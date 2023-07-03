Unveiling the New 6Days® Argentina Prospect Goggle

SCOTT Sports is proud to announce that we will once again be the official goggle and eyewear partner of the most historic motorsports event in the world!

The 97th edition of the FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE) will take place at San Juan in Argentina on November 6th 2023. As part of SCOTT’s official partnership with the ISDE, we are excited to be releasing a special edition SCOTT 6DAYS® Argentina Prospect goggle.

The 6DAYS® Argentina Prospect goggle has been designed in the colors of the host nation, Argentina and features and an official 6DAYS® logo patch on the strap. The design of this goggle has been influenced by both the classic colors of the Argentinian flag as well the iconic style of the Argentinian soccer jersey of the national team. Fitted as standard with a high-performance Yellow Chrome WORKS lens, this goggle not only has the ultimate look, but is fully race ready. There is also a matching 6DAYS® goggle bag in the box to complete the package.

The SCOTT Prospect is our flagship off-road motocross goggle. Used by an ever-growing list of champions, the Prospect goggle has everything you need to ensure your vision is the best it can be on the track or trail. With perfected features such as the NoSweat face foam, a maximum field of vision, the innovative SCOTT Lens Lock System, articulating outriggers and much more, the super-stylish SCOTT Prospect goggle has been engineered to Defend Your Vision no matter how extreme the conditions get.