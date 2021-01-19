Jess Pettis to Miss Houston SX Round 2

By Billy Rainford

#134 Jess Pettis to miss Round 2 action in Houston, TX. | Bigwave photo

Unfortunate news out of Houston, TX as Canadian racer #134 Jess Pettis from Prince George, BC will be forced to miss Round 2 of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross series.

Jess tweaked his knee during first timed qualifying on Saturday at NRG Stadium in Houston. He tried to ride 2nd qualifying but was forced back to the pits.

It was hoped that he’d be able to make a return to racing today (Tuesday), but the short break wasn’t enough time to get him ready to get back in action.

We don’t know the extent of the injury or what the prognosis is moving forward, but we will keep an eye on the situation and let you know as more information becomes available on his injury.

Out of interest’s sake, here is the section on this East/West situation from the 2021 AMA Supercross rulebook:

5.2 250SX East/West Championship Guidelines

a. Riders must designate the region in which they intend to

participate prior to the first event of the season.

b. Once a rider has designated their region, they may not transfer

to the opposite region in the 250SX class unless the rider is

injured at the first event that they are competing in, and failed

to start any part of the evening program. The request must be

submitted in writing to AMA. The rider must remain in the new

region for the rest of the season.

We’re all hoping for the best back home in Canada.