Jess Pettis Injury Update

Jess Pettis Injury Update

By Billy Rainford

Jess Pettis injured at the Montreal Supercross. | Bigwave photo

After a dominant win in the first 250 main/moto at the Montreal Supercross this past Saturday night, the defending Canadian Supercross champion, Jess Pettis, washed out his front end on the track that had just been raced on by quads, dabbed his foot, and went down in the first turn of the 2nd main.

He spent quite some time just gathering himself and sitting on a track marker and then made his way back to the pits.

He was out for the night and was unable to bear weight on the leg that he dabbed.

We called Jess, who was back in his hometown of Prince George, BC after changing his flight to the earliest he could find.

An MRI on his knee Tuesday will determine the extent of the injury. | Bigwave photo

He’s been to his doctor to get the knee looked at and went through all the usual pulls, bends, and prods. They also had to drain it to get some swelling down.

At this point, they aren’t 100% sure of the extent of the injury to his knee.

Jess said that he’s got a MRI booked for tomorrow (Tuesday) and then they will know what, exactly, is wrong.

Of course, the first thing Jess said that went through his mind was whether or not he’d be able to race Supercross this season.

Depending on the injury, he’s open to racing the East Coast 250 series.

I told Jess we’d check back in with him Tuesday to find out how he’s doing. This is more of a non-update, but so many people have been asking how he is that we wanted to fill people in on what’s going on.

Fingers crossed that the news is as good as it can be from the MRI. Good luck, Jess.