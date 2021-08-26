ISDE Italy 2021 | SCOTT Special Edition Goggles

ISDE 2021 Prepares For Launch!



The 2021 FIM International Six Days of Enduro event is now just days away!



This historic race is the longest running event on the annual FIM calendar, and SCOTT Sports is proud to once again be the official goggle partner of the event. First run in Carlisle, England in 1913, the FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE) is steeped in heritage and still draws riders and teams from all corners of the globe.



As such, SCOTT will have multiple pro athletes competing for their respective countries at this year’s event, including Italy, France [, Canada] and Spain to name a few.



As well as having a wide selection of athletes competing, SCOTT has also produced a special edition goggle designed specifically for this year’s event. The goggle features a map motive in the colors of the host nation, Italy, along with the official FIM ISDE logo on the strap. The SCOTT Six Days Italy Prospect is therefore the perfect goggle for fans of the legendary enduro event. A free goggle pouch with matching designs is also included in the box.



The goggle is available in SCOTT dealers worldwide now!



When the 95th edition of the ISDE gets underway in Lombardy, it will mark the eleventh time that Italy has hosted the event. Only Great Britain, which held the original competition in 1913 has welcomed the ISDE more times and holds the record having held twelve editions.

The event will take place from the 30th August to 4th September 2021. SCOTT Sports will have a large on-site presence at the event and spectators will of course be able to see the goggle for themselves in the SCOTT booth along with the rest of the SCOTT Off-road and Enduro product range.



“Following the success of our Six Days Portugal goggle, we are very pleased to be producing a collaboration goggle with the historic FIM ISDE for the second event in a row. This is one of the biggest events on the world enduro calendar and as such SCOTT is very excited about our partnership with this year’s race in Italy.” Marco Galli – SCOTT Motosports Marketing Manager