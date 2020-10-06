ULTIMATE HEAD AND BRAIN PROTECTION

Slipping the 9.5 Carbon Helmet onto your head, you’ll instantly notice its high quality. To say it’s possibly the most comfortable helmet is no exaggeration. Providing massive airflow at any speed, it feels exceptionally light yet remains highly protective.



Naturally, all Leatt helmets are built to be compatible with the Leatt neck brace, allowing for maximum head and neck mobility. Leatt’s 9.5 Carbon is undoubtedly one of the lightest DOT/ECE approved helmets you can buy. If you are looking for a stylish helmet that features the latest technology in safety and comfort, Leatt’s 2021 range of Moto helmets is for you.