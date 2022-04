Jett Lawrence Sets Up Jersey Swap with KJSX Ghost Rider Gavin McCoy

If you weren’t already a Jett Lawrence fan, check this out. He saw the now infamous ghost ride in Arizona by Gavin McCoy during the KJSX and wanted to meet him and swap jerseys with him. They met this past weekend in St Louis and made it happen.

They sent over this Instagram video taking us through the whole deal: