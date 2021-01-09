Kicker Arenacross | Round 2 Results

|
|
| 1st
| #1
|
|KYLE PETERS
GREENSBORO, NC
| 1st
Heat 1
| –
|1st
|1st
| 2nd
| #726
|
|GARED STEINKE
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
| 7th
Heat 2
| 1st
Semi 1
|7th
|2nd
| 3rd
| #43
|
|CULLIN PARK
CLERMONT, FL
| 3rd
Heat 1
| –
|3rd
|3rd
| 4th
| #2
|
|KYLE BITTERMAN
PELZER, SC
| 2nd
Heat 1
| –
|2nd
|4th
| 5th
| #800
|
|MIKE ALESSI
,
| 1st
Heat 2
| –
|1st
|5th
| 6th
| #79
|
|ISAAC TEASDALE
SALISBURY, NC
| 2nd
Heat 2
| –
|2nd
|6th
| 7th
| #404
|
|CARLOS SHORT
CHARLOTTE, NC
| 5th
Heat 2
| –
|5th
|7th
| 8th
| #5
|
|GREYE TATE
BUFORD, GA
| 5th
Heat 1
| –
|5th
|8th
| 9th
| #52
|
|ADAM CONWAY
MINDEN, NV
| 4th
Heat 2
| –
|4th
|9th
| 10th
| #700
|
|KYLE KRELL
RAVENA, NY
| 8th
Heat 1
| 2nd
Semi 1
|8th
|10th
| 11th
| #8
|
|ZACHARY BUTKIEWICZ
SUSSEX, NJ
| 3rd
Heat 2
| –
|3rd
|11th
| 12th
| #451
|
|RASHIDI KERRISON
SPRING VALLEY, NY
| 6th
Heat 2
| –
|6th
|12th
| 13th
| #6
|
|AYDEN NYLAND
NEW HAMPTON, NY
| 6th
Heat 1
| –
|6th
|13th
| 14th
| #59
|
|ZACK GURLEY
FARMINGTON, NM
| 4th
Heat 1
| –
|4th
|14th