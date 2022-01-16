Kicker AMA Arenacross – Round 3 Results

Round 3: AMA AX Series – Amarillo, TX – 1/15/2022
Amarillo, TX

250 Pro     
Overall Nbr   Name Heat Semi Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st   #1  Honda KYLE PETERS
GREENSBORO, NC 		  2nd
  Heat 1		  – 2nd 1st
 2nd   #3  Gas Gas KYLE BITTERMAN
PELZER, SC 		  1st
  Heat 3		  – 1st 2nd
 3rd   #958  Honda MATTHEW CURLER
MALAKOFF, TX 		  1st
  Heat 1		  – 1st 3rd
 4th   #194  Honda LANCE KOBUSCH
MALAKOFF, TX 		  8th
  Heat 2		  1st
  Semi 1 		 5th 4th
 5th   #24  Honda HEATH HARRISON
ROCKVILLE, VA 		  3rd
  Heat 1		  – 3rd 5th
 6th   #129  KTM HENRY MILLER
ROCHESTER, MN 		  2nd
  Heat 3		  – 2nd 6th
 7th   #272  Gas Gas WRISTIN GRIGG
FLETCHER, NC 		  4th
  Heat 1		  – 4th 7th
 8th   #18  Suzuki COLLIN HINRICHS
FORT DODGE, IA 		  3rd
  Heat 3		  – 3rd 8th
 9th   #525  KTM SPENCER WINTER
WAVERLY, TN 		  4th
  Heat 3		  – 4th 9th
 10th   #641  KTM DOC SMITH
BULLARD, TX 		  4th
  Heat 2		  – 4th 10th
 11th   #777  KTM BRENDAN SIPPLE
AUSTIN, TX 		  5th
  Heat 3		  2nd
  Semi 1 		 6th 11th
 12th   #124  Kawasaki RYLAN SMITH
SHARPSBURG, GA 		  1st
  Heat 2		  – 1st 12th
 13th   #7  Gas Gas LUKE DICKEY
CALDWELL, TX 		  7th
  Heat 1		  4th
  Semi 1 		 8th 13th
 14th   #19  Gas Gas TRISTAN FALLS
SUMNER, TX 		  8th
  Heat 1		  3rd
  Semi 1 		 7th 14th
 15th   #94  Yamaha COLE JONES
ENON VALLEY, PA 		  5th
  Heat 2		  5th
  Semi 1 		 5th 15th
 16th   #6  Yamaha ADAM CONWAY
MINDEN, NV 		  3rd
  Heat 2		  – 3rd 16th
 17th   #77  Honda DEVIN XINDARIS
MALAKOFF, TX 		  2nd
  Heat 2		  – 2nd 17th
450 Pro    
Overall Nbr   Name Heat Semi Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st   #1  Honda KYLE PETERS
GREENSBORO, NC 		  1st
  Heat 1		  – 1st 1st
 2nd   #194  Honda LANCE KOBUSCH
MALAKOFF, TX 		  1st
  Heat 2		  – 1st 2nd
 3rd   #58  Honda MATTHEW CURLER
MALAKOFF, TX 		  2nd
  Heat 1		  – 2nd 3rd
 4th   #24  Honda HEATH HARRISON
ROCKVILLE, VA 		  2nd
  Heat 3		  – 2nd 4th
 5th   #3  Gas Gas KYLE BITTERMAN
PELZER, SC 		  2nd
  Heat 2		  – 2nd 5th
 6th   #129  KTM HENRY MILLER
ROCHESTER, MN 		  1st
  Heat 3		  – 1st 6th
 7th   #272  Gas Gas WRISTIN GRIGG
FLETCHER, NC 		  4th
  Heat 3		  – 4th 7th
 8th   #777  KTM BRENDAN SIPPLE
AUSTIN, TX 		  3rd
  Heat 1		  – 3rd 8th
 9th   #18  Suzuki COLLIN HINRICHS
FORT DODGE, IA 		  4th
  Heat 2		  – 4th 9th
 10th   #7  Gas Gas LUKE DICKEY
CALDWELL, TX 		  6th
  Heat 1		  5th
  Semi 1 		 6th 10th
 11th   #641  KTM DOC SMITH
BULLARD, TX 		  5th
  Heat 3		  4th
  Semi 1 		 8th 11th
 12th   #15  KTM NATE MASON
CANTON, GA 		  3rd
  Heat 3		  – 3rd 12th
 13th   #525  KTM SPENCER WINTER
WAVERLY, TN 		  3rd
  Heat 2		  – 3rd 13th
 14th   #19  Gas Gas TRISTAN FALLS
SUMNER, TX 		  5th
  Heat 2		  3rd
  Semi 1 		 7th 14th
 15th   #169  Kawasaki KYLER HAWKEY
KEMPNER, TX 		  8th
  Heat 2		  2nd
  Semi 1 		 6th 15th
 16th   #6  Yamaha ADAM CONWAY
MINDEN, NV 		  6th
  Heat 2		  1st
  Semi 1 		 5th 16th
 DNF   #48  Yamaha AUSTIN ROBERTS
WEATHERFORD, TX 		  4th
  Heat 1		  – 4th DNF

Full results HERE.