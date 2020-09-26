Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Highlights: GEICO Motorcycle WW Ranch National
|The seventh round of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship featured an action-packed afternoon of racing in both the 450 Class and 250 Class. The sandy conditions of WW Ranch Motocross Park and Florida’s heat provided riders with one of the most challenging rounds of the season.
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Zach Osborne showed why he’s the man to beat in the 450 Class this summer, sweeping both motos to capture a class-leading fourth victory of the season and extend his championship point lead to 29-points. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Marvin Musquin logged two consistent motos to finish second overall, while Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac gave Osborne a run late in the second moto and ended the day third.
In the 250 Class, Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis won in dominant fashion by going 1-1 for the second consecutive week and extended his championship lead to 13. Ferrandis’s Star Racing Yamaha teammate Justin Cooper secured a season-best second overall, just edging out GEICO Honda’s Jeremy Martin.
|Results
Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship
GEICO Motorcycle WW Ranch National
WW Motocross Park – Jacksonville, Florida
September 26, 2020
450 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)
Zach Osborne, Abingdon, Va., Husqvarna (1-1)
Marvin Musquin, France, KTM (3-3)
Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki (6-2)
Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki (2-7)
Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda (4-5)
Blake Baggett, Grand Terrace, Calif., KTM (7-6)
Max Anstie, United Kingdom, Suzuki (13-4)
Freddie Noren, Sweden, Suzuki (9-8)
Joey Savatgy, Tallahassee, Fla., Suzuki (8-9)
Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., Yamaha (5-13)
450 Class Championship Standings
Zach Osborne, Abingdon, Va., Husqvarna – 285
Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki – 256
Marvin Musquin, France, KTM – 255
Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki – 233
Blake Baggett, Grand Terrace, Calif., KTM – 219
Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., Yamaha – 218
Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda – 207
Christian Craig, El Cajon, Calif., Honda – 163
Joey Savatgy, Tallahassee, Fla., Suzuki – 147
Max Anstie, United Kingdom, Suzuki – 139
250 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)
Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha (1-1)
Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha (4-2)
Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Honda (3-3)
Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda (2-5)
Shane McElrath, Canton, N.C., Yamaha (7-4)
Alex Martin, Millville, Minn., Suzuki (7-5)
Cameron McAdoo, Sioux City, Iowa, Kawasaki (9-8)
Jo Shimoda, Japan, Honda (8-10)
Carson Mumford, Simi Valley, Calif., Honda (10-11)
Brandon Hartranft, Brick, N.J., KTM (13-9)
250 Class Championship Standings
Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha – 307
Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Honda – 294
Alex Martin, Millville, Minn., Suzuki – 224
Shane McElrath, Canton, N.C., Yamaha – 218
RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna – 217
Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha – 204
Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda – 200
Cameron McAdoo, Sioux City, Iowa, Kawasaki – 165
Mitchell Harrison, Brighton, Mich., Kawasaki – 138
Brandon Hartranft, Brick, N.J., KTM – 134
