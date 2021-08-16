Jake Piccolo and Dylan Wright – 2021 Champions | Whip Photos

Jake Piccolo and Dylan Wright – 2021 Champions | Whip Photos

By Billy Rainford

Sky Racing’s #30 Jake Piccolo just won his first Canadian Triple Crown Series MX National title in the 250 class and GDR’s #1 Dylan Wright defended his 450 title. As is tradition, James Lissimore and I headed over to the Natural Double at Walton Raceway to take photos of the two champions with their #1 plates. Here are a couple shots of them throwing traditional whips and Jake sneaking in an “oppo.”