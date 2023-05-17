Unveiling the New SCOTT Pro Circuit Edition Prospect Goggle

SCOTT Sports Canada is excited to announce the launch of our new SCOTT X Pro Circuit collaboration goggle!

The SCOTT Prospect Pro Circuit Goggle is the latest official collaboration goggle between SCOTT and long-term partner Pro Circuit. SCOTT and Pro Circuit have been partners for more than 30 years, making it one of the strongest partner relationships in the industry. With strong co-branding and a classic Pro Circuit inspired design, this goggle represents what true racing is all about!

The SCOTT Prospect Pro Circuit Goggle comes with a bold Pro Circuit logo running down one side of the goggle with a matching SCOTT logo on the other. Pro Circuit’s ‘We Race’ slogan is placed directly in the center of the back of the strap. Premium detail painting on the outrigger adds an extra touch of unique style, whilst a bold Gold Chrome WORKS lens brings the finishing touches to this race-ready goggle.

The New SCOTT Pro Circuit Edition Prospect Goggle will be available in stores and online from the 17th of May 2023.

