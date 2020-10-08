Jeremy McKie Wins ‘Rookie of the Year’ Honours in Rockstar Triple Crown Tour

By Billy Rainford

#41 Jeremy McKie wins Parts Canada Rookie of the Year for 2020. | Bigwave photo

The timing couldn’t be better – Jeremy McKie has just been awarded Parts Canada ‘Rookie of the Year’ for the 2020 Rockstar Triple Crown Tour.

I say it’s great timing because this Friday is Week #41 for the DMX Frid’Eh Update and we’ll have an interview with the Quebec speedster to start the column.

Congratulations to Jeremy for finishing 5th overall in 250 Rockstar Triple Crown points on his first try.

Here’s the Instagram post from the Triple Crown: