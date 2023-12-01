Kawasaki Announces 2023 Team Green Contingency Winners

Canadian Kawasaki Motors would like to congratulate all the riders who participated in the 2023 Kawasaki Team Green contingency program aboard Kawasaki KX and KLX motorcycles. Team Green participants competed in a nationwide competition for the Team Green Grand Prize of a brand-new 2024 KX or KLX motorcycle.

We are happy to announce that Quebec rider Ludovik Rivard is the 2023 Kawasaki Team Green Grand Prize winner and will receive his choice of a 2024 Kawasaki KX or KLX!

As well as the Kawasaki Grand Prize, contingency credits were awarded to riders across a wide range of categories, including Amateur, Ladies Pro and Veteran with the following riders taking home prizes:

Team Green Grand Prize: Ludovik Rivard

Provincial/Regional Contingency Prizes:

Alberta:

1st: Joel Bergquist

2nd: Josh Bergquist

3rd: Abby Bergquist

Ontario:

1st: Shelby Rempel

2nd: Ethan Way

3rd: Greyson Stieler

Atlantic:

1st: Tyler Herkert

2nd: Brooke Johnson

Quebec:

1st: Ludovik Rivard

2nd: Antoine Poirier

3rd: Alexandre Lamarre

Manitoba:

1st: Matthew Stokes

2nd: Megan Hamm

Saskatchewan:

1st: Leo Hickey

2nd: Eli Hickey

3rd: Luke Hodgins

Top Female Rider (Amateur):

1st: Abby Bergquist

2nd: Reyna Tiebs

3rd: Lucinda Milford

Best Rider by Age Group:

1st: Under 12: Eli Hickey

1st: Under 20: Leo Hickey

1st: Under 30: Tyler Herkert

Top Female Rider (Pro):

1st: Megan Hamm

2nd: Cindy Trudel

Top Veteran*:

1st: Luc LeBlanc

2nd: Josh Penner

3rd: Reyna Tiebs

*Veteran riders receive contingency payment down to third because they are ineligible for the Team Green Grand Prize

Model-Specific Contingency Prizes

Contingency is awarded to the following riders who scored the most points on their respective models:

KX65: Eli Hickey

KX85: Ludovik Rivard

KX112: Leo Hickey

KX250: Joel Bergquist

KX450: Luke Hodgins

These riders will receive contingency credits to use on the purchase of a Kawasaki motorcycle or genuine Kawasaki parts and accessories at their preferred Kawasaki dealer. Prize amounts can be found in the Team Green Rules 2023 at results.teamgreencanada.ca

The highest scoring Team Green dealer was Lethal Motorsports from Lloydminster, Alberta with a total of 784 points earned by their roster of 6 racers.

Thank you to all Kawasaki Team Green racers for your hard work, dedication, and passion for the sport and motocross and off-roading racing. We look forward to seeing you back at the races in 2024.

Let the Good Times Roll.