KTM JR. SUPERCROSS PROGRAM PARTNERS WITH RYAN DUNGEY FOUNDATION, RAISING OVER $20,000 FOR ALL KIDS BIKE INITIATIVE HALFWAY THROUGH THE SEASON

MURRIETA, Calif. – KTM North America, Inc. is pleased to announce that through a partnership between the Ryan Dungey Foundation and the KTM JUNIOR RACING SX program, presented by Wells Fargo, over $20,000 has been raised for All Kids Bike, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to teach every child in America how to ride a bike in kindergarten PE class.

With a goal of raising $25,000 over the entire 2022 AMA Supercross Championship, KTM JUNIOR RACING SX participants have proudly surpassed that goal by raising over $20,000 in the first six rounds. Riders who have been selected to participate in the youth-focused program will have the opportunity to continue fundraising throughout the season and the top earner will be treated to a “Day with Dungey” at the series finale in Salt Lake City, Utah on May 7.

As a founding partner of the Ryan Dungey Foundation, KTM is proud to support the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing alum and his initiative to create opportunities for the next generation of children by supporting a healthy and active lifestyle for kids. As a participant of the KTM JUNIOR RACING SX program, Dungey’s experience, like thousands of other young aspiring racers, showcases how the program has fostered growth of the sport over the last 24 years by giving the next generation of racers and their families a true Supercross experience.

Every season, the program is intended to give 150 riders from all over the world a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to participate in the AMA Supercross Championship. The program is focused on providing a professional “Factory Racing” environment so kids can experience racing on a Supercross track like their heroes. In addition to Dungey, elite riders such as Eli Tomac, Zach Osborne, Mike and Jeff Alessi, along with many other professional athletes have been part of the program and its history.

At the midway point of the 2022 season, KJSX has welcomed 90 young riders including seven girls, a set of twins and special guests from around the world including Ireland, France, Nova Scotia and Canada. Additionally, this season has welcomed back many parents who participated in program themselves and are now returning to experience the day with children of their own. Perhaps the biggest change for former participants returning as parents would be that participants are racing aboard KTM’s potent electric minicycle – the KTM SX E-5 – under KTM’s solar-powered semi.

Heading into the second half of the season, the KTM JUNIOR RACING SX program has headed east for the final five rounds of the series. On May 7, all qualified winners will converge in Salt Lake City, Utah to compete in the ultimate “Championship Round.”

Registration deadlines have closed for the 2022 KTM JUNIOR RACING SX program, presented by Wells Fargo. Interested applicants must be 7-8 years old and meet the full requirements listed in the official rules. All rules, registration deadlines can be found at www.ktmjrsx.com.