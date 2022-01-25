LEATT CONTEST ALERT! WIN A PAIR OF 6.5 GOGGLES

Which colour and model of @Leatt helmets will the @motoconcepts team be wearing at A2 AMA @Supercross Championship?

A) 8.5 Aqua helmet

B) 9.5 Carbon helmet

C) 8.5 Royal helmet

Winning guesses will be put in a draw and winner will be chosen from them.

The winner gets a pair of 6.5 LEATT GOGGLES!

To enter the contest, answer on our Direct Motocross Instagram page and you must follow @officialleatt, @kimpexinc on INSTAGRAM and tag a friend.

You have until January 28th 11:59pm Eastern to participate.

*You must be a resident of Canada to enter

Good luck!