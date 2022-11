Jess Pettis OUT for Night 2 at 2022 German SX

Jess Pettis OUT for Night 2 at 2022 German SX

Unfortunate ending to #15 @jesspettis weekend in Stuttgart, Germany. A crash earlier when a rider cross-jumped in front of him has left Jess in too much pain to compete.

From the @ktmsarholzracingteam :

“He has a lot of pain, but nothing is broken. Unfortunately, he cannot race 😒 but we are all happy he is walking away from this.”

📸 @vaiosteve