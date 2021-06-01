KAWASAKI ANNOUNCES NEW AND RETURNING 2022 OFF-ROAD MODELS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday June 1st, 2021

KAWASAKI ANNOUNCES NEW AND RETURNING 2022 OFF-ROAD MODELS

2022 KX112 sets new youth competition standards

Kawasaki is happy to announce its 2022 off-road two and four-wheel vehicles lineup, including the introduction of a newcomer to its off-road competition motorcycle line, the 2022 KX112.

KX112

This year, the all-new KX112 ups the performance ante on the youth competition front. In addition to a new 112cc engine, the 2022 KX112 also gets an updated 6-speed transmission as well as redesigned bodywork for improved airflow and ergonomics. For 2022, Kawasaki also updated its popular KX85 with the same 6-speed transmission updates as the KX112 as well as new shrouds.

KX250X

The rest of the KX family carries over and is ready for yet another season of competition. The 2022 KX450X and KX250X introduced last year remain class-leading cross-country warriors. Armed with an 18-inch rear wheel, skid plate, and side stand, the KX450X and KX250X are ready to take on any terrain you put them on.

KX250

KX450

Their motocross-focused counterparts, the KX450 and KX250, come competition-ready with electric start that gets you back in the race quickly, adjustable handlebar and footpegs, and three plug-and-play power modes.

KX65

Last but certainly not least is the KX65, back in 2022 with its capable 64cc single that is accessible for competition riders of any age.

NEW – 2022 Kawasaki KX112

– Bigger 112cc single-cylinder, two-stroke engine (up from 99cc)

– New, stronger, 6-speed transmission

– Redesigned shrouds for improved cooling and optimized ergonomics The KX112 produces 5% more peak power than its predecessor. It also features revised carburettor settings, piston profile, and port timing to ensure reliable and durable performance. The engine is paired with an updated six-speed transmission for increased durability and clean, crisp shifting. Factory-style shrouds not only contribute to improving the engine’s cooling but they have also been designed with ergonomics in mind to make the KX112 accessible to a wider range of competition riders. In addition to the new bodywork, the KX112 is equipped with standard Dunlop MX33 tires and a 6-position adjustable handlebar. NEW – 2022 Kawasaki KX85

– Redesigned bodywork with new shrouds

– New six-speed transmission

– Standard Dunlop MX33 tires Like the new KX112, the KX85 also receives significant factory-style bodywork upgrades with new shrouds that serve double-duty and improve cooling and ergonomics for taller riders. It also gets a new set of Dunlop tires designed to improve performance, grip, and durability. Canadian Kawasaki Motors Inc.

Les Moteurs Kawasaki Canadiens Inc. 101 Thermos Road, Toronto ON M1L 4W8

The impressive 85cc two-stroke motor is paired with a new six-speed transmission that improves durability and shift feel.

Our competition range is now more diversified than ever thanks to the addition in recent years of low and tall variants to suit a wider range of riders.

KLX300R

The KLX300R play bike comes powered by a proven 292cc engine and equipped with a race-inspired lightweight perimeter frame, full-size wheels, and adjustable ergonomics.

The KLX230R has been joined by a the KLX230R S. “S” stands for short which means a lower seat height to make this entry-level full-size play bike even more welcoming for younger riders. As for the KLX140R and KLX110R, they come in taller variants to help younger riders find the perfect match.

On the four-wheel front, we continue to offer a wide range of products for work and play. Our MULE lineup is 15 model strong to help you find the vehicle that truly caters to your needs. The Teryx and Teryx4 are also back for 2022 with their powerful 783cc V-twin engine, and practical features that include (vary according to model) a sealed storage compartment, tilting cargo bed, and DC outlet.

Teryx S LE

The Terxy4 S LE and Teryx S LE return with high-performance, long-travel suspension and increased track for more stability and comfort on the trails.

As for our ATVs, the KFX and Brute Force continue to offer riders big and small all the quad muscle they want. The KFX50 and KFX90 allow younger riders to learn the ropes or off-roading while the Brute Force 300 and Brute Force 750 4x4i are ready to push, pull, and get the job done.

2022 KLR650 Range Expands

The previously announced KLR650 gains a fourth variant ahead of its arrival in dealerships. A non-ABS version of the 2022 KLR650 Adventure joins the KLR650 Adventure ABS, KLR650 ABS and KLR650 non-ABS models.

For complete details on all of Kawasaki’s new and returning 2022 off-road vehicles, visit Kawasaki.ca.

Let the good times roll.