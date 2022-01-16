Jason Anderson Back on Top at Oakland Supercross

Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo grabbed the Holeshot and held the lead early ahead of a stacked field on the loose and fast Oakland track. Still recovering from a pre-season shoulder injury, Cianciarulo stayed up front for the first four minutes of the 20-minute plus one lap race before eventually dropping back to finish twelfth. It was teammate Jason Anderson, in only his second race on the Kawasaki, who took over the front spot and was never challenged for it. The victory was Anderson’s first win since his championship season in 2018.



Aaron Plessinger and Justin Barcia both started outside the top five but charged forward. Just past the five minute mark Plessinger took over second. Before the race’s midpoint Barcia advanced into third. The two riders would stay close but never challenge one another for a position change. Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha’s Eli Tomac, the 2020 champion, steadily recovered from a mid-pack start. He reached fourth place with just over nine minutes on the clock but was not able to close in to make an attack on Barcia for a podium spot.



Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb was following a second-place finish at the opening round but the defending champion was only able to fight up to seventh after a slow start. Opening round winner Team Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen started well but got shuffled back outside of the top five. Three and a half minutes into the race the Honda rider got out of shape in the whoops and crashed hard into a berm. Roczen would remount slowly and eventually finish thirteenth.