Kicker AMA Arenacross – Round 3 Results

|
|
| 1st
| #1
|
|KYLE PETERS
GREENSBORO, NC
| 2nd
Heat 1
| –
|2nd
|1st
| 2nd
| #3
|
|KYLE BITTERMAN
PELZER, SC
| 1st
Heat 3
| –
|1st
|2nd
| 3rd
| #958
|
|MATTHEW CURLER
MALAKOFF, TX
| 1st
Heat 1
| –
|1st
|3rd
| 4th
| #194
|
|LANCE KOBUSCH
MALAKOFF, TX
| 8th
Heat 2
| 1st
Semi 1
|5th
|4th
| 5th
| #24
|
|HEATH HARRISON
ROCKVILLE, VA
| 3rd
Heat 1
| –
|3rd
|5th
| 6th
| #129
|
|HENRY MILLER
ROCHESTER, MN
| 2nd
Heat 3
| –
|2nd
|6th
| 7th
| #272
|
|WRISTIN GRIGG
FLETCHER, NC
| 4th
Heat 1
| –
|4th
|7th
| 8th
| #18
|
|COLLIN HINRICHS
FORT DODGE, IA
| 3rd
Heat 3
| –
|3rd
|8th
| 9th
| #525
|
|SPENCER WINTER
WAVERLY, TN
| 4th
Heat 3
| –
|4th
|9th
| 10th
| #641
|
|DOC SMITH
BULLARD, TX
| 4th
Heat 2
| –
|4th
|10th
| 11th
| #777
|
|BRENDAN SIPPLE
AUSTIN, TX
| 5th
Heat 3
| 2nd
Semi 1
|6th
|11th
| 12th
| #124
|
|RYLAN SMITH
SHARPSBURG, GA
| 1st
Heat 2
| –
|1st
|12th
| 13th
| #7
|
|LUKE DICKEY
CALDWELL, TX
| 7th
Heat 1
| 4th
Semi 1
|8th
|13th
| 14th
| #19
|
|TRISTAN FALLS
SUMNER, TX
| 8th
Heat 1
| 3rd
Semi 1
|7th
|14th
| 15th
| #94
|
|COLE JONES
ENON VALLEY, PA
| 5th
Heat 2
| 5th
Semi 1
|5th
|15th
| 16th
| #6
|
|ADAM CONWAY
MINDEN, NV
| 3rd
Heat 2
| –
|3rd
|16th
| 17th
| #77
|
|DEVIN XINDARIS
MALAKOFF, TX
| 2nd
Heat 2
| –
|2nd
|17th
