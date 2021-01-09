Kicker Arenacross | Round 2 Results

Starkville | Rd 2 | Saturday | 1/9/2021
Starkville, MS

250 Pro   View Laptimes    
Overall Nbr   Name Heat Semi Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st   #1  Honda KYLE PETERS
GREENSBORO, NC 		  1st
  Heat 1		  – 1st 1st
 2nd   #726  Kawasaki GARED STEINKE
KLAMATH FALLS, OR 		  7th
  Heat 2		  1st
  Semi 1 		 7th 2nd
 3rd   #43  Honda CULLIN PARK
CLERMONT, FL 		  3rd
  Heat 1		  – 3rd 3rd
 4th   #2  Gas Gas KYLE BITTERMAN
PELZER, SC 		  2nd
  Heat 1		  – 2nd 4th
 5th   #800  Kawasaki MIKE ALESSI
 		  1st
  Heat 2		  – 1st 5th
 6th   #79  Kawasaki ISAAC TEASDALE
SALISBURY, NC 		  2nd
  Heat 2		  – 2nd 6th
 7th   #404  Yamaha CARLOS SHORT
CHARLOTTE, NC 		  5th
  Heat 2		  – 5th 7th
 8th   #5  Kawasaki GREYE TATE
BUFORD, GA 		  5th
  Heat 1		  – 5th 8th
 9th   #52  Yamaha ADAM CONWAY
MINDEN, NV 		  4th
  Heat 2		  – 4th 9th
 10th   #700  Suzuki KYLE KRELL
RAVENA, NY 		  8th
  Heat 1		  2nd
  Semi 1 		 8th 10th
 11th   #8  KTM ZACHARY BUTKIEWICZ
SUSSEX, NJ 		  3rd
  Heat 2		  – 3rd 11th
 12th   #451  Honda RASHIDI KERRISON
SPRING VALLEY, NY 		  6th
  Heat 2		  – 6th 12th
 13th   #6  Suzuki AYDEN NYLAND
NEW HAMPTON, NY 		  6th
  Heat 1		  – 6th 13th
 14th   #59  Yamaha ZACK GURLEY
FARMINGTON, NM 		  4th
  Heat 1		  – 4th 14th
450 Pro   View Laptimes    
Overall Nbr   Name Heat Semi Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st   #1  Honda KYLE PETERS
GREENSBORO, NC 		  1st
  Heat 1		  – 1st 1st
 2nd   #43  Honda CULLIN PARK
CLERMONT, FL 		  2nd
  Heat 1		  – 2nd 2nd
 3rd   #800  Kawasaki MIKE ALESSI
 		  1st
  Heat 2		  – 1st 3rd
 4th   #726  Kawasaki GARED STEINKE
KLAMATH FALLS, OR 		  2nd
  Heat 2		  – 2nd 4th
 5th   #2  Gas Gas KYLE BITTERMAN
PELZER, SC 		  3rd
  Heat 1		  – 3rd 5th
 6th   #79  Kawasaki ISAAC TEASDALE
SALISBURY, NC 		  3rd
  Heat 2		  – 3rd 6th
 7th   #404  Yamaha CARLOS SHORT
CHARLOTTE, NC 		  6th
  Heat 1		  – 6th 7th
 8th   #59  Yamaha ZACK GURLEY
FARMINGTON, NM 		  4th
  Heat 1		  – 4th 8th
 9th   #812  Husquvarna LUKE DICKEY
CALDWELL, TX 		  8th
  Heat 2		  2nd
  Semi 1 		 8th 9th
 10th   #6  Suzuki AYDEN NYLAND
NEW HAMPTON, NY 		  9th
  Heat 1		  1st
  Semi 1 		 7th 10th
 11th   #52  Yamaha ADAM CONWAY
MINDEN, NV 		  6th
  Heat 2		  – 6th 11th
 12th   #451  Honda RASHIDI KERRISON
SPRING VALLEY, NY 		  5th
  Heat 2		  – 5th 12th
 13th   #5  Kawasaki GREYE TATE
BUFORD, GA 		  4th
  Heat 2		  – 4th 13th
 14th   #8  KTM ZACHARY BUTKIEWICZ
SUSSEX, NJ 		  5th
  Heat 1		  – 5th 14th
Collegeboy 16-24  View Laptimes    
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st   #81  KTM CARTER ADAMS
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT 		 2nd 1st
 2nd   #11  Kawasaki CONNOR STEVENSON
LITTLETON, CO (CANADIAN) 		 1st 2nd
 3rd   #14  Honda CADE BLAKNEY
HERNANDO, MS 		 5th 3rd
 4th   #330  Yamaha DALTON ANGLUM
SALINA, OK 		 4th 4th
 5th   #223  Kawasaki JACOB JOBE
BOWIE, TX 		 6th 5th
 6th   #110  Honda KYLER KEENEY
BATESVILLE, AR 		 3rd 6th
 DNF   #357  KTM NOAH WRIGHT
ATHENS, AL 		 DNF DNF
Schoolboy 12-17  View Laptimes    
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st   #77  KTM BLAKE SMITH
GAINESVILLE, GA 		 1st 1st
 2nd   #11  Kawasaki CONNOR STEVENSON
LITTLETON, CO (CANADIAN) 		 2nd 2nd
 3rd   #54  Honda PEYTON CRISP
SIMPSONVILLE, SC 		 4th 3rd
 4th   #901  KTM CAEL BAGBY
MADISON, AL 		 3rd 4th
 5th   #329  Honda CADEN SANDERS
OLIVE BRANCH, MS 		 5th 5th
 6th   #01  Husquvarna CHRISTOPHER CLARK
MEMPHIS, TN 		 6th 6th

Next round is next week in Lubbock, Texas.