTM

#105 Josh Bowman / Madison, Wisconsin / GASGAS

#132 Leum Oehlhof / Oak Hills, California / Yamaha

#206 Logan Best / Bourne, Massachusetts / Yamaha

#263 Avery Long / New London, Minnesota / Yamaha

#300 Drew Adams / Chattanooga, Tennessee / Kawasaki

#451 Ryder Thompson / Valparaiso, Indiana / Honda

#454 Jayden Clough / Elko New Market, Minnesota / Kawasaki

#511 Dilon Blecha / Fruita, Colorado / Yamaha

#600 Alexander Fedorstov / Hallandale, Florida / Yamaha

#625 Ryder Gwynn / Orlando, Florida / Yamaha

#723 Landon Gibson / Peachtree City, Georgia / Husqvarna

#800 Preston Masciangelo / Waterford, Ontario, Canada / GASGAS